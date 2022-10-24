With an increase in severe storms that lead to flooding and backed up sewage pipes and storm drains becoming more prevalent in certain areas of Scarsdale, the village board of trustees at its Oct. 18 work session discussed one potential solution among the many being taken and/or considered. With some exceptions, Department of Public Works superintendent Jeff Coleman talked about having sump pump connections be certified as up to code — either properly and legally draining into the stormwater system or being routed into the property — when a homeowner goes to sell their house and when a homeowner is doing a renovation of $100,000 or more.
Village manager Robert Cole called it “a key strategy in the overall effort to reduce those impacts” that will have “a meaningful impact, but it will not preclude the types of circumstances that folks have experienced in the past.” In other words, it’s a piece of the puzzle, not a complete solution.
Coleman estimated 300 to 350 houses are sold annually and another 100 to 130 doing $100,000 renovations — this is not counting new houses that are built in compliance — therefore, significant progress could be made over the next decade or so. “We’re not going to solve the problem overnight,” he said.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis called that “reasonably fast.”
The Infrastructure, Municipal Services and Sustainability Pillar Committee consisting of Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone, Lewis and Trustee Ken Mazer met over the summer with village staff, as Whitestone called stormwater management “a continuing priority for the pillar and I believe for staff and our fellow board members.” He called Coleman’s presentation that followed “one proposed step in the continuing discussion” to deal with “long-term issues.”
Coleman said the village has spent “a lot of money” looking into the local sewer system with smoke testing to identify blockages and bad connections, in addition to following through with any necessary repairs.
“Many of the homes in Scarsdale are very old and their sewer laterals, which connect their house to the main, are equally as old,” Coleman said. “Some have been maintained very well and others have not been, I surmise, maintained at all over the years to the degree they’re functioning and there’s no reason for folks to call a plumber to come out and do something.”
With other municipalities enacting connection laws, the village is looking into that option as well to “ensure the sewer lateral itself — the pipe that connects the home to the public main and exists on private property — as well as connections to the sewer, the internal to the home and from the exterior, are all permitted and allowed,” Coleman said.
Coleman said this would be part of a solution to have a sewer system that is “functioning properly and without backups, backflows, surcharges and problems” and avoid getting sewer water in the sewer and stormwater in the storm system.
Coleman said a plumber or specialist would certify that all connections are up to code and the village would certify those results.
Trustee Karen Brew asked what legal sump pump drainage entails. Coleman said the system has to be properly buried in the property so the water can be “recharged into the soil” or a drainage system. In rare cases it can discharge into the grass for those who don’t have much flooding. Some sump pumps are illegally streamed into the sewage system.
When water isn’t draining properly, there is “more water than the sewer can handle,” Coleman said, noting the village is “doing our best to eliminate it in the public side, but the private side needs to be addressed substantially.”
“The easiest way to think of it is the sewer system is a collection of pipes that are relatively small,” Coleman said. “They’re only 6 inches, 8 inches; in the larger portion of the system they are a little bit larger, but that’s all that’s in front of your home. When you look at a storm drain, we’re looking at something that’s typically 12 inches or 18 inches, much, much larger. That’s designed to carry stormwater. The sewer system is designed really to only carry sanitary sewer water and a little bit more than that.”
Lewis said it’s all “about health and sanitary management for people’s homes.” He called sewage backup “bad public policy, bad for the public health.”
Brew had a “general concern with the burden that this puts on a lot of our homeowners” who might have bought a house with an illegally set up system. Brew said illegal hook-ups are “rampant in Scarsdale,” whether homeowners are aware of it or not.
“I think it’s worth noting that homes that have that condition present already have a burden to remedy. Yet whether they’re told to do so as part of a pre-sale inspection or part of a major renovation and oftentimes in the context of a major renovation code-compliant issues, that should get identified by our building inspections staff” who would require the property owner to remedy that situation, “irrespective of whether this law is present or not,” Cole said. He also said that in any major reconstruction project homeowners are required to bring systems up to code and the village inspection team has added a checklist item to “look for illegal connections to the sewer system, and to call those out as requiring a remedy.”
Some trustees noted the same has been true over the years for underground oil tanks, asbestos and radon.
“The practice of doing these kinds of things evolves over time and in theory helps to improve the overall quality of housing stock in terms of its code compliance and safety for [occupants] … and impacts the environment,” Cole said. “It’s not an easy question and it ends up costing people money [when] they transfer the property.”
Brew said construction laws should also be looked at and she noted much of the water issue in the village is due to the fact that there’s “no land to soak up the water and it’s a very rocky soil and we’re so built up and yet everywhere you look, there’s building and building going on, taking a larger footprint on the property; smaller houses are torn down, and bigger ones are put up and we’re just creating more of an issue,” she said. “It just seems there are bigger fish to fry here as well.”
The village plans to look into how other communities are handling this issue and continue the discussion at a future work session.
