Monkeypox

New York State has emerged as a center of the monkeypox outbreak with more than 1,748 cases as of Aug. 4 — about 25% of all cases in the U.S. — and the department of health has confirmed 47 cases in Westchester.

After New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary T. Bassett called the spread of monkeypox an “imminent threat” on July 29, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency. The executive order allows the state to respond quickly to suspend local laws and enact rules, as necessary, to help slow the spread and to obtain additional vaccines from national stockpiles.

