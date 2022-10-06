The superintