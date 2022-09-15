Though they don’t know the exact answers, Scarsdale residents want safer streets. And they seem to want that to happen quickly, easily and with proper enforcement involved.
Most of the residents who spoke at the village’s latest Placemaking and Mobility work session on Sept. 13 favored simple things like additional stop signs and a lowering of the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph. But they want to see police enforce the laws on Sprague Road as opposed to more complex solutions, such as roundabouts, chokers, chicanes and curb radii reduction, which would impact it being a two-way street and would take away parking.
FHI project manager Michael Ahillen said the goal for Sprague was to reduce speeds and the number of cars using the street to pass through with the overall objective of reducing crash risks. Residents have complained of high speed, rolling stops, a narrow roadway and visibility issues on the street.
FHI offered three potential solutions, with speed management systems used every 300 to 400 feet per federal guidance, and lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour, which is now allowed by state law, with several options:
1) Traditional: All-way stop signs and decorative speed bumps.
2) Innovative: Mountable, decorative neighborhood traffic circles; curb radii reduction and chokers. Chokersare curb extensions that narrow a street by widening sidewalks or planting strips to create a pinch point along the street.
3) Innovative with traffic diversion: Option 2, but with traffic diversion with a half closure instead of chokers.
Ahillen said the third option would be the “most robust,” but would turn part of Sprague into a one-way street, forcing cars to turn left or right at Nelson and Madison roads. FHI recommends Option 2 because it would not impact emergency vehicles adversely, which was a concern raised by residents. The village would have the ability to put up “emergency vehicle only” signs in this scenario, though it could make it tough for the larger vehicles to maneuver.
The third option would divert traffic to “streets more capable of handling it,” Ahillen said. One example given by FHI’s Parker Sorenson was Scarsdale Boulevard to absorb that traffic.
Ahillen said most of the plans were drafted prior to the state easing the process for municipalities to lower speed limits to 25 mph, and said “policy alone is not enough” and stressed that enforcement is another component because lowering limits and adding barriers in many cases is “not effective enough.”
Ahillen said many local residents gave feedback that sidewalks weren’t needed, though he pushes for them when possible to keep pedestrians safer.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis noted that commercial traffic is a concern on Sprague. Ahillen said infrastructure changes and enforcement could limit that as well.
One longtime resident who lives at the corner of Sprague and Madison said the traffic is high from 7-9:30 a.m. and then all day there are vans and large trucks, construction companies and landscapers using the road. The traffic picks up from 2:45-7:30 p.m. with school and commuter traffic. She said on Saturdays there is constant flow from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and that Sunday is “less,” but still goes on all day. She called it a “quality of life” issue for the “dense residential area.”
Another resident of Sprague said enforcement is key, but he has been told the police department doesn’t have the manpower for that.
A resident who grew up on Sprague said installing some of these solutions could end up being more hazardous due to the hill, blind intersections and visibility issues. She also said there would be issues during times of heavy snowfall. She said smoother roads like those at the Eastchester border would help, as would more four-way stop signs and enforcement.
Residents spoke about some of their experiences witnessing and having family involved in bad accidents on Sprague over the years.
Mayor Jane Veron said the board vows “to make a difference” after hearing so many complaints and will schedule more time for feedback.
Fox Meadow and Crane roads
Fox Meadow Road, which Ahillen said is 30 feet from curb to curb — “wide for a residential street” — sees heavy traffic as a main thoroughfare through Scarsdale and has a lot of cars parked on the road, so residents seemed uneasy about making lanes smaller to a more traditional width and adding biking and/or pedestrian lanes or sidewalks. Ahillen also questioned the safety of making such major changes on the street, which becomes even more traveled on bicycle Sundays when the Bronx River Parkway is closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
One proposal by FHI is to turn the street into a Neighborhood Greenway, which is a popular traffic-calming concept in the Pacific Northwest. This would include reducing the speed limit to 25 mph, cutting down on cars that cut through and prioritizing repaving. This would maintain street parking and allow for safer biking and walking, he said.
Crane Road, which is perpendicular to Fox Meadow Road and shares a T intersection, is also an area of concern heading to and from Post Road and East Parkway. Ahillen called this “very different” as it has an estimated 8,000 vehicles on it daily. He said it’s a “critical East-West connector” on which most cars exceed the 30 mph limit to nearly 40 mph.
The intersection between Crane and Fox Meadow roads has visibility issues on Crane and it is also a popular pedestrian crossing spot.
FHI presented options such as signs to monitor speed, a roundabout or all-way stop at Chase Road, speed bumps and bike signage. Long-term considerations included expanding the right of way or making Crane a one-way street. The recommendations are all-way stops with crosswalks at Crane Road and Chase Road, speed reduction to 25 mph, sidewalks between Chase Road and Woodland Place (south side), and sidewalks between Stonehouse Road and the Bronx River trail.
For the Crane/Fox Meadow intersection, Ahillen said an alternative is an all-way stop on East Parkway with speed bumps on Crane to reduce vehicle acceleration. Another is an all-way stop with at-grade crosswalks. Yet a third option is an all-way stop at Fox Meadow Road and raised crosswalks, which is FHI’s recommendation.
One resident concerned about possible pedestrian fatalities on Crane Road noted there is a similar street in Ardsley with a speed bump every block, which has effectively reduced high speed driving.
A second resident said speed bumps would solve the problem on Crane, as would enforcement. As for Fox Meadow, he said the road is not wide enough for traffic and parking, so the proposals are not going to be effective.
Another resident liked the idea of more speed bumps and reflective raised sidewalks so they can be seen at night.
A representative of the Old Scarsdale Neighborhood Association said it’s the lack of enforcement in the area that is the issue with so many who like to walk and bike to the village center from the area. She called it the “Indy 500 of Scarsdale.”
A resident who sits on the Council for Persons with Disabilities said “walkability in Scarsdale is laughable,” which also needs to be addressed. She said she would like to see motorists “play in the sandbox” better with walkers and bikers.
Another resident asked that Crane and Stonehouse roads’ intersection also be addressed.
One man who lives on Fox Meadow Road said a day earlier his wife’s car was rear-ended while she was turning into their driveway. He said trucks make the road dangerous, sidewalks are “crucial” and cutting down space would be “dangerous.” He suggests stop signs and speed bumps.
The village is still accepting feedback, which can be submitted to village planner Greg Cutler at gcutler@scarsdale.com and through the Placemaking and Mobility website at scarsdalemobility.com. A final plan from FHI Studio is expected in mid-October.
