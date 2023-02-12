Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.