Scarsdale Village will receive a $125,000 reimbursement grant from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York to build the long-awaited 1,300-square-foot comfort station next to the six tennis courts at Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road.
The grant funding, which was approved on May 18 after a four-month application period, will only be disbursed once the village spends funds on project-related expenses. Village personnel will construct the comfort station under the direction of the Department of Public Works (DPW). According to DPW Superintendent Jeff Coleman, the estimated materials budget as of December 2020 was $112,000, though factors linked to the COVID-19 pandemic could play a role in increasing those costs.
“As material costs continue to increase, and procurement has just begun, we will be in a better position to update the budget at the end of June,” Coleman told the Inquirer. “We fully anticipate that this project will come in over the December estimate given the volatile construction materials market.”
The comfort station project at the middle school had been under consideration for years but finally got off the ground in 2018 when the village distributed to eight architectural firms a request for proposals to design the comfort station.
Four firms met the village’s response deadline and in December 2019, the board of trustees unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a professional services agreement with LAN Associates — an engineering firm based in Goshen, New York, — to design the comfort station.
According to Coleman, the grant from the Dormitory Authority won’t cover the $32,350 study conducted by LAN Associates, since that work was completed and paid for prior to obtaining the grant.
Once the pandemic hit the area in March, the board put the comfort station project on hold. Then, in November 2020, the board passed (5-2) a resolution to enter into an intermunicipal agreement with the Scarsdale School District to build the comfort station. One hundred and fifty thousand dollars was allocated to fund the project, which was covered completely by the village.
According to Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, earlier this year the village received a construction permit from the State Education Department (SED) to build the station.
Though the proposed comfort station will be built on school-owned land, the six tennis courts are owned and maintained by the village’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation and are used throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons.
During the summer, the courts are used by Scarsdale’s Summer Youth Tennis League, now in its 37th year with Bob Harrison, a 40-year resident of Scarsdale, at the helm. Harrison, who said he’s finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the comfort station project, has been working to advance the comfort station for several years. In November, he told the board of trustees the youth tennis league was willing to commit $10,000 in privately raised funds for the project, if the station could be built “as soon as possible.” Harrison told the Inquirer he has raised about $8,000 from more than 35 donors and was confident he’d be able to hit the $10,000 goal.
“I think it’s exciting for the community and for our youth,” said Harrison, who’s spent much of his volunteer life coaching youth tennis. He said he’s been involved with the program so long that individuals he taught when the program started now have their own kids in the league.
“It makes me feel good that we have a lot of longevity,” said Harrison. “It’s been a pleasure to work with these young kids and introduce them to the world of tennis.”
The new building will include a storage area for athletic equipment, a station for an attendant who will verify court users have permits issued by the recreation department, and a covered area for use during inclement weather. Men’s and women’s restrooms will also be accessible for public use.
“Depending on the cost of construction materials, which have significantly increased due to a backlog of demand post-COVID, we expect — or at least hope — that the grant funding will cover the majority of project expenses,” Pappalardo said at a board of trustees meeting on May 25.
The village is currently in preconstruction stages, with plans to temporarily relocate an existing irrigation system at the site this month.
According to DPW Supervisor Coleman, the village is currently gathering building materials and construction is expected to begin on June 25 and wrap up by Aug. 27.
