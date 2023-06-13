Pamela Gwyn Kripke grew up listening to her mother tell a story that was “just in the consciousness of our family.” Her mother had an older brother who died in the hospital.
“That’s all anyone knew,” 1978 Scarsdale High School graduate Kripke said. “And there was a rumor that something happened in the hospital that he fell from a cart to the floor. So I’m 8 years old and my mother tells me this story and it sits with you. When you’re 8 you don’t know what to do with it. We weren’t allowed to talk to my grandparents about it because it would upset my grandmother and my mother never pushed it or inquired because it wasn’t like her to be curious. People dealt with things. That was kind of the end of it, but for a long time I wondered about it.”
A separation anxiety tantrum by her younger daughter many years ago sparked the memory of the story decades later. “That weekend, for some weird reason I started thinking, ‘Whatever happened to Grandma Charlotte’s baby?’” Kripke said. “It was like something triggered — maybe babies, the loss, the separation — in my head and I started researching and thinking about it.”
In 2010, Kripke wrote an article for the Huffington Post about her search for information about her uncle. She had learned that Abraham Goldman was born Oct. 2, 1932, and died four days later. Kripke’s mother didn’t even know her brother had a name.
“I never quite found out what happened to him, but I did find a death certificate,” Kripke said. “There was nothing conclusive about it, but there was the name of a doctor on it, the name of the hospital, dates, the cemetery, things that no one knew about in our family.”
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic Kripke thought about writing a first person memoir. Her family history research continued and she uncovered more about her grandparents that no one in the family knew about. But there was nothing concrete about Abraham.
“I kept hitting dead ends because I needed to talk to people, I needed to interview people who may have had information,” Kripke said. “The hospital had changed hands, there were no documents. It was in the 1930s, so it was very hard to dig up stuff, because there wasn’t stuff to dig up.”
That’s when Kripke decided she still wanted to tell the story, but would fabricate anything she didn’t know. She also changed characters and their personalities to tell a more intriguing story. Based on fact, “At the Seams” was released this month by Open Books and takes place in part in Westchester County.
“I created a character who was really upset and tormented by it and it was scary and frightening and she was obsessed with the concept of this having happened,” Kripke said. “And then she grows up to be a reporter to figure out what happens. The process also uncovers some other fabricated secrets about the family. It’s a story about family secrets and repressing reality and what that can do generationally and how that can be passed down from one generation to the next to the next.”
While it was disappointing as a professional reporter herself not to find out the truth, Kripke had also done her share of writing fiction, which has also been published, over the years.
“It was a fun exercise, an interesting exercise to be able to take the truth and really change it or enhance it,” Kripke said. “It became a different process. It became the craft of writing a novel as opposed to solving a mystery. I did discover certain things along the way that I did include.”
Kripke moved from New Rochelle to Quaker Ridge as a sixth grader and graduated Scarsdale High School in 1978.
“I loved it,” Kripke said of her time in the school district. “It was a great experience. For as many kids who went to school there, there are that many types of experiences, but I really enjoyed it. We lived toward Mamaroneck on that side of town, rode our bikes to the pool. Played tennis at Crossway Field.”
Kripke was busy with a variety of activities, including writing for The Maroon and the Dance Club, bonding with her “close-knit” class, even though she wasn’t much of a talker. Writing became her passion early on.
“I always wrote,” she said. “I wrote a lot. My mom will tell the story that in second grade we had a teacher who every day had an assignment where you wrote the news. You wrote at the top of the page, ‘News,’ and it was basically whatever happened from 3 o’clock the day before to whenever you walked into the classroom. And the teacher hung them up so parents could come look at them.
Apparently I wrote pages — I don’t remember — but I wrote a lot about my personal news like, ‘My brother pushed me off my bike,’ or, ‘Rain came in the house,’ or, ‘I saw a bunny.’ Other kids would write two sentences, appropriately, but every single thing that happened to me I would put down on paper. My mom said they would have to staple all these pages up there.”
Kripke enjoyed writing in her blue Let’s Write notebook as a seventh grader and wrote poems at home. She later became The Maroon’s editorial page editor her senior year, following in the footsteps of her older brother, who was the editor of the school paper. Her section took second place in a national press competition.
“I tried it and I really liked the idea of it,” Kripke said. “I had friends, but I was just quiet in public. For that you could just ask people questions. It was a process of interacting with people that I just really liked.”
At Brown University, Kripke wrote for the Brown Daily Herald as a freshman and then “discovered” the radio station, where she wrote, reported and was on air for three years.
“I went to college as a pre-med and just had a physical reaction to it and didn’t do well,” Kripke said. “It was planned out for me and I just had a big problem with it. I ultimately switched to English and wound up doing the whole English major in junior and senior year, which is unfortunate because I didn’t take any writing classes at school and they had a wonderful creative writing program. I just took English Literature, but no writing classes because I was too busy taking chemistry and biology those first two years.”
Catching the journalism bug wasn’t planned, but it led to decades of success in the radio and print industries. What Kripke liked about the radio station was that it extended about 45 minutes beyond campus.
“That to me was this incredibly fascinating thing,” she said. “Everything until then was contained in a school. You write for the school paper — the high school paper, the college paper — and it doesn’t really go into the community. Once that happened that was an enormous thing for me. I’m (all the way) over there now.”
Next up was Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern. The year started with print, but Kripke was able to transition to broadcasting and, as part of her internship, covered Washington, D.C., for a small station in Wichita, Kansas. Kripke’s first job was as a television news reporter in Mississippi for one year. After that she sent her tape “all over the country,” but didn’t get a bite. The message she kept hearing was that she looked and sounded too young, comments about her hair and makeup, never about her work.
Kripke moved back to Scarsdale and was soon hired at Working Woman Magazine and she’s been in the print business for nearly four decades.
Over that time Kripke has had mostly freelance and semi-staff work writing and editing for local and national newspapers and magazines around the country, and has lived in places like Chicago, Boston, Texas, New York and is now outside of Philadelphia.
