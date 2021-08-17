A group of Scarsdale teens took their interest and passion for finance and created a website called Blue Asher where they research and publish articles daily analyzing the stock market. Aron Frishberg, a Scarsdale High School rising senior, reached out to friends from elementary school, middle school and summer camp to build the Blue Asher team.
While they all work together to publish articles for the website, each person has his own role. Jeffery Tian, another senior at SHS, works as an analyst, which means he condenses news and assorted information into articles, and then turns that into a polished piece of research along with some data on the side.
“It’s a pretty recent development for sure, but Aron and the other people who work with me at Blue Asher would definitely love for it to become something popular,” Tian said. “I think Blue Asher is a nice little community resource for people like our friends and peers at school. It’s an asset to people who normally would not be ... up to reading Yahoo Finance, but maybe would be more interested in something a little more casual, perhaps less rigidly professional.”
When asked about goals for the future, one of the team’s analysts Eydan Lavi, a rising junior at SHS, said that he wants their efforts to expand from a small community resource to work with larger corporations.
“We plan on continuing to write articles and making our opinions available to anyone who’s interested, and maybe even in the future, potentially partnering with a large investors’ institution is very possible,” Lavi said.
Frishberg said the team plans to release a Blue Asher app on Android and IOS and are in the process of reaching out to investment banks like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to create relationships and possibly partnerships.
This week, the team plans to host a stock market competition to foster an environment for teens to learn how to invest money in the most effective way.
“I think that it will be a very interesting opportunity to see how people our age and people in general invest, try to generate maximum profits, derive that kind of information, and see really what strategies they use,” Tian said. “So it’s both competitive and instructional in that I think the process of investing itself, which I learned how to do not long ago, is really something that prepares you for the rest of your life and really provides a sort of rudimentary financial education … [It’s] definitely a good source of extra income on the side, especially if you have some good principles to start an investment account up with.”
Experiencing the work at Blue Asher provides skills that the members of the team could take with them if they go into finance in the future.
“As a person who is most likely going to go into something related to policy or business, I think the experience of writing on a tight deadline, analyzing sources to create original research and formulating viewpoints on stocks and potential investments is definitely a useful skill as I look to get better at investing, but also as a potential professional asset,” Tian said.
For more information about the team’s initiative and the upcoming competition, visit blueasher.org.
Debut album tells a story
Scarsdale teen Sam Hurwitz (SHS Class of ’21) will release his first album, “I Drowned & I Woke Up,”Sunday, Aug. 15, which will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer, Pandora and YouTube.
From the age of 2, Hurwitz always loved writing songs and, since then, has come a long way from strumming random notes on a guitar and performing in Scarsdale Middle School talent shows and the high school’s annual Jabberfest to releasing his own music. He also taught a songwriting and digital music course through the Youth Passion Project, a series of online classes for middle schoolers taught by Scarsdale High School students.
Hurwitz described his album as a blend of “indie, folk and poetry.”
“It is very much folk-centered in the music because there is a lot of acoustic guitar and I had a Monica Hope based song, but I say poetry almost as a joke because I spent a lot of time on the lyrics, meaning and how each song goes into the next to tell the story,” he said.
Because much of his album was written over the course of the pandemic, the overall theme of hope and resilience is present within the lyrics of all 10 songs.
“It felt like there was a national sense of this strife, both in me and everyone, so the album kind of came together as an ode to going through hardship and the belief that you can get through it on the other side,” Hurwitz said, adding that the album is “very much telling a story to each person by inspiring them that they can go through things and still understand that there is more to live and there is more to love in life.”
— Lily Lebwohl
‘Aye-aye, captain!’ SpongeBob on stage at the JCC-MW
SpongeBob Squarepants is coming to Scarsdale, this weekend only, in a student production at the Bendheim Performing Arts Center at the JCC of Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road.
The Westchester Sandbox Theatre presents “The SpongeBob Musical,” a delightful, colorful musical for the whole family featuring local high school and college students. Show days and times are Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15, at noon. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children under 16. Tickets can be purchased online at wstshows.com.
“This is the perfect show to be performing as we still struggle with the pandemic around us,” said artistic director Jason Summers. “The whole show centers around the citizens of Bikini Bottom working together to save their town. A perfect message for today’s world.”
Even though live theater is back, the Sandbox and the JCC are taking precautions to keep everyone COVID-safe. The entire staff and cast of actors are vaccinated, and the audience will have temperatures checked and be asked to wear masks while inside the building. “We want everyone to have a great time at the theater but also feel safe,” said Sandbox Executive Director Dan Ferrante.
The Westchester Sandbox Theatre is a year-round organization dedicated to youth theater and education. With its home base in Mamaroneck and its partnership with the JCC in Scarsdale, the Sandbox has built a reputation for presenting quality theatrical programming in a safe and welcoming environment.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.