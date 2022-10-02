Police were notified Sept. 27 of a stolen Honda with Pennsylvania license plates traveling north on Central Avenue at Ardsley Road. A detective driving southbound saw the car occupied by two men in the vicinity of Marion Avenue. The officer tried to intercept the car, but lost sight of it. Another officer located the car double-parked in the parking lot of Marshalls on N. Central Avenue. The driver backed up into a legal parking spot, got out of the car, and both men entered Marshalls.
Unmarked units responded to the area along with two marked police cars. It was confirmed the car was stolen. The two men left the store separately. One was carrying several bags. When both men were inside the car and the driver started the ignition, police approached the car, and Saul Cordova, 37, and Ruben Ortiz, 54, were placed under arrest. Items stolen from Marshalls were recovered in the front compartment. Ortiz and Cordova were taken to police headquarters and the car was towed.
At the station, Ortiz was found in possession of crack cocaine. Cordova’s license was found to be suspended for multiple scofflaws. Cordova had two warrants for his arrest issued from the NYPD and one warrant from Rye. Cordova was released and given a ticket to appear in court Oct. 7. Ortiz was held at headquarters pending transportation to the Westchester County jail. Cordova was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and Ortiz was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The car was photographed and inventoried and a message was left for its registered owner.
Cooking oil thief caught
An officer was dispatched to the rear of a business on N. Central Avenue Sept. 22 after a caller reported a man dressed in dark clothing breaking into a container. The officer saw the described man walking quickly in the direction of a chicken restaurant, heading toward a white cargo van with Pennsylvania license plates. He was carrying a crowbar and a mini saw.
Police ordered the man to stop and drop the tools; the man complied. He identified himself to the officer as Jansel D. Lopez, 26, from Pennsylvania, and was placed in handcuffs until more officers could arrive. A monitoring company identified him as the man seen on video surveillance breaking into the container.
Lopez said the crowbar and the saw belong to him and he’d returned to the location to retrieve them. Police began their investigation and the van was towed to the police impound area. It was soon learned the van was fitted with a rear plate cover mechanism that could be operated from inside the cabin as well as from a keychain device. Police found a large plastic storage container carrying cooking oil as well as a fueling pump and a generator in the back of the van. Photos of the van and its contents were taken. Lopez was booked and fingerprinted and charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, possession of burglar’s tools and petty larceny. He was held for arraignment in Greenburgh Town Court.
Stolen wallet
A customer at Home Goods on South Central Avenue Sept. 21 reported her Louis Vuitton wallet was stolen from her purse after she had been inside the store. The wallet was with her at the register when she paid for her purchases; she thinks it was stolen from the cart while she was loading bags into her car. Inside the wallet, she said, was $1,000 in cash, her driver’s license, a credit card and a checkbook.
Stolen identity
A Longfellow Street resident reported Sept. 22 she’d received an email from Western Union regarding a money transfer to Tunisia two days earlier. She immediately contacted her bank and learned that a $50 transaction was made two days before from Western Union. She told her bank she had not made the transaction, and asked the bank to reverse the charges. She contacted Western Union, which canceled the account and opened an investigation. She was advised to monitor her credit and possibly freeze it.
A Highpoint Drive man Sept. 27 told police he received a letter a week earlier from a credit union that said an account was opened using his personal information. He doesn’t have an account with that bank and told police he had never heard of them. He said he asked the credit union to close the account. He thought the problem was over, but later he received a credit card from the same credit union. This time when he spoke with a representative he was advised to make a police report. The representative said an alert would be placed on the account, flagging it as fraudulent.
Scary situation
A young woman told police Sept. 25 she and her sister were traveling in their car on Fort Hill Road when a man in another car began making obscene gestures and yelling at them. They said the car followed them to the BP gas station on S. Central Avenue. When both cars had stopped, a 30-something man exited his car and approached the woman’s car. He pulled on the driver’s side door and continued yelling at her about her driving. He threatened to beat her up. His passenger, a young woman, also approached her car and was also yelling. Those two returned to their car and drove off. Police arrived and looked for the car, which had a Connecticut registration linked to a Danbury resident. The woman who called police said she wanted the incident documented but nothing further.
