p1-IMG_1175.jpg

Hunter Schultz

 Contributed Photo

Though she talks like a world-class scientist, Iris Schultz is just a mom looking to save her son from the inevitable fate of an ultra-rare disease.

Running Hunter’s CMT4B3 Research Foundation with her mother-in-law, Scarsdale’s Robin Schultz, the two have spent the last three years making great strides toward defeating what ails 6-year-old Hunter Schultz.

p1IMG_5965.jpg

Brett Schultz, Iris Schultz, Hunter Schultz, Dr. Stephan Zuchner, Robin Schultz and Dr. Mario Saporta at Lois Pope Life Center at University of Miami.

