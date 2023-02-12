With several Scarsdale High School students training at Westchester Squash Academy (WSA) in Mamaroneck, they banded together to form a team last winter. After tripling their participation from one team to three teams this winter, the leadership of the group is looking to become a varsity sport.

“It’s been pretty awesome to see the amount of interest in squash in Scarsdale,” senior captain Daniel Hochberg said. “I knew it was a pretty big sport in and around the area in Connecticut and Westchester, but in Scarsdale it’s been really awesome to see the turnout. We have a ton of kids who this is their first experience with squash and they’ve been learning as the team grows.”

Sc squash Ephram Cukier 1.jpg
Buy Now

Ephram Cukier
Sc squash Ali El Moselhy.jpg
Buy Now

Ali El Moselhy
Sc squash Noah Zoland 1.jpg
Buy Now

Noah Zoland
Sc squash Daniyal Naeem.jpg
Buy Now

Daniyal Naeem
Sc squash Aryan Dutta Baruah.jpg
Buy Now

Aryan Dutta Baruah
Sc squash team 2.jpg
Buy Now

Scarsdale topped New Canaan at Westchester Squash Academy. Front row: Daniel Hochberg, Ephram Cukier and Daniyal Naeem. Back row: Aryan Dutta Baruah, Zane Kohn, Noah Zoland, Ali El Moselhy and coach Adham Abou Taleb.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.