Stop filming me
A woman went to police headquarters Sept. 26 to say a man approached her car and began filming her. When she asked him what he was doing, he said, “I thought you were going to hit me.” She remained in her car and didn’t respond. She said he filmed her for a full five minutes before walking west on E. Hartsdale Avenue. A report was made for documentation.
Sideswiped
Police responded to the rear parking lot at TGI Friday’s on S. Central Avenue Sept. 22 and spoke with a person who said they were driving through the lot when another car reversed out of a parking spot and the two cars nearly collided. While trying not to hit the reversing car, the reporting party swerved left and sideswiped a large, green, stationary dumpster, damaging the car’s mirror and bumper. The other car wasn’t hit. TGI Friday’s was notified of the incident. The dumpster wasn’t damaged. A report was made.
Stepped on the gas
Police responded to Burger King on S. Central Avenue Sept. 24 on a report of a collision in the parking lot. On arrival, police saw a car in a nearby wooded area and spoke with the driver who said she thought she was stepping on the brake but instead pressed on the gas pedal. This accelerated her car beyond the parking spot. She wasn’t injured. Glen’s Towing got her car out of the woods and her grandson arrived to drive her home.
Not paying attention
While on patrol Sept. 27 an officer saw a car go through a red light at the intersection of Marion and South Central avenues. A traffic stop was initiated, and Frank Alba, 72, said he just wasn’t paying attention. Police checked his driver’s license, and found it had been suspended for failure to pay a driver responsibility assessment fee. He parked his car in a nearby lot after being issued a ticket to appear in court Oct. 10 and then left the scene.
Lost license plate
A Verne Place resident went to police headquarters Sept. 21 to report her front license plate was gone from her Toyota Camry. She said the last time she saw the plate on the car was a day earlier when she’d parked it overnight on South Broadway in Tarrytown. At the time, she didn’t notice anything suspicious happening in the area. She was given a report number and paperwork to obtain new plates.
Missing documents
On Sept. 27, an E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police she noticed her passport and her green card were missing since the end of August. She said she last saw the documents when she took them to a doctor’s appointment in the Bronx on Aug. 8. She called the doctor’s office to see if she’d left them there, but the office said they didn’t have them. She requested paperwork so she could get new documents.
Very petty thief
Anthony Sales, 41, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with petty larceny from ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. According to police, he stole $101 worth of merchandise. All the items he stole were returned to the store and he was arrested without incident. A deposition was completed by the security officer of the store. Sales was taken to police headquarters where he was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court Oct. 17.
Woman pees in elevator
Police were advised Sept. 27 of an incident that took place at an apartment house on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The reporting party said a woman urinated in the elevator, damaging the carpet. Reviewing surveillance video, police saw a heavyset woman get out of an older white Mercedes, enter the building, step into the elevator, take the elevator to the fourth floor, drop off a food delivery. A minute or so later she got back on the elevator, pulled her pants down, and urinated on the carpet. The video was shown to the building owner who said the carpet was damaged; replacing it would reportedly cost $400. Police plan to follow up with the building owner if she decides to press charges.
Dispute over services
Police responded to a store on E. Hartsdale Avenue Sept. 27 on a report of a dispute between a disgruntled customer and an employee of the business. The customer, who was sitting on a bench outside the business, told police he’d purchased a package for a series of hair removal treatments back in March 2020 for $1,600, but was unhappy with the package and wanted a refund.
The man said he’d been communicating with the business intermittently for two years but there were issues due to the pandemic. Police spoke with the employee who said the customer was loud and aggressive and wouldn’t leave so she called the police. She’d printed out a receipt of the hair removal package he had purchased as well as a notice he was no longer welcome inside the business and if he came close, he would be recorded on camera. Police told the man if he wanted a refund he would have to go through the court system and he must bring proper documentation and evidence.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 19 to Sept. 27, was compiled from official information.
