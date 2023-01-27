Scarsdale High School senior Cindy DeDianous was shocked and exhilarated to receive a call in early January notifying her that she was one of the top 300 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which received over 1,900 applicants in the 2023 competition. But what she didn’t know was that a few weeks later, she would get an even more thrilling call. On Monday, Jan. 23, the Regeneron Science competition released its top 40 finalists and DeDianous once again ranked among this exclusive group.
DeDianous said, “They called us on Monday and actually the spam blocker on my phone silenced the call but I noticed that it was from Washington, D.C., and so I called back and they were like ‘I think you know why we’re calling’ … ‘You’re a finalist.’ I definitely didn’t expect to get it.” DeDianous will win an additional $25,000 on top of her $2,000 from being in the top 300 finalists. She recognizes the honor of receiving this position and what it entails for her future: “Definitely such a huge honor. Especially now that I’m hearing about the projects of the other students who are finalists and they’re all doing such amazing things. So it’s really inspiring to be a part of that group.”
The Regeneron Science Talent Search is America’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The current competition, which was launched in June 2022, highlights the young scientists’ creativity, love of STEM, and commitment to address issues for the benefit of society. Many of its past winners went on to contribute to scientific breakthroughs, win reputable awards, and found scientific organizations. In Regeneron’s press release, George D. Yancopoulos, the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, expressed his pride in the finalists. “Congratulations to an exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 finalists … We know the future is bright for these young scientists and are excited to see the positive impact they will make,” he wrote.
DeDianous’ success stemmed from her passion for neuroscience, one she discovered through her curiosity about the human nervous system and how it functions. DeDianous focused on the eye for her research project in the competition. “I think the eye specifically is interesting to me, because the way the neurons I looked at work is, essentially, they transmit a series of electrical spikes to the brain and within those spikes is basically all the information that makes up what we see. So motion, color, orientation of objects, everything like that,” said DeDianous.
She learned about the competition in her three-year science research course, and discussed how this course was crucial to the success of her research. “It’s really good in the sense that it guides us through this whole process. Like identifying a topic, finding a mentor, creating presentations, things like that. So most of the fall of your senior year is spent preparing for and applying to this competition.”
DeDianous’ specific research for this competition took almost two years to complete, with finding a mentor in the spring of her sophomore year. She said she immediately clicked with her mentor as he radiated enthusiasm and was determined to help her achieve her goals for her project. Her research, which she worked on over two summers at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, was about an eye disease called diabetic retinopathy.
This disease is a complication of diabetes in which the tissue at the back of the eye, or the retina, becomes damaged. DeDianous was researching how it affected a certain type of neuron in the retina. “I found that these neurons had changes in their firing rate and also their shape, but you could provide an early diagnosis tool for diabetic retinopathy as well as a target for future treatments.”
She aims to one day find an early diagnosis and treatment for the disease. “It’s really interesting to me to look into more of how the eye works and also be able to apply that to solving a disease that affects a lot of people,” DeDianous explains.
After her research was complete, DeDianous filled out an application for the contest in early November that she says took her only a few days to complete. “It’s similar to a college application in the sense that you have to write about your activities, write a couple essays. And then the major part of it is writing a research paper detailing your work. So it was a lot of work to do, especially on top of schoolwork and college apps.”
There’s certainly a lot to think about for a 17-year-old. “Hopefully, I’ll go and major in neuroscience in college,” she said. “I’m really interested in doing more research in the field. Especially on a topic called neurolinguistics, essentially looking at how language is processed in the brain. That really interests me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.