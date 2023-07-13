Lost a pet? Contact the Scarsdale Police Department at 722-1160 for help. With any luck they’ll put you in touch with the SPCA Westchester in Briarcliff Manor to retrieve your stray.
The police department signed a new three-year stray animal partnership with the SPCA Westchester that began July 1. Over the years Scarsdale had contracted with other organizations, most recently the Humane Society of Westchester in New Rochelle — formerly the Humane Society of New Rochelle — to care for strays found in the village.
“We had very, very good service and relationship with the Westchester Humane Society, but it was more of a cost factor at this point,” Scarsdale Chief of Police Andrew Matturro said. “Otherwise we were very happy with them and their services. As we were looking into the whole process we took a ride up to the SPCA, met with them, did the on-site tour and they were also very, very good.”
Matturro and Lt. Steven DelBene were impressed with the newly renovated facility and how healthy the animals in the SPCA Westchester’s care were.
“Their services and community engagement in terms of encouraging adoption and spaying and neutering, we got a really good feeling when we spoke to them the animals would be well cared for when they were taken into their possession, so we were happy about that,” Matturro said.
The new contract, which is required for every municipality that doesn’t have its own means for animal control or shelter, is for $7,000 per year. The police department makes “every reasonable effort” to secure local strays — mostly dogs and cats — and return them to their owners. If a pet’s owner cannot be identified, the police take the animal to the SPCA. In what DelBene called the “very rare” time that an animal can’t be secured, the SPCA will be called for help.
“The majority of situations when somebody loses an animal it’s local and we’re usually the first to get a phone call,” Matturro said. “Social media has been a good source for people to report lost animals and reunite with their animals, but usually we’re one of the first to get a phone call. Nine times out of 10 if that’s the case we’re the ones who will secure the animal.
“A person may find an animal and take [it] in very temporarily just to make sure the animal is OK,” he said, explaining that if the police department receives a phone call from a person who found a dog, the department keeps a record of that and an officer goes to get the animal. “Then likewise if someone loses a dog we’ll take their contact information and if someone else should call an hour later to say they found a dog, we’ll reunite the animal with their owners,” Matturro said.
Secure identifying tags for pets and microchipping are encouraged. All pets brought to SPCA Westchester are scanned for electronic identification. To reclaim a pet, residents must provide proof of license and rabies vaccine.
If an animal is brought to the SPCA Westchester, owners have about a week to reclaim their pet before the SPCA takes legal control of the animal and begins to get the animal ready for adoption, which includes vet and trainer appointments.
SPCA Westchester, which is not affiliated with the ASPCA, has been in Briarcliff Manor for 140 years and during the COVID-19 pandemic was in the midst of a capital campaign of over $9 million to rebuild the facility that had been largely untouched since the 1950s.
“If you picture what an old-school dog pound would look like, that’s what it looked like,” director of development Lisa Bonanno-Spence said. We did a huge capital campaign to completely redo the entire facility. We’re still on the same property and we’ve been in here about two years now.”
There is a new rescue center that can house about 200 animals “between dogs and cats and other little furry creatures,” Bonanno-Spence said. There is a “very large” clinic that is open to the public.
“When people donate, some of the funding goes to our clinic, because we offer low-cost services for those who need it for their dogs and cats,” she said. “We do spay and neuter, wellness checkups, vaccines and all [at] low-cost. That’s one of our biggest programs.”
SPCA Westchester had dealt mostly with municipalities north of White Plains.
“We’re excited to be more involved down county to get to know more people,” Bonanno-Spence said. “The lieutenant and everyone we met was lovely, so I think it’s going to be a very good partnership. The chief of police, the lieutenant and another gentleman who came to take a tour, I could tell they were very impressed. I think they felt very comfortable knowing the animals would be coming here once they saw the facility.”
While dogs and cats are the main residents of SPCA Westchester, over the years there have been many other visitors to the facility.
“We’ve had everything here you can think of,” Bonanno-Spence said. “Horses can’t stay here; we haven’t had a horse in a while, but we have had horses. We’ve had all different types of livestock. We’ve had pigs, chickens, geese … rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, snakes, lizards.”
It’s not uncommon for people to tire of having a rabbit, hamster or guinea pig for their kids and eventually to abandon the animal.
“There are other situations, like if an owner passes away and there’s no family to take their animal and [if] it’s [in] a town we contract with, the animal would come to us automatically,” Bonanno-Spence said. “Or if there’s any sort of a hoarding situation, where someone has too many animals and needs help, we would get involved in that.”
Adoption rates skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and SPCA Westchester staff members were careful to screen potential adopters and to educate them about the long-term commitment of pet ownership. The world opening back up for work, school and travel was inevitable, though no one knew then what the timing would be.
“We thought we’d start to see adoption decline last summer and we really didn’t, once things really opened back up and people were making travel plans,” Bonanno-Spence said. But more recently, “It seems to have caught up with us; things have started to slow down the last few months … And at least for our animals, we did not see a huge spike in returns, which is good.”
The SPCA is currently “pretty full” with about 100 dogs and cats at the facility and being fostered by volunteers. It’s also kitten season, so there’s an uptick in new families of cats.
“We’re always promoting fostering,” Bonanno-Spence said. “People really enjoy it once they start fostering. They get their dog or cat fix, but it’s not a long-term responsibility. And we help them and cover everything. Especially if animals come in and they’re really young or they are maybe sick or having something going on, it’s always nice if they can be in a foster home initially.”
About 20% are “foster fails,” in which the foster family ends up adopting the pet. In reality it’s a success for the SPCA to find a good home for those animals. Foster fails are actually “the best part” for Bonanno-Spence and her colleagues.
“Especially for puppies, it’s such an important age for them to be socialized,” Bonanno-Spence said. “We try and have them, if we can, in a home temporarily and then get them spayed/neutered and vetted and once they’re ready for adoption they’ll come back here. We’ll have senior dogs and cats, or ones with medial issues sometimes looking for longer term. Any time out of the shelter is good for an animal. For shy animals a few weeks in a foster home can make a huge difference.”
To learn more about adopting, visit https://bit.ly/44uKaTi.
“We try and educate and have a good support system for anyone who is looking to help us and help our animals,” Bonanno-Spence said. “We try not to make it too hard.”
The SPCA also covers all of Westchester County with its Humane Law Enforcement, which is led by a retired New York Police Department lieutenant, and also relies on donations.
“They basically serve as the animal cops of Westchester,” Bonanno-Spence said. “We have a cruelty hotline [914-941-7797] that is confidential that [people] can call if they suspect an animal is being neglected or mistreated. Our officers have the ability to go and open an investigation and seize an animal and even make an arrest where it pertains to animal cruelty.”
Licensing dogs in Scarsdale
At the July 11 village board meeting, Deputy Village Manager Alexandra Marshall happened to offer residents a reminder that New York State requires that dogs older than four months have a license, which can be obtained in person or by mail at the village clerk’s office in village hall Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of rabies vaccination is required — or a proper document stating why the dog can’t be vaccinated — and proof of the dog being spayed or neutered.
There is a fee waiver for guide dogs and service dogs, with “satisfactory proof” of training.
“Once the registration is completed, your pup will be given a very stylish silver tag, which is shaped like a bone to show that they’re licensed,” Marshall said.
More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3JX8IMt.
