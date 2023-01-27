Sch-Regeneron-IMG_6579.jpg

Cindy DeDianous, right, with her mentor, center back, and others in the lab at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, where she worked on her project.

 Courtesy Cindy DeDianous

Scarsdale High School senior Cindy DeDianous was shocked and exhilarated to receive a call in early January notifying her that she was one of the top 300 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which received over 1,900 applicants in the 2023 competition. But what she didn’t know was that a few weeks later, she would get an even more thrilling call. On Monday, Jan. 23, the Regeneron Science competition released its top 40 finalists and DeDianous once again ranked among this exclusive group. 

DeDianous said, “They called us on Monday and actually the spam blocker on my phone silenced the call but I noticed that it was from Washington, D.C., and so I called back and they were like ‘I think you know why we’re calling’ … ‘You’re a finalist.’ I definitely didn’t expect to get it.” DeDianous will win an additional $25,000 on top of her $2,000 from being in the top 300 finalists. She recognizes the honor of receiving this position and what it entails for her future: “Definitely such a huge honor. Especially now that I’m hearing about the projects of the other students who are finalists and they’re all doing such amazing things. So it’s really inspiring to be a part of that group.” 

