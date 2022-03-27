A Ridge Road man March 14 reported he’d argued with a man about money and the man contacted him on social media, demanding they meet. He said the exchange happened in February and he’s already filed numerous reports with police about the situation. He said he was advised by his lawyer to file another report. Police tried reaching out to the other man without result. Photos of the messages were attached to the report.
No needle in his arm, at the moment
Police responded to Best Buy on N. Central Avenue March 14 on a report of an unconscious man in a bathroom with a needle in his arm. Upon arrival, police found a man sitting on the toilet inside a stall unconscious and hunched over. No needle was in his arm, although he did have in his possession several unused syringes. He said he was homeless and fell asleep in the stall. He said he wasn’t currently using narcotics but had used them six hours earlier. Police soon learned New York City police had an active warrant for his arrest for robbery in November 2021. Greenburgh police contacted the NYC police who said they would extradite the man. Alexander M. Vargas was transported to White Plains Hospital by Scarsdale ambulance for evaluation; when he was cleared from the hospital, he was brought to Greenburgh police headquarters where two detectives from the Bronx took him into custody.
Doesn’t want to make a report
A Midvale Road resident March 15 called 911 to say three men were in his driveway rummaging through his car. He said they fled in a dark-colored Range Rover toward Club Way, and he gave police the license plate number. A plate reader reported a dark-colored SUV with the same plate was in the area when the incident happened. Police have the name of the registered owner. When the Midvale Road man was contacted for follow-up, he said he no longer wished to speak to the police or have the incident documented.
New way to break into cars?
A Fort Hill Road resident March 16 reported a peculiar incident in which her BMW, which was locked, was entered by an unknown woman who approached the caller’s driveway in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The caller said the woman walked up to the BMW and opened the door without force. Police guessed it’s possible she used a radio frequency amplifier to capture the key fob signal. The caller said the woman also opened the BMW’s trunk and took items valued at $220. She said the woman got back into the Jeep and drove away, making a left hand turn onto Fort Hill Road, heading toward Ardsley Road. No damage was done to the BMW.
Wallet stolen from locked car
A part-time employee of a business on N. Central Avenue March 15 told police that when she returned to her car after work, she noticed her wallet was missing. She said the car was locked. No damage was reported to her car. Inside the wallet were her driver’s license, $50 cash, $500 in gift cards and her debit card.
Strange man
A Secor Road resident on March 17 reported a man came onto her property in a red car, moved her trash cans, and went to the back of the house. The caller was not home but could see the man’s actions on security video. The video shows the man going to the front door and attempting to open it, possibly with a key. The video did not capture images of his hands. He can be heard saying, “This key is not working,” before walking away. He was described in his late 50s or early 60s with gray hair and glasses. The caller gave the video to police; they are investigating.
Playpen thieves
Police went to Buy Buy Baby on S. Central Avenue March 18 and spoke with the manager who described a couple who went into the store and picked up five baby playpens and stood near the door for about five minutes. They suddenly ran out with the items and got into a white Buick SUV, driving south on S. Central Avenue. Store management provided police with a receipt for the stolen items totaling $173. Video of the incident will be turned over to police.
Denies it happened
Police responded to a store on N. Central Avenue March 18 on a report from a woman who said a silver sedan brushed against her side as it drove by. She described the driver as a gray-haired woman in her 70s. When the reporting party confronted the driver, the driver denied the contact and drove away. Using information the reporting party gave about the license plate, police learned the car is owned by a woman in Brewster. The reporting party said she wasn’t injured but wanted the incident documented. She was told if she feels pain or injury later she should contact the police.
How’d they get in?
Police responded to a market on S. Central Avenue March 19 when the business owner reported she saw on video surveillance two women she did not immediately recognize entering the store several hours before it opened for business. She said they entered through a locked door, and no damage was done to the door. It’s unclear how they got in. On surveillance video the two women can be seen running through the store and putting multiple items in bags before leaving. The store owner said $189.55 of merchandise was stolen. After watching the video a few times, the store owner said she thought she might recognize the pair. Police are investigating.
Lost wallet
A man went to police headquarters March 19 to report he’d lost his wallet. He said he lives in Queens and was working at an office building on E. Hartsdale Avenue on that day. He said he searched the area for his wallet, which contained his driver’s license, his passport, a debit card and $200 cash. He never found it so he filed a report to document the loss.
They will press charges
Designer handbags were reported stolen from TJMaxx on N. Central Avenue March 19. The bags were valued at $450. The loss prevention officer said a man wearing a green jacket, tan pants and a white surgical mask entered the store and took three white Michael Kors bags, then left without paying. She said the man used utility scissors to cut security wires attached to the bags. The store has video of the man’s actions. The loss prevention officer told police the man is familiar to her as he’s been seen stealing from the store multiple times. She said the store would press charges if he is apprehended.
Unguarded backpack stolen
Police returned to TJMaxx March 19 when a 20-year-old customer reported her backpack was stolen while she was shopping. She said she went into a dressing room and left a shopping cart with her backpack in it near the dressing room entrance. When she got to the register to check out, she realized her bag was missing. In it were her Peruvian passport, her U.S. visa document card, a Social Security card, Peruvian bank cards and $30 in cash. She was advised to contact her consulate as well as the U.S. Department of Labor.
If there was a fight, it was over
A physical fight was reported at a residence on Lynwood Road March 20. When police arrived, several people could be seen leaving. Police spoke with a man who said he was the homeowner’s son, and while his parents were out at a party he had a couple of friends over. He said he’d been asleep and was unaware anyone was fighting. The homeowner and his wife returned. The homeowner said he was unaware his son invited anyone over. No damages were reported inside the house nor were any injuries.
Employee arrested
Security at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue contacted police March 20 to report that an employee was seen on video stealing from a cash register and that the employee was in their custody. Ann Halloran was arrested and charged with petty larceny on scene after police saw video of her removing cash from the register tray and concealing it in her pants. She was given a ticket to appear in court April 13.
Did someone steal her card?
A woman who said someone stole her debit card while she was shopping in RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue March 20 told police a person reached over her shoulder and removed the card from her wallet when she was at the register. She said she called her bank immediately to report it missing. Police and store management watched security video of the woman approaching the checkout counter and being unable to complete her transaction. At no time could anyone be seen reaching over her shoulder. Police left her a message advising her of their findings.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 14 to March 20, was compiled from official information.
