Local streets and parks are alive with music and the arts this summer. There are performances nearly every night of the week, so grab a lawn chair or blanket, pack a picnic and then get yourself to a nearby venue for shows au plein air.
7/22
Caramoor Jazz Festival
Caramoor’s popular Jazz Festival returns Saturday, July 22, presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center. Daytime performers include the Anthony Harvey Quintet; The Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Summer Jazz Academy Big Band with special guests; New Jazz Underground, Christie Dashiell and other artists. Headlining the evening performance is jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.
Grounds open at noon, the music starts at 12:30 p.m., and headliner starts at 7:30 p.m. Caramoor suggests bringing your own seating for the daytime performances. 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. caramoor.org.
Dance performance
Kotchegna Dance Co. performs Saturday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. Visit the website after 2 p.m. in case of inclement weather. Free at Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyerperformingarts.org.
7/23
Hastings on Jazz
The free weekly summer performance series features David Janeway and special guests, Sunday, July 23 from 3-5:30 p.m. This week Janeway, a pianist, is joined by Tim Armacost on tenor saxophone, David Kingsnorth on bass and Ron Vincent on drums at VFW Plaza, 58 Warburton Ave., Hastings. destinationhastings.org.
Trio Concertante
The Minnie Untermyer Concert Series continues with an eclectic program of solos, duets and trio works, Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. in the open-air amphitheater. In case of inclement weather, the performance will move indoors. Tickets: $30. The garden, open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, is free; no reservation required at Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyergardens.org.
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra
Handel’s “Acis and Galatea” will be performed by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra. This pastoral opera premiered in 1718 and remains one of Handel’s most popular dramatic works. This fully costumed presentation take place Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m. in the Venetian Theater. A preconcert lecture with Handel scholar Ellen T. Harris will begin at 3 p.m. Garden listening tickets for the performance are $20, free for members and children under 18 years old; listeners can stretch out on Friends Field and should bring their own seating. 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. caramoor.org.
7/25
Rock White Plains
The rock band Plain White T’s performs Tuesday, July 25 from 6-9:30 p.m. Alex Cano opens the show. Entry starts at 6 p.m. Fee: $20 for ages 10 and up; $17 online in advance at Mamaroneck Avenue between Main Street and Martine Avenue. wpbid.com.
7/26
Tunes and ballads
The McLean Avenue Band blends traditional Irish tunes and ballads with elements of rock, pop and R&B, Wednesday, July 26, 7-8:30 p.m. The performance is part of Westchester Roots, ArtsWestchester’s series of free outdoor events featuring diverse artists bringing music and dance traditions from all over the world to promote cross-cultural understanding at Renaissance Plaza on Main Street between Mamaroneck Avenue and Court Street, White Plains. artswestchester.org.
Frank Perowsky Quartet
The 23rd annual summer concert series continues with the Frank Perowsky Quartet, Wednesday, July 26 from 6:30-8 p.m. A preconcert program, Jitterbugs Jazz for Kids, will be led by Neal Spitzer, early childhood educator and jazz musician, 5:30 p.m. Free. Located at Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry. jazzforumarts.org.
Summer Sounds
The series features Grupo Arrebol, plus food trucks, Wednesday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. Also, a free yoga class in the park begins at 6. $5 parking fee at Hudson Park, 1 Hudson Park Road, New Rochelle. newrochellearts.org.
7/27
Concerts Under the Stars
The Westchester Band gives a weekly free pops concert Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. and every Thursday through Aug. 10. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Scarsdale High School, 1057 Post Road. Located at Chase Park, 32 Chase Road, Scarsdale. westchesterband.org.
7/28
Brass Queens
The nine-piece all-female brass band blends the music of New Orleans mixed with modern pop, Friday, July 28, 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 for free seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Free parking. Also, free admission to the museum Fridays, 5-7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at outdoor amphitheater at the Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers. hrm.org.
