Camp operators were faced with a tough decision this month when New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on June 2 that day camps could open in-person programs later this month with guidelines followed to help protect campers and staff members from the spread of COVID-19.
Some traditional camp programs had already decided not to open — sleepaway camps were later told they could not open — and other camps have opted to continue with a virtual model.
The village of Scarsdale announced its camps would not open in a press released on May 19. Recreation superintendent Brian Gray is still exploring other options and pointed the Inquirer to a paragraph from the original information that states: “At this time the Department is researching the guidelines set by both State and Local Health Departments in an effort to offer programming in July and August that we can offer with the safety for both children and staff at the forefront of our decisions.”
Danny Bernstein of Backyard Sports is working to “collaborate with local villages and recreation departments to create sports programming that conforms to the standards and practices of the local health departments.” With “small cluster groups” of about eight to 10 kids, the groups would gather outdoors “in activities that are both safe and fun,” according to Bernstein.
This is the time for “innovative programming” to get kids outdoors after months of quarantining and social distancing, he said.
“Currently we are in discussions with the villages of Scarsdale, Mamaroneck, Larchmont, Briarcliff, Mount Vernon and White Plains,” Bernstein said. “It is the strength of these relationships which leads me to believe that we will be successful to meet the challenges of the current health crisis.”
Camp Hillard in Edgemont, Westchester County’s oldest day camp, founded in 1929, will open from July 13 to Aug. 21, with some major changes to meet guidelines set forth by the state and the American Camp Association.
The younger kids will come for the first half of the day, the older kids for the second half of the day, with sanitizing occurring between sessions. Campers will have swimming, a sport, a specialty activity and an arts activity daily.
“For people who want to send their kids to a program, they want the physical fitness and the socialization and all that stuff,” co-owner Jim Libman said. “We want to continue to provide that in a safe environment.” He added, “All of the camps in the area are in this together. Everyone’s had to come up with a program they feel is the best for their site.”
Typical enrollment is 600 campers for the summer with 150 staff. That will be drastically reduced. “We knew to run a successful summer we had to do it differently with less campers,” Libman said. “All the camps are doing this.”
Two more changes the Libman family opted to make were eliminating bus service from Westchester and Manhattan and closing the robust cafeteria.
“No buses and no lunch is something we felt strongly about in terms of operating camp this summer,” Libman said. “It’s not that we couldn’t have done it, but we just decided it was the best way for us.”
Even when the pandemic hit, the Hillard leadership team continued to prepare the grounds and come up with alternative plans in hopes that camps would be permitted to open in some form.
“We had many families enrolled at that time in mid-March, but after that we were accepting enrollments, but without payment,” Libman said. “Then we were waiting things out from New York State and the guidelines that were coming… The camp associations were all following things closely with Albany and trying to get a sense of what was going to happen. As camps, we were meeting weekly through Zoom to see what was going on and to answer each other’s questions.”
The JCC of Mid-Westchester recently announced its summer plan for campers ages 3-14. The JCC will kick off July 7 and run Tuesdays- Thursdays through Aug. 20.
“We are offering a shorter week to help accommodate children and families to being back in social settings,” the JCC said in a letter to families. “We are prepared to increase programming to 5 days a week once we are sure that children, families and staff are all on board.”
Westchester County will open up its camps beginning July 6. Registration began June 15 at 2 p.m. at parks.westchestergov.com.
“Because of the State’s structuring of summer camps, we are able to open some of our County day camp programs,” County Executive George Latimer said in a press release. “While the camps have certain parameters that may be a little different, we are opening them and that is the important part.”
Nature camps will be held at Muscoot Farm, Cranberry Lake Preserve, Lenoir Preserve and Marshlands Conservancy, while a new family camp is being introduced at Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation. There is also the Hole-in-One Junior Golf Camp for ages 10 to 17, which will take place at the six county-owned golf courses: Mohansic in Yorktown Heights, Hudson Hills in Ossining, Maple Moor in White Plains, Saxon Woods in Scarsdale, and Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake, both in Yonkers.
Virtual for the summer
Just days after closing their doors in March, Play Group Theatre of White Plains was up and running with virtual programming, not missing a beat and even expanding options by taking advantage of the technology at their hands.
“We were doing something none of us had ever done before,” PGT co-founder and artistic director Jill Abusch said. “We’re a 25-year-old organization and suddenly we were thrust into this situation. The arts community is a very generous community, so everybody was throwing ideas out there about what they were doing and what they were learning. There are a lot of resources out there. We’re all figuring it out. We’re figuring it out together.”
PGT’s 10 summer offerings will continue virtually starting in July. The summer program normally features 100 kids, ages 4 to 17, and 25 staff members in the building, but since “it’s a pretty complex system and it’s mostly indoors,” according to Jill Abusch, PGT opted to stay online.
“We’d already made the announcement to move online when the governor said we could open and we felt it was pretty last-minute to try to figure out how to do all of that safely,” she said. “We figured out how to reconstitute our program where you can still get a lot out of it and have it be meaningful.”
PGT plans to start limited small group in-person programming in July and hopes that some performances can be livestreamed toward the end of the summer.
“We’re going to take advantage of the medium,” Abusch said of online opportunities. “We’re doing a lot in terms of virtual performances. We’re not pretending the screen isn’t there, that we’re there in person — it’s not the same. But we’re going to take advantage of what we have. We have our own homes and the screens in front of us, so we’re going to use them. We’re going to use it to the fullest extent to make great art.”
SummerTech has offered a regular camp program with a technology-based focus at Purchase College for nearly two decades. When Purchase announced it would cancel all physical programs for the summer, Steven Fink began working on an online model for his program, which had included an overnight option in the past.
While SummerTech kicked off this week online, there is still some hope a live component will be added as Fink was asked to submit a proposal to Purchase when Cuomo made his announcement about opening day camps.
“If we can run live for a few weeks we might,” Fink said. “We’ll see how it goes. It would just be a day camp. We hope it happens. It’s a little scary, but we hope we can pull it off. The online has been going well.”
SummerTech is scheduled by the week where participants choose their focus, but also have electives, outdoor time and social activities at night during normal times. The night usually features online gaming and other music or arts events and is still running from 6:30-9 p.m. virtually.
“We’re really trying to mimic it online,” Fink said. “What’s unusual about us is when I put this program together I wanted it to resemble and feel like a real camp. And to do that you really have to hire from within, bring your campers up into staff. We’ve been doing that for a long time.”
