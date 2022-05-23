Scarsdale village Department of Public Works worked with six crews from Con Edison to clear wires, trees and branches from roadways May 23, following extreme weather conditions around 7 p.m. on May 22 that brought damaging heavy rain and wind. Entire trees or tree limbs were reported down and in roadways, including Sycamore Road, Mamaroneck Road and Crossway, Quentin Road, Weaver Street and Hutchinson Avenue, Saxon Woods Road and Boulder Brook Road, Marjory Lane and Secor Road, Ardmore Road, Carthage Road and Mamaroneck Road, and Bypass Road.
A telephone pole was reported snapped and wires down on Mamaroneck Road and Lenox Place. A tree was reported down on Gatehouse Road; trees and tree limbs were reported down on Palmer Avenue and Bansom, Brookby, Wynmor, Montrose and Heathcote roads; Mamaroneck and Catherine roads; and Mamaroneck and Murray Hill roads.
A utility line was taken down by a tree falling on Carthage Road; a tree was reported across the roadway on Wynmor Road; a downed tree was blocking both lanes of traffic on Palmer Avenue and Secor Road; a downed tree was reported blocking a fire hydrant on Heathcote Road; a tree was reported down on primary wires on Farley and Brewster roads as well as Lincoln Road and Carthage Lane.
A tree also fell on a residence May 22 on Hutchinson Avenue. No injuries were reported.
