In the wake of the school shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the movement for more gun regulation has accelerated. Protests have spread across the country, including a large number of school walkouts.
Scarsdale High School students joined the cause June 1, as many of them walked out of classes to rally for more gun regulation. At 9 a.m., 10 minutes into their second period classes, students from all grades stood up and walked outside. Dozens of students carried posters they’d made themselves:
“V*ginas are more regulated than guns!”
“Guns are not our children. Why are we protecting them?”
“No more death!”
“Protect kids not guns.”
“9 years old.”
“Solve the gun epidemic.”
Many of the student-made posters line the hallways by the school’s Brewster Road entrance. Aside from scribing their words on posters, several students spoke during the walkout about the severity of the gun violence epidemic and the importance of regulating who is able to own guns and which guns they should own. They spoke about how gun control is the key to preventing events like these, and they said they hope politicians will acknowledge protests like these and give their support and action in lieu of their thoughts and prayers.
The purpose of the protext was not only to raise awareness, but also to raise funds for the families affected. Students sold $2 pins printed with “Enough is Enough” slogans and urged others to make donations on gofundme.com through a page titled, “How You Can Help: Donate to Uvalde, Texas Elementary School Shooting Relief” via QR codes that were printed on posters.
Many students were surprised by the weeklong delay between the shooting and the walkout but, ultimately, the delay was justified by a well-organized and deliberate protest. Pins were produced, and a well-designed poster was also distributed with specific steps explaining how to take action.
The top of the poster read, “Background checks have stopped more than 3.5 million illegal gun sales to prohibited purchases since 1994. As current federal law stands, there are multiple loopholes in our gun laws that enable people to bypass background checks and, because of these loopholes, nearly one in four purchases in the U.S. happen without a background check.”
The poster included specific options for actions, such as writing to lawmakers, signing a petition that urges universal background checks to send to Congress, and donating via QR code to the families of Uvalde. Now, students in Scarsdale and across the country will be waiting to see if the response from politicians goes beyond the usual thoughts and prayers.
