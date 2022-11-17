The village board voted Nov. 7 to terminate a lease that has allowed the use of the 1,200-square-foot building at 1 Depot Place by railroad companies for more than a century, with a ticket office, waiting room, restrooms and a newsstand.
According to sources on the history of Scarsdale, the Tudor-style train station was built in 1902 on Depot Place (then known as Station Park). The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2000 and underwent a restoration in 2007. The New York Central and Hudson River Railroad operated the premises, and a lease dated 1961 states that New York Central paid $1 per year to the village and was responsible for the cost of insurance and utilities, decorating, repairing the structure or its plumbing and fixtures, and any cost for partitioning the space.
In 1968 the station was turned over to the Penn Central Railroad and in 1983 to the MTA as a station on the Metro-North Harlem Line. The building has not been used at all since January of 2019, when the MTA closed several of its ticket offices due to underutilization and budget constraints. According to the MTA, more than 90% of Scarsdale Metro-North customers purchase tickets from machines or online via the free MTA eTix mobile app.
Village Manager Robert Cole confirmed that the property does not currently have an appraised value, but it is zoned as Planned Unit Development (PUD) 1.0, which, according to village code, allows it to be repurposed for “retail stores, personal service establishments, restaurants and other places serving food or beverages (except fast-food restaurants), banks, medical, dental, and professional offices, public and semipublic uses, excluding real estate offices and any type of drive-up commercial facility. If located in a building containing residences, these uses shall be limited to ground floor levels.”
If it were used for residences, the code states, “no less than 10% of the residential floor area ratio must be devoted to senior citizen housing with priority for Scarsdale residents. A ‘senior citizen household’ is a household in which at least one resident member has attained the age of 65 years or more on the date that such household initially occupies the dwelling unit.”
There also is a clause stating parking in PUD 1.0 zones is subject to special permit by the village board of trustees. In addition, receive-only satellite dish antennas of a diameter of 1 meter or less are allowed if mounted on the roof.
In an email to the Inquirer, Cole said, “The Scarsdale community benefits immensely from our longstanding partnership with the MTA, including periods during which the formerly leased space served commuter needs.”
He noted that the lease termination and the ongoing project to add an elevator on the southbound side of the Scarsdale Metro-North station are “recent examples of continuing efforts to collaboratively maximize benefits for Scarsdale residents and other station users.” As previously reported in the Inquirer (http://bit.ly/3hMDmNd), the elevator project will make the station Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and expand parking for mopeds and other mobility options.
With the lease terminated, Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone said the vacant space represents “a very exciting opportunity” as the village looks to activate public spaces and support a vibrant village center.
“As someone who has commuted by train for more than 25 years, this facility has been badly underutilized and there are great opportunities to return it to a more vibrant part of village life,” Whitestone said.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja added, “Many station areas in Westchester have repurposed buildings — some are bigger, granted — for dining establishments and other things so [this] community should be able to figure it out.”
(1) comment
Now the Village will have to pay to maintain this historic structure that has no viable commercial use. Problem #1 - there’s virtually no parking there. Problem #2. Parking. You get the picture.
