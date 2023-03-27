Edgemont demographics chart 3-24 issue

With an eye toward the present and the future, first-year Edgemont Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Hamilton ordered a demographic study of the school district. The most recent information he had, which included a large projected rise in student enrollment, “did not seem to hold true” to his “own non-scientific, surface-level review of patterns and enrollment trends.”

“I was seeking either confirmation of previously provided data, or new information more closely aligned with current trends and growth patterns within our region and community,” Hamilton said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.