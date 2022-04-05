The Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force conducted an investigation March 24 at the Scarsdale Smoke Shop on Central Park Avenue targeting the sale of tobacco and THC products to minors. The operation resulted in an employee of a business on S. Central Avenue being arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, and criminal sale of cannabis, also a misdemeanor.
A juvenile working for the police department entered the business with pre-marked bills, which he handed to the employee in exchange for an electronic cigarette containing nicotine and a cartridge containing THC. The minor said the employee, later identified as Mohammed Hauter, 27, did not ask him for identification or ask his age. Police entered the store and advised Hauter of the alleged infringement. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
The owner of the store was contacted and advised to remove all THC products from the shelves.
