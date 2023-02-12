With several Scarsdale High School students training at Westchester Squash Academy (WSA) in Mamaroneck, they banded together to form a team last winter. After tripling their participation from one team to three teams this winter, the leadership of the group is looking to become a varsity sport.
“It’s been pretty awesome to see the amount of interest in squash in Scarsdale,” senior captain Daniel Hochberg said. “I knew it was a pretty big sport in and around the area in Connecticut and Westchester, but in Scarsdale it’s been really awesome to see the turnout. We have a ton of kids who this is their first experience with squash and they’ve been learning as the team grows.”
Hochberg and fellow senior captain Ephram Cukier, who made sure they were representing Scarsdale even though they have no official affiliation with the school, have met with athletic director Ray Pappalardi and offered their strong participation numbers along with their own financial report to show the validity of the program.
“The goal right now is to set up a school-affiliated team, hopefully a varsity team, that will bring more people into the sport and lower barriers to entry,” Cukier said. “Right now to be on the team you have to pay for everything out of pocket. To have the school either subsidize or cover that would be helpful. There are some people who would love to play, but it’s too expensive.”
Pappalardi said squash is not supported by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association or Section 1. The section recently added fencing and Scarsdale has competitive fencing for the first time this winter after holding practices only last winter. The only teams currently affiliated with the athletic department that are not state or section sanctioned are rowing and ultimate.
Pappalardi credited the students for their work behind the scenes and their advocacy efforts for squash.
“It is in our board policy to offer a diverse set of opportunities for kids,” Pappalardi said. “I think squash adds to that in two great respects. It’s a lifetime sport, a racket sport that kids can play into adulthood, so that’s fantastic. The second piece is it can be offered for boys and for girls and it’s in the winter. There are less opportunities in the winter for participation, so this adds another chance for that.”
Pappalardi has reached out to local schools that have squash to get a sense of what would be involved.
“The information I’ve gotten back so far is that it’s a lot more work than the majority of our sports because it doesn’t have the infrastructure to support it,” he said. “It runs a little more like ultimate if I had to compare it to another sport in our school than it does anything else.”
When Pappalardi is planning and budgeting he looks long term to make sure a program can be sustainable.
“We want to make sure that the interest will be stable over the next few years and that our obligation to offer that is something we’re able to commit to over time,” he said. “While I’m optimistic, I’m also cautious in how we move forward, just very careful in making sure this is a program we can sustain over time.”
Based on the current season, Hochberg said the expenses are as follows:
· League costs: $1,520 for all 3 teams
· Preseason: $500 per player
· In season training and coach time: $700 per player
· National tournament fees: $575 for interscholastic, $900 for high school
· US Squash membership: $75-plus per player.
This district is currently in its 2023-24 school year budgeting process, so it is unclear if this type of shared or full financial commitment is in the works or if this will be considered for a future budget.
“They definitely seem very receptive to it,” Hochberg said. “Obviously there’s a process, but the main issue we ran into last year in making squash a varsity sport is the budget had already been finalized. It’s not May yet and they are in the budget process, so we are on their radar as they move forward into the next academic year.”
Scarsdale plays in the coed FairWest Public Schools Squash Association, the largest of its kind in the country, against Westchester and Connecticut teams from places like Bronxville, Rye, Briarcliff, Greenwich, Darien, Fairfield, New Canaan and New Haven.
Last year the team competed in the National Interscholastic Team Championships. They sent their B team there last weekend and the top team will compete at the U.S. High School Championships from Feb. 26-28 in Pennsylvania, an event that will be livestreamed.
“It’s a really incredible experience to go to nationals and compete against people from all around the country,” Hochberg said. “I remember last year we played against teams from Atlanta and Houston, teams we wouldn’t have played against otherwise. It’s also fun to go out there and see the payoff of all your work throughout the season culminate in one tournament.”
Scarsdale has a 5-2 record. The B team is 2-6, the C team 2-2.
The overall roster consists of seniors Hochberg, Cukier, Peter He and Ali El Moselhy; juniors Aryan Dutta Baruah, Richard Fawcett, Leo Fried, Amal Bilal and Eimaan Bilal; sophomores Zane Kohn, Daniyal Naeem, Noah Zoland and Rehma Qadir; and freshmen Nicholas Apessos, Armita Ahmed, Sophia Kahan, Peter Lin, Neil Sriram and Madeline Wilson.
Cukier picked up the “niche activity” in sixth grade. He isn’t even sure why his parents signed him up, but he soon put down his tennis racket for good to focus on squash.
“It’s just such an exciting sport,” he said. “You’re trying to predict where they’re trying to hit the ball and you’re planning out where you’re hitting it. You don’t only have the athletic aspect, but it’s a very mental game as well. And you need to stick with every point because every point matters when you’re only going to 11.”
Kohn, who trains at Luke Butterworth’s LBSQUASH in Connecticut, is Scarsdale’s No. 1 player and is ranked No. 32 in 17-u nationals. Kohn started playing in first grade, started competing in fourth grade and got “pretty serious about it” in middle school. He picked up the sport through one of his mother’s relatives, Victor Niederhoffer, a college champion, five-time national singles champion and three-time doubles champ. In 1975, Niederhoffer famously won the North American Open championship over Sharif Kahn in Mexico City.
“I fell in love with it right away and started playing a lot,” Kohn said. “It’s just fast-paced. I like that it’s an individual sport. I’m someone that likes when I can put all the blame on myself. Team sports I used to play basketball and baseball, but squash I liked the individuality of it. You’re on the court with one other person and its very mental and I like that.”
That said, Kohn has enjoyed playing on a team for the first time the last two winters.
“We’ve gotten to be pretty close and it’s always great to have someone cheering you on,” he said. “You have all these other guys behind you and they’re coaching you when you’re off court. It’s good to have the support.”
While the players on the team train on their own throughout the week at WSA and other clubs, they hold 90-minute practices on Saturdays from 4:30-6 p.m. They have enlisted WSA owner and head coach Adham Abou Taleb to be their main instructor. Abou Taleb has played internationally and has coached some of the best players in the world.
“Some of these guys are already playing in tournaments, but for them to represent the school they’re in here practicing, it gives them a new lease on life and a new enthusiasm for the game,” Abou Taleb said. “I think that’s incredible. You get to a new level. The team aspect of it, especially for a school, they love it. They’re leaders.”
Abou Taleb is thrilled to see the interest level among Scarsdale students so high, and the enthusiasm of the newcomers and the fun they are having at his “modest club,” means the world to him. WSA features four courts and a small gym on the upstairs viewing level.
In addition to teaching the game, Abou Taleb focuses on injury prevention and mental health.
“We’ve created a bit of excitement here,” Abou Taleb said. “We’re not going to get any awards for the looks of the club, but I’ve hired top quality coaches and that’s really what we pride ourselves on. We have international coaches who have worked with the best in the world. I enjoy teaching any level. I see this sport as my sport and whoever comes out, whether a beginner who is a 4-year-old or someone who is 75 years old, because they love the game I love it.”
No matter the outcome for the team started by students, they have scored a major victory by spreading the game they also love.
“It’s great to have more interest in squash,” Kohn said. “The popularity in the country overall has been increasing over the past couple of years, so it’s great to see that in the town, too. When I started playing I didn’t have any friends who played, but now at school kids in my classes are playing.”
