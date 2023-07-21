LS-cal-Photo-D.McLean-Avenue-Band.White-Plains.png

The McLean Avenue Band will perform on Main Street in White Plains July 26.

 Contributed Photo

Local streets and parks are alive with music and the arts this summer. There are performances nearly every night of the week, so grab a lawn chair or blanket, pack a picnic and then get yourself to a nearby venue for shows au plein air.

7/22

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.