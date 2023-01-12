Ever since getting started on a STEAM curriculum for grades 5 through 7 six and a half years ago, Edgemont Schools hasn’t stopped expanding its curriculum and offerings. In preparation for the budget cycle, director of technology Paul Garofano gave an overview of the continued expansion of Project Lead the Way throughout grades K-12 at the board of education meeting Jan. 10.
Garofano and several of his colleagues were looking to add a unit on coding and computational thinking for grades 5-7 and spent a day at Digital Arts Experience on Central Avenue getting up to speed on the Edison programmable robot. He called that the “unofficial/official beginning to our STEAM program.”
STEM soon evolved into STEAM, adding arts to science, technology, engineering and math.
“STEAM classroom is where students aren’t just taught subject matter, but they’re taught how to ask questions,” Garofano said. “They’re taught how to create. If you walked into a STEAM classroom you would see what we call students ‘failing forward.’ It’s a place where students can feel vulnerable to experiment and collaborate and have fun.”
Arts brought a component that was “missing,” Garofano said.
“The arts really promotes that flexibility and creativity and innovation,” he said. “You think of people like Elon Musk and he’s not just tech savvy, he has this, some might say ‘mad genius’ of the arts. That’s something that really comes out in the STEAM classroom, in STEAM learning, developing application of multimedia skills. And ultimately we want to give our students exposure to diverse career paths.”
Garofano noted the possibilities for STEAM areas of study and jobs are “all over the map,” but said 4 of 5 STEAM college students have said they don’t feel their K-12 education prepared them properly.
Edgemont has been looking to change that by having faculty training in and presenting courses from the nonprofit Project Lead the Way.
“They provide a really wholesome, diverse, rigorous K-12 curriculum around STEAM and they have a wide variety of courses,” he said.
Observing a STEAM classroom recently, Garofano saw “a good noisy type of learning environment” where students were “interacting, moving around, working with equipment.”
STEAM, Garofano said, illustrates the district’s third goal of “connecting learning to life” as “students are taught to use real world skills and how to apply those real world skills.”
Students understand and solve real world problems, use skills for real life applications, make connections to career pathways and real world applications, and investigate real world systems and applications through learned and applied skills, such as design thinking, digital literacy, team building, problem-solving and critical thinking.
“The STEAM classroom is for all types of learners,” Garofano said. “Sometimes [there are] learners that don’t really fit in in a traditional type of learning environment … the STEAM classroom is tactile, it’s theoretical, it’s collaborative, it’s team-building, so it’s really a great opportunity for our students and it’s great that all of our seventh and eighth graders have an opportunity to take all of those classes.”
Edgemont currently offers 11 STEAM courses/units and has nine STEAM teachers at the junior-senior high school. In 2017-18, Edgemont kicked off the program with classes for fourth grade (animated storytelling), fifth grade (computational thinking), sixth grade (coding/robotics) and seventh grade math (computational thinking). From 2018-2020, the district added classes for seventh graders (design/modeling and computer science for innovators and makers) and eighth graders (automation/robotics and app creators). The next two years there were more additions for seventh grade (science of technology), eighth grade (medical detectives and flight/space) and ninth grade (STEAM studio).
Proposed courses to be added from 2023 to 2026 are Project Lead the Way: Launch for K-6, green architecture for eighth grade, human body systems for ninth grade, and principles of engineering and cybersecurity for grades 10-12.
The K-4 objective is to “learn and adopt a design-thinking mindset through project-based learning.” For 5-8 grades, the goal is to “foster engagement, collaboration and a deep comprehension for hands-on learning and team building.” The 9-12 objective is to “empower students to understand and investigate real world systems.”
Garofano will address the school board with a more in-depth budget presentation, but said the “general breakdown” of expenditures is 20% for teacher training and certification, which can be anywhere from 15 to 40 hours for Project Lead the Way courses; 40% for equipment and resources and 40% for furniture and instruction devices.
To be a true STEAM district through Project Lead the Way, Garofano said the district must continue to expand the program across all grades and all departments and develop appropriate assessments and benchmarks to reflect the growth of the program.
