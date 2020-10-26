Seventeen-year-old Jonah Miller’s daily routine is much like that of other typical Scarsdale High School seniors finishing up their degree during a global pandemic — attending virtual classes, thinking about college, and staying healthy and safe. But Miller has an additional responsibility: running an online news platform where teenagers from around the globe share their unique views and on-the-ground perspectives and experiences. Garnering more than 16,000 page views with 5,000 unique returning visitors since its inception, Miller’s virtual newspaper, Street View News, is currently read in 48 states and 79 countries and counting.
Miller launched Street View News in December 2019, but began gauging interest four months before in August after finishing up a summer program in New York City with The School of the New York Times that brought together high school students from across the globe to study a wide array of topics.
“The program wasn’t about creating your own newspaper, [but I learned] how to interview people and how to ask really good questions,” Miller explained. “I met a lot of people from around the United States and around the world there, and I wound up asking a lot of them to write for this newspaper [before it was even set up]. I was in a journalistic mentality and thought I have to do something because I’ve had such amazing conversations with people. I wanted to share their perspectives with teenagers around the world.”
Miller has spent a lot of time interacting with people from backgrounds extremely different than his own. The growth he has experienced learning and connecting with such differing groups was the impetus for launching his site. It all began in 2017, when then-13-year-old Miller participated in EXPLO — a three-week academic program for eighth to 10th graders that hosts students from more than 70 different countries.
“EXPLO was the first summer program I did that really opened my eyes to the world of teenagers in other countries,” Miller said. “[It was] where I learned from those students about the happenings in their countries.
“Over the last several years, I have spent a lot of time with people from all over the world. I have met people from countries I previously knew very little about. Listening to their stories and understanding their unique perspectives on the world has led me to learn plenty about myself and the world we live in,” Miller wrote in his “About” page on the Street View News website. “Initially, upon meeting people with vastly different backgrounds, I would often think that we have very little in common to discuss. These initial thoughts, however, are always proved wrong.”
One example he points to is participating in a service trip to Ecuador in the summer of 2019 with high schoolers from predominantly southern states. “Although everyone on this particular trip was from the United States,” Miller noted, “our respective cultures could not have clashed more. As a Jewish New Yorker, meeting people from the Carolinas and Alabama was exciting. While I was the first Jewish person many of them had ever met, my Southern peers were the first ardent Trump supporters and gun owners I had ever met. At the outset, we both had our preexisting views on each other’s backgrounds. Not only did we soon find common ground but we now have a greater appreciation of each other and our respective political and social outlooks. We text and talk to each other constantly, discussing world views through a different lens than before we first met.”
Street View News is a platform written by teenagers, for teenagers — a group whose views are often left out of the national and international discourse. In addition to being the sole editor and point-person of contact for the paper’s writers, Miller currently runs the platform’s website and Instagram page on his own. When asked about his process regarding management of the website and editing contributors’ articles, Miller said it has been a “learn-as-you-go” experience, which he believes only makes the platform all the more authentic.
“I think part of the reason that makes Street View News so unique is the fact that I’m not reading up on what other people and websites are doing, or reading books on how to run an online newspaper or how to build a website,” he said. “I think that’s what makes this so refreshing to the teenage eye. To see something that’s not like The New York Times or CNN, where they’re interviewing adults who have years of experience talking about the geopolitics of a country. Instead it’s by teenagers for teenagers. That’s one of the main components of [this platform].”
In fact, the name “Street View News” comes from the central idea of centering unique, on-the-ground teenage experiences and views into the larger political discourse. “The media talks to politicians in India, for example, but they don’t talk to teenagers in India,” Miller said. “I think that’s one of the big faults in media today. Especially coming from a teenager’s point of view, like myself, I want to know what it would be like if I were to live in India.”
On his platform Miller wrote, “I genuinely believe our generation needs to be more aware of the world and open to other points of view … We are unable to address global issues effectively without having a better appreciation of other perspectives and knowing what it’s like to step into someone else’s shoes.”
At the outset, Miller would ask people he’d met and developed relationships with to write for the paper. Now that the site has gained more traction, Miller has people he doesn’t know from all across the globe messaging him on Instagram, asking to submit articles. Many people who send a message already have ideas of what they want to write about, but, if they don’t, Miller talks them through their thought processes and gives them ideas based off of the current political climate of their respective communities. Depending on current affairs, he may reach out to contacts in places where significant events are taking place. Very rarely does he not publish a piece. In those instances it may be that the political moment has passed, or if the piece is simply a summary of the news and missing that personal aspect.
Since its publication, Street View News has grown to incorporate a Spanish language section. Miller, who studies AT Spanish at SHS, also edits those pieces, and while he’s excited about potentially growing the site to include pieces in more foreign languages, Miller acknowledges that English is generally the language that reaches the widest audience.
“I would like to extend the site to more languages,” he said, “but that is somewhat more difficult if you live in a country where your language isn’t spoken outside of your country. If you wanted to reach more people, it might just be easier to write in English, but I always ask the writer what language they want to write it in. And there’s always the option of writing it in both their language and English if they want to.”
Most of his contributors, according to Miller, prefer to write in English.
Recently Miller has been intrigued with how his viewers are engaging with the site’s material.
“I love seeing how a newspaper that started in the suburbs of New York has made its way around the world,” he said. “One of my friends in Savannah, Georgia, used some of the articles for a school presentation, [for instance] ... Another great example is of this girl from Honduras who reached out to me on Instagram. She’s from Tegucigalpa and wanted to write an article. She’s now written three articles and they’re the most viewed articles on the site, and now Honduras is one of the countries [we get the most visits from], just because of her. She’s really opened it up to a new audience ... It’s really great to see [the site] expand like that.”
Looking forward, Miller said he is excited about the possibility of making new connections and expanding the site after he goes to college.
“Even if the newspaper ages with me and evolves from a ‘for teenagers, by teenagers’ type of newspaper to a ‘by 20-year-olds for 20 year-olds,’ I think it’s equally as important to inform people on their peers’ perspectives ... and what’s going on in their country and communities, [especially] in such polarizing and politically charged climates.”
For now, it’s all about the teens at https://www.streetviewnews.com.
