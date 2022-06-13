Edgemont High School junior Anisha Musti competed in May at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, Georgia. Despite always thinking she was more of a humanities kid, Musti won third place in cybersecurity from the National Security Agency Research Directorate, a success that stemmed from her interest in science since middle school.
When Musti joined the middle school science research club in eighth grade, she got her first taste of competitive science. Her environmental science project transformed natural waste into energy using a microbial fuel cell and won an award at the Tri-County Science and Technology Fair.
“I was hooked on this idea of science after that because the fair was my first experience, and I think the winning definitely made me more interested in it,” said Musti.
Although she already planned to sign up for the science research program in her sophomore year, Musti discovered quantum computing through YouTube as a freshman. The idea of harnessing the laws of quantum mechanics to create safer information transmission was relatively new, and Musti quickly chose it as her research topic.
“There’s so much opportunity in this field that can be capitalized on. Everyone has a chance to make such a big impact and be on the frontier of technology,” said Musti.
Quantum computation uses information about particles such as the spin state or rotation to send a message. After imprinting two particles through quantum entanglement, the particles can theoretically share information no matter the distance.
“There is a real type of teleportation in the quantum mechanical world, and it’s not necessarily what we can imagine. It’s not the transportation of matter like humans or animals, but the transportation of information,” said Musti.
While entanglement should allow information on one particle to show up on the other, external forces in real life can interfere with the process.
“The greater distance that these two particles travel, the more difficult it becomes for them to stay in that entangled [state]. We can make one operation on one of them, and it shows up on the other but doesn’t stay there for very long because other things get in the way,” said Musti.
In her award-winning project, “Designing a Quantum Teleportation Circuit on Novel Qubits,” Musti sought to enhance the quality of quantum entanglement by building a circuit using simulations and her computer that allows manual adjustment of the particle’s frequency during entanglement.
Through patience and mentorship from New York University physics professor Javad Shabani, Musti took inspiration from past circuit design and made adjustments through trial and error. She also sat through quantum mechanics lectures to learn the theories needed to grasp her project. Her functioning circuit landed her at the ISEF, which Musti described as a “surreal experience” that is “impossible to forget.”
“There is this possibility of completely secure information and communications. That’s why so many key industry players are so interested in the idea of quantum teleportation and utilizing it for cryptography,” said Musti.
After discovering her passion for science research, Musti concluded that there is a big misconception that people must be exclusively STEM or humanities kids.
“The biggest discoveries and the biggest breakthroughs happen with intersectionality. Being a person who comes from a humanities background primarily and then entering STEM, it gives you a new approach and a way of thinking about it than someone who might be trapped in one field,” said Musti.
