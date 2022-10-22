Incumbent New York State Sen. Shelley B. Mayer, the nominee of the Democratic and Working Families parties, will face off against Republican challenger Frank F. Murtha in a League of Women Voters forum on Oct. 26.
The two are competing to represent the 37th Senate District, which under redistricting will include Scarsdale. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins currently represents Scarsdale in District 35, but district maps that were redrawn in May moved Scarsdale into District 37.
Neither Murtha nor Mayer faced a primary opponent in the run-up to the general election on Nov. 8.
Murtha, a Scarsdale resident, graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1988 and has a doctorate in counseling psychology from the State University at Buffalo, as well as a specialization in counseling and adolescent psychology. He has taught at numerous colleges including Marist, Baruch and New York University. In 2001, he co-founded MarketPsych LLC, which he said is the first behavioral finance consulting firm in North America, to help financial planners apply financial psychology. In 2021 he founded the Financial Counseling Institute to provide certification in the emerging field of financial counseling.
In a press release issued Oct. 18, Murtha said, “My background isn’t in politics. It’s in psychology, education, and business. But I’ve watched the condition of our state deteriorate quickly over the last few years. We need representatives who will put the needs of the people over special interests and partisan politics.”
He said his three top priorities are restoring public safety, lowering cost of living, and bettering education outcomes for children.
“There is no shortage of important issues in New York,” Murtha said in the release, “I want to concentrate on what’s not only most important, but also most urgent. Crime and cost are driving people out of our state in record numbers.”
Murtha, who lives with his family in Greenacres, said his volunteer activities include coaching Little League, establishing a men’s group at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and spearheading a sign-up drive to help struggling local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Mayer, a Yonkers resident, was elected to the 37th SD post in an April 2018 special election, and subsequently reelected in 2018 and 2020. She previously served in the New York State Assembly from 2012 to 2018 representing District 90 and then District 93. She is chair of the Senate Education Committee, on which she has served since 2017.
Mayer has a B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles, and a J.D. from the State University of New York, Buffalo, School of Law. Her professional experience includes serving as senior council in the National State Attorney General Program at Columbia Law School from 2011 to 2012, working as chief council at the New York State Senate Democrats from 2007 to 2011, and serving as assistant attorney general in the office of New York Attorney General Bob Abrams from 1982 to 1994.
Mayer lists her priorities as a commitment to providing constituents attention and care; providing quality education for every child, no matter their zip code; addressing climate change; unemployment assistance; small business support; and “policies that help our communities and improve the lives of all New Yorkers.”
The LWV candidates’ forum will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. Questions may be submitted until Oct. 24 at bit.ly/3MFo1t3. Register for the forum at bit.ly/3ENnG5O.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.