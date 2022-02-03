Chinese Lunar New Year, the most important festival in Chinese culture, celebrates the arrival of a new year on the lunisolar Chinese calendar and is a joyous time being with family and feasting on delicious food. However, due to the pandemic, many families will be unable to celebrate together this year. Despite this sense of loss, the community is still feeling as optimistic, spirited and excited as ever to welcome the Year of the Tiger, during observances that last from Feb. 1 to Feb. 16.
To share this joyous festival, many local Chinese American parents have helped arrange for students in the Scarsdale School District to also usher in the new year together through various in-class presentations and activities presenting Chinese culture, history and traditions.
Students in Edgewood Elementary School received goody bags that contained traditional gifts, such as Chinese knots, red pockets and a QR code to a video containing various educational resources on Lunar New Year.
Through this experience, Lian Duan, a member of the Edgewood PTA, said she hopes students and their families could “explore the rich traditions of Lunar New Year celebrations around the world, to experience Lunar New Year, and to celebrate this important holiday with the Chinese community.”
A Lunar Year-themed bulletin board was put up, featuring many traditional crafts and decorations. Additionally, the Edgewood faculty were given Lunar New Year-themed snacks to show the Chinese community’s appreciation for their commitment to the students in these challenging times.
At Scarsdale High School, students in Mandarin classes learned more about Chinese traditions, culture and history — especially the mythology surrounding the Lunar New Year. Students also learned Chinese calligraphy and created paper lanterns and signs, meant to bring luck and fortune, which were later given to teachers and displayed in classrooms all around the school.
At Scarsdale Middle School, students discussed a quote from Confucius: “The man who asks a question is a fool for a minute, the man who does not ask is a fool for life.” In addition, large screens throughout the school displayed slides containing fun facts about Lunar New Years.
Kindergartners at Heathcote Elementary School participated in the annual “dragon parade,” where they dressed up as a traditional Chinese dragon, called a Loong, and paraded around the school, bringing joy and laughter to onlookers with each step they took. Additionally, Chinese American members of the Heathcote PTA brought Lunar New Year-themed riddles to the classrooms.
“[We] bought a bunch of red lanterns on Amazon, attached riddles onto them, and put them around the classroom,” PTA member Claire Yang said. “It was really fun. They guessed and played around with the riddles and whoever got a riddle correct received a red envelope with one dollar … I think the kids really loved it.”
