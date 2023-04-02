A woman reported March 25 that when she left work on S. Central Avenue and went to her car, which was parked in a parking lot, she discovered her catalytic converter was stolen. She did not know the name of the owner of the complex and said she believed where she parked her car was not in view of any security cameras. The catalytic converter value is estimated at $1,500. A report was made for documentation.
On March 26, a man told police he parked his car on S. Central Avenue the day before but when he returned to it, wires were hanging down and there was cardboard under it. He started the car and it made a strange sound. His stolen catalytic converter was valued at $1,500.
Where’s the cash?
Police responded to a gym on S. Central Avenue March 22 to speak with a man who left his wallet on a treadmill; it was turned in by another patron but the man said when he retrieved his wallet $200 was missing. The man filled out a form with his statement regarding the incident. Police said they were waiting for the club to supply video footage so they could investigate.
Feeding cats
An Alexander Avenue resident called police March 22 to report a neighbor feeding feral cats on her front porch. The complainant said the cats are a neighborhood nuisance and that food left out for them attracts wildlife. Police went to the neighbor’s house and saw many bowls of food on the porch as well as several shelters for outdoor cats. A number of cats were hanging around; police said the cats all seemed to have already been spayed or neutered. The officer tried to speak to the resident who is feeding the cats about the complaint, but she was not home.
Alarmed
An activated alarm brought police to a residence on Fieldstone Drive March 23. On arrival, police found no one was home; there was no sign of forced entry and no indication that anything was out of place. The front door was found open. Police secured it.
An activated second floor alarm March 25 at a building on N. Central Avenue brought police who found a door leading to the basement was open. Two officers entered the building and checked a small storage area that had no access to the rest of the building. They re-secured the door and no further action was taken.
Call it suspicious
An off-duty police officer notified dispatch March 24 about two men who seemed to be behaving suspiciously in front of a phone store on N. Central Avenue. An on-duty detective unit responded by setting up surveillance in the area. Records search revealed that a car associated with the two men was suspended for no insurance and the owner had an active warrant out of Baltimore, Maryland. Police said the car engine was running and was occupied by a third man waiting in the back seat.
The first two men, who were inside the store, left the store and got into the car. Police conducted a traffic stop on N. Central Avenue. An employee from the phone store said the pair attempted to use a fraudulent New York state driver’s license to purchase a cellphone but were turned away. That license was found in the car and all three men were arrested and brought to headquarters.
An inventory search of the car turned up a dozen fraudulent credit cards and nine fraudulent driver’s licenses. All the licenses had one of the men’s pictures on them. When Baltimore police were notified about the man with the active warrant, they said they would extradite him.
Sick wildlife
A school staff member March 24 reported a sick raccoon in the vicinity of Ardsley Road and Warnke Lane. The animal was located, identified as sick and dispatched by an officer with one round. Staff on scene said no one was in contact with the animal which was bagged for disposal.
A sick skunk was reported March 27 on Columbia Avenue. It was dispatched with one shot from an officer’s handgun.
Petty thief
The manager of a drug store on S. Central Avenue called 911 March 25 to report a theft in progress. She described a man who stole items from the store and left on foot to Central Avenue. He appeared to be getting on a Bee-Line bus directly in front of the store. An officer arrived and got on the bus and saw the man pulling items out from his jacket and placing them on the seat. More merchandise could be seen protruding from under his sweater. When he got off the bus, the store employee was there to identify him as the thief. The man was placed under arrest and charged with petty larceny. All the stolen items were recovered and returned to the store. The offender was taken to police headquarters for booking and processing. Police said the value of the stolen items was $557.
Car alarm won’t stop
A woman went to police headquarters March 27 to report her mother, who lives on Colony Road, has an ongoing argument with her neighbor about her car alarm, which randomly goes off. The mom reportedly parks in her own designated parking space, which happens to be very close to the neighbor’s residence. The woman told police she has taken her mother’s car to the dealership to fix the problem, but it remains unfixed. She said she tried to speak to the neighbor who is angry and blames her mom, but he keeps calling her mother about the car alarm and has threatened to call the police. She said her mother would be taking the car back to the dealership the next day. A report was made.
Shoplifting suspect
Police went to a drug store on E. Hartsdale Avenue March 27 after a store manager said there was a man inside the store he recognized as a regular shoplifter who had been warned not to be there. The manager told police when he approached the man and asked him to leave, the man fled the store, heading for the train station. Police looked at security camera footage showing the man stealing three bottles of body lotion, which he stuffed inside his sweatshirt.
License had 23 suspensions
An officer patrolling S. Central Avenue March 28 saw a gray Honda Accord with temporary Texas license plates pull out of a parking lot on S. Central Avenue and then enter another parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator, 28, showed police a Florida ID card. He said he was working for DoorDash, making deliveries. The Florida ID was identification only, not a driver’s license.
A records search revealed the driver had a New York license suspended 23 times. Other infractions were noted and he was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters. The Honda was towed to the police impound. The Texas Department of Public Safety was contacted; they said the temporary Texas plates were fraudulent. The subject said he bought the car in the Bronx and paid the dealer “about $200” for the plates. He was issued multiple summonses, including one to appear in Greenburgh Court April 19, and then he was released.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 21 to March 28, was compiled from official information.
