Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A woman reported March 25 that when she left work on S. Central Avenue and went to her car, which was parked in a parking lot, she discovered her catalytic converter was stolen. She did not know the name of the owner of the complex and said she believed where she parked her car was not in view of any security cameras. The catalytic converter value is estimated at $1,500. A report was made for documentation.

On March 26, a man told police he parked his car on S. Central Avenue the day before but when he returned to it, wires were hanging down and there was cardboard under it. He started the car and it made a strange sound. His stolen catalytic converter was valued at $1,500.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.