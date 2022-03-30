For most Scarsdale High School students, the rapidly unfolding Russia-Ukraine conflict is the first geopolitical crisis they’ve witnessed. Hoping to help his peers understand the historic turn of events, SHS sophomore Griffin Miller collaborated with SHS faculty to host an hourlong Zoom session Tuesday, March 22, to educate students, including himself, about the situation in Ukraine.
The event was an opportunity to “provide a historical framework of essentially how we got here, and what could potentially happen next,” said Miller.
As a 16-year-old with a strong interest in history, Miller wanted to learn about the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, which has sparked the first major military tensions between Russia and the U.S. since the Cold War.
“For people my age and essentially everyone in high school, this is probably the biggest worldwide event that we’ve lived through,” said Miller.
Working with John Harrison, former chair of the SHS history department, Miller hosted the virtual forum with input from social studies faculty members Nicola Minchillo, Christopher Hughes and social studies department chair Jennifer Maxwell.
Miller had met with Harrison several times to organize the logistics of the session, structuring it to begin with a recent informational video from PBS NewsHour, followed by time for students to pose questions to Harrison and Minchillo.
“This whole program tonight is really a brainchild of Griffin’s,” said Harrison during the session, crediting Miller for his “ingenuity and his desire to make this issue public.”
Many other students shared Miller’s desire to learn more about the newly unfolding international conflict. Open to high school students in all grades, the virtual forum drew as many as 33 attendants, including faculty, with a Q&A session filling most of the runtime.
Miller and his peers asked questions on topics ranging from Russia’s recent leadership trends to identifying propaganda and misinformation.
“For the better part of 30 years, we [the U.S.] had a vacation from worrying about whether or not the Russian state was a threat to world or American national security. All of that has changed,” said Harrison.
“We’re all aware that this war has far-reaching implications politically, economically and from a humanitarian standpoint. It’s unclear how it’s going to end, and whether or not the United States and NATO will be involved militarily,” said Miller during the session.
Though Miller does not currently have plans for another session, he is open to the idea of hosting a follow-up meeting. “As Mr. Harrison mentioned, I hope this is the first of many teach-ins on various subjects,” said Miller.
