On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the Scarsdale Committee for Historic Preservation declined to vote on developer Eilon Amidor’s application to fully demolish what remains of the century-old house at 41 Hampton Road, with CHP chairperson Adam Lindenbaum saying “a vote on the historical merits of the home has been taken out of our hands.”
By declining to vote on the matter, Lindenbaum said, the CHP “signaled to future applicants and to the community that we take what we do seriously and we deserve respect.” Lindenbaum also said that, in his years of service to the CHP, there have been “a select few who have treated the committee without respect,” adding that Amidor fell into that category.
During the meeting, building inspector Frank Diodati confirmed that he had issued a summons to Amidor for violating Village Code Section 182-4. In a statement to The Scarsdale Inquirer, village manager Rob Cole said the code “is unambiguous.” The relevant section of the village code reads, in part, “No person shall carry out any demolition of a structure which the Building Inspector has referred to the Committee [for Historic Preservation] as a potential historic building without first obtaining a certificate from the Committee or Board of Trustees.”
Speaking to the Inquirer, Amidor accused the village government of “trying to camouflage their own mistakes,” saying that, as the recipient of a building permit, he was entitled to carry out the demolition activities approved by the BAR.
In his statement, Cole said “our current rules do not preclude review of a different project by the BAR while the CHP has a pending application,” nor do they preclude “the processing of a building permit.” However, he said, “compliance with [code] 182-4 is an applicant’s responsibility,” adding “issuance of a permit does not authorize any work to proceed in violation of any other village code provision.”
Scarsdale building inspector Frank Diodati did not respond to repeated requests for comment, nor did village attorney Daniel Pozin.
The Tudor style house at 41 Hampton Road was designed by architect W. Stanwood Phillips and constructed prior to 1930. In May 2020, Amidor filed an application with CHP to fully demolish the house. In the application, he did not disclose the identity of the architect. When CHP members discovered the architect’s identity, they solicited input from Columbia University professor Andrew Dolkart, an expert on architectural preservation, who advised that the house fit the village’s criteria for historic preservation.
The committee discussed the home’s historical merits during its July meeting, but decided to delay a vote on the matter because not all CHP members were present. “We made that decision so as to be procedurally fair to the applicant,” Lindenbaum said.
Amidor repeatedly adjourned the application following the July meeting, so the matter was not discussed at CHP’s September and October meetings, as initially scheduled. During that time, Amidor sought and obtained approval from the Scarsdale Board of Architectural Review to demolish 41% of the house. He also obtained a building permit from the Scarsdale building department.
Amidor then demolished a disputed quantity of the house, removing a significant number of outdoor and indoor features. At CHP’s November meeting, Lindenbaum and other CHP members accused Amidor of circumventing and outright violating village codes that prohibit the demolition of buildings still under consideration by CHP. Amidor maintained that he had violated no codes, and that he was legally entitled to carry out the demolition.
Amidor also said that, in conducting the partial demolition, he had discovered serious structural deficiencies in the house. For that reason, he said, he submitted a second application to CHP in November, asking to demolish the remainder of the structure. The committee again solicited input from Dolkart, who wrote in a statement submitted to the village that the house had been substantially destroyed and all of its historical and aesthetic value removed. “There is nothing left to save,” Dolkart concluded.
“The scenario that played out in this case was something that was on the CHP’s worry list. We saw it as a possibility. And that awful possibility came true,” Lindenbaum told the Inquirer, speaking after the Dec. 14 meeting.
During the public comments section of that meeting, several Scarsdale residents expressed their disapproval of Amidor’s actions.
Jeffrey Osterman of Oak Way called on the CHP to ensure “that the code is applied equally and fairly to all,” adding, “I don’t think there should be a pathway out of compliance with the village code.”
Hampton Road resident Dara Gruenberg described herself as a “neighbor” of the property, saying she was “horrified” by what had happened. She also expressed her gratitude for CHP, saying “Your difficult job has been made infinitely harder, and I’m sorry you’ve been treated with such disrespect.”
During the CHP meeting Dec. 14, Lindenbaum expressed his confidence that the Scarsdale Board of Trustees would put measures into place to prevent such a situation from arising in the future. Asking the other CHP members to join him in refusing to vote on Amidor’s application, he said, “The home is gone. It can’t be saved. The code will be amended to avoid a similar situation from happening. I take solace in the fact that the trustees are taking this matter very seriously.”
Applications to which CHP does not respond within 75 days are automatically granted. At the conclusion of the meeting, Lindenbaum asked Diodati to begin “counting down the days” from Amidor’s second demolition application, and to issue appropriate permits when that time had elapsed.
