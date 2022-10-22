Frank Murtha photo

Scarsdale's Frank Murtha

 Contributed Photo

Incumbent New York State Sen. Shelley B. Mayer, the nominee of the Democratic and Working Families parties, will face off against Republican challenger Frank F. Murtha in a League of Women Voters forum on Oct. 26.

The two are competing to represent the 37th Senate District, which under redistricting will include Scarsdale. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins currently represents Scarsdale in District 35, but district maps that were redrawn in May moved Scarsdale into District 37.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.