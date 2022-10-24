Sump pump photo

A sump pump drain pipe runs from a house to the yard.

With an increase in severe storms that lead to flooding and backed up sewage pipes and storm drains becoming more prevalent in certain areas of Scarsdale, the village board of trustees at its Oct. 18 work session discussed one potential solution among the many being taken and/or considered. With some exceptions, Department of Public Works superintendent Jeff Coleman talked about having sump pump connections be certified as up to code — either properly and legally draining into the stormwater system or being routed into the property — when a homeowner goes to sell their house and when a homeowner is doing a renovation of $100,000 or more.

Village manager Robert Cole called it “a key strategy in the overall effort to reduce those impacts” that will have “a meaningful impact, but it will not preclude the types of circumstances that folks have experienced in the past.” In other words, it’s a piece of the puzzle, not a complete solution.

