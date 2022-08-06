New York State has emerged as a center of the monkeypox outbreak with more than 1,748 cases as of Aug. 4 — about 25% of all cases in the U.S. — and the department of health has confirmed 47 cases in Westchester.
After New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary T. Bassett called the spread of monkeypox an “imminent threat” on July 29, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency. The executive order allows the state to respond quickly to suspend local laws and enact rules, as necessary, to help slow the spread and to obtain additional vaccines from national stockpiles.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a public health emergency last month, and the U.S. nationwide total has reached more than 6,300 confirmed cases in 48 states since early May, including several in children. Though the West African type of monkeypox currently dominant in the U.S. has a very low fatality rate, the number of cases is expected to rise, and demand for monkeypox vaccines has outpaced supply.
The U.S. does not currently have enough vaccines to protect all at-risk individuals. As of July 30, 780,000 vaccines doses have been sent to states, with just 171,030 allotted to New York State where officials estimate some 150,000 residents may be at risk of exposure. More than 100,000 more doses will soon be sent to New York, Gov. Hochul announced Thursday.
Clinics that give free vaccines are prioritizing single doses of the FDA-approved two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine for at-risk individuals. Two doses are recommended, 14 days apart, for full protection. The WHO, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) have all emphasized the importance of at-risk people getting vaccinated to prevent the disease.
According to the CDC, people are at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox if they have traveled outside the United States to a country with confirmed cases, or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing; or if they had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or with someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox.
According to the NYS DOH, eligibility for New Yorkers includes the following:
Individuals with exposure to monkeypox within the past 14 days.
Those at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox is spreading.
Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital app, or social event, such as a bar or party.
Monkeypox can be transmitted through simple skin contact when someone’s skin rubs/brushes against an infected person’s skin. Infection can also occur by touching infected clothing.
The county health department office in White Plains and The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center began administering free vaccines by appointment July 28 to anyone at higher risk of monkeypox. Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center in White Plains began giving out monkeypox vaccines Wednesday, Aug. 3.
According to a press release from The LOFT on Aug. 1, its “first, first-dose clinic had a 100% fill rate, with all available vaccines being used.” The second, first-dose appointments were “filled within hours and similar fill rates are expected” for subsequent clinics.
“The really good news is that our community is taking this seriously and getting inoculated. We know there are many more in the community still waiting to get vaccinated and we are working as quickly as possible to meet this demand. We are truly grateful to be partnering with the Westchester County Department of Health — they have been well organized and highly responsive in meeting our community’s needs,” The LOFT Executive Director Judy Troilo was quoted in the release.
With demand skyrocketing and appointment slots filling swiftly, health officials and legislators are requesting additional doses from the federal government. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called on the Biden administration Wednesday, Aug. 3, to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the domestic production of and access to monkeypox vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.