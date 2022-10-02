Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police were notified Sept. 27 of a stolen Honda with Pennsylvania license plates traveling north on Central Avenue at Ardsley Road. A detective driving southbound saw the car occupied by two men in the vicinity of Marion Avenue. The officer tried to intercept the car, but lost sight of it. Another officer located the car double-parked in the parking lot of Marshalls on N. Central Avenue. The driver backed up into a legal parking spot, got out of the car, and both men entered Marshalls.

Unmarked units responded to the area along with two marked police cars. It was confirmed the car was stolen. The two men left the store separately. One was carrying several bags. When both men were inside the car and the driver started the ignition, police approached the car, and Saul Cordova, 37, and Ruben Ortiz, 54, were placed under arrest. Items stolen from Marshalls were recovered in the front compartment. Ortiz and Cordova were taken to police headquarters and the car was towed.

