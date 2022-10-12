An historic labor agreement was announced Sept. 30, after an estimated 500 essential workers — members of 32BJ Service Employees International Union — rallied on Garth Road in Scarsdale on Sept. 20 to demand the Building & Realty Institute of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Region (BRI) agree to a new contract for 1,400 door-people, porters, handy-people and superintendents across the Hudson Valley. The workers involved are employed at 500 residential buildings, including two in Scarsdale: 50 Popham Road and Scarsdale Chateaux at 2 Chateaux Circle, and three in Edgemont: 500-508 Central Park Ave., 555 Central Park Ave. and Scarsdale Country Estates on S. Central Ave. at Underhill Road.
The agreement came after 32BJ SEIU members rallied and voted Sept. 20 to strike if necessary following proposals by the BRI to begin health care premium sharing after a four-year agreement, increase workers’ hour threshold to receive health care, allow unlimited expansion of temporary work without benefits, and eliminate overtime accrual after 8 p.m.
According to a statement released Sept. 30, the tentative agreement includes an historic 15.71% increase over four years; protection of 100% employer-paid health care, protection of full-time jobs and overtime, pension improvements, maintenance of sick leave and vacation benefits, stronger protection against discrimination in the workplace, 14-day notice for shift schedule changes, and maintenance of funding for worker legal and training funds through 2026. It also strengthens employees’ rights to honor Juneteenth and 9/11 as elective holidays or personal days.
“We have gone through so much and given so much to keep our residents and buildings safe during the pandemic — before the vaccines and before real PPE,” said building superintendent Tony Castiglione. “This agreement feels like we’re getting some recognition for all that we’ve sacrificed.”
“I have been working as a doorman for 35 years, and the last two years have been like nothing I’ve ever seen,” said doorman Felix Cano. “When the pandemic hit, we got inundated with packages. It feels good to get a tentative agreement that honors all that we’ve done.”
“Hudson Valley workers exercised their power and have now won a phenomenal agreement,” said 32BJ president Kyle Bragg. “Not only have they won excellent wage and pension increases to keep up with the rising cost of living, but this tentative agreement crucially protects their great employer-paid health care while maintaining the integrity of their bargaining unit.”
Shirley Aldebol, the 32BJ executive vice president and director of the Hudson Valley District, added: “We showed up, we rallied to make our voices heard, we organized our colleagues, and now we have won a contract that honors the essential work of door-people, porters, handy-people and superintendents across the Hudson Valley. Residential building service workers went above and beyond during the pandemic, at great risk to themselves and their families.
Tim Foley, CEO of BRI, said, “The property owners, managing agents, co-op shareholders and condo residents who make up the BRI appreciate the essential and hard-working men and women who staff residential buildings throughout the Hudson Valley.
“We are very glad to have reached an agreement that maintains their benefits and delivers the highest annual wage increases since our contract began, but structured in such a way as to make it affordable and sustainable for middle-class residents being squeezed by higher energy, utilities, insurance and building supplies costs. We respect our workers for their exceptional performance during the difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic and the effort they put in every day to keep the residents who rely on them safe."
