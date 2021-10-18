Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York State Senate majority leader and president pro tem, addressed residents at the Scarsdale library and on Zoom Oct. 7 during a Scarsdale Forum meeting.
Stewart-Cousins, a formidable trailblazer who currently represents Scarsdale, Greenburgh, and parts of White Plains, New Rochelle and Yonkers, first ran for New York State Senate in 2004, losing by just 18 votes in the longest unresolved race in New York State history, the majority leader said at the meeting last Thursday.
In 2019, Stewart-Cousins was elected by her peers to be majority leader and president pro tem and has led the most productive legislative session in New York State history.
Stewart-Cousins oversaw the passage of groundbreaking legislation on issues including voting reforms, gun safety, women’s rights and health care, immigration and DREAMers, the LGBTQ community, the justice system, sexual harassment in the workplace, climate change, tenant protections and affordable housing.
Recently, Stewart-Cousins served as New York’s acting lieutenant governor, between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s appointment of a new lieutenant governor.
“It was a difficult transition,” Stewart-Cousins admitted, adding that she was one of the earliest voices asking Cuomo to resign. “I’m getting phone calls, and it’s people trying to explain to me, from the administration, what the next scandal was going to be … and why I shouldn’t really pay attention to that,” said Stewart-Cousins. “At some point, enough is enough,” Stewart-Cousins said.
The majority leader went on to commend Gov. Hochul, who took office in August, saying, “I find her to be someone who is consistent, who is diligent, and really has in her heart, public service.”
Stewart-Cousins specifically praised Hochul’s efforts to improve the justice system by signing the Less is More Act.
The act, which was signed Sept. 17during Hochul’s third week in office, prevents parolees from being thrown back in jail for technical violations. A technical violation could be as simple as being late for an appointment, said Stewart-Cousins, or mistakenly showing up on a Wednesday instead of a Tuesday, for example. She noted that New York is one of the most reincarcerating states in the country.
“The real idea is to get people to be able to return to society … they paid their debt,” said Stewart-Cousins of the Less is More Act.
Next, the majority leader spoke about education, focusing on the Campaign for Fiscal Equity (CFE) and the state’s commitment to — finally — make good on its promise to fund city schools fully.
The CFE filed a lawsuit in 1993 brought forth by parents in New York City who alleged that the state of New York had failed to provide adequate funding to its neediest school districts. The courts sided with the parents in 2001 and then again in 2003 after the case was appealed and overturned the year prior. The Court of Appeals ultimately ordered the state to reform its education finance system by July of 2004.
However, it wasn’t until 2021 that the state began providing New York City and other districts throughout the state with the funds promised to them under the foundation aid formula adopted as a result of the suit.
“We have a three-year plan to pay those moneys to the school districts that had been woefully, really denied, for decades,” said Stewart-Cousins, who was instrumental in fulfilling the commitment of the CFE. “When you consider that I ran in 2004 and that money was due, and we’re in 2021, you know that kids went from kindergarten and graduated without what they needed. And it’s wrong.”
The majority leader also briefly touched upon the topic of universal pre-K, stating, “We’ve now got a plan that, beginning this year and for the next two years, universal pre-K will be available universally in New York State … about 70% of our districts now have the opportunity to actually offer universal pre-K.”
In addition to abolishing New York’s “dysfunctional legislature” and “paying back the CFE money,” Stewart-Cousins said she had hoped to codify Roe v. Wade when she first ran in 2004.
“They insisted — the Republicans were in charge at that time — that this was just something that I was doing to get attention, really ... and of course, look at where we are now,” said Stewart-Cousins.
The majority leader ultimately got New York’s abortion laws codified, updated and moved from the homicide codes into the health codes.
“To think that my daughter or my granddaughter would have to be scurrying around in a back alley … it’s just unbelievable. But here we are,” said Stewart-Cousins, referring to what women faced prior to the code change.
On the topic of women, Stewart-Cousins also took a moment to acknowledge the strides New York is making in electing women to high-ranking political offices.
“There’s always been these three men in a room,” said Stewart-Cousins. “The governor, the majority leader and the speaker of the Assembly — they’ve always been men. I was the first woman in the room when I was elected majority leader in 2019 and there were two men and one woman. And now, for the first time in history, the majority of the people in the room will be women.”
Stewart-Cousins ended her speech by thanking Scarsdale residents for their continued “participation in this great dream of democracy.”
“This dream is a dream that will bring us, as a nation, to a place that everyone will envy,” said the majority leader. “So, I come to you, thanking you for your support over all these years, always willing to hear what you’d like for me to do next because there’s always something to do next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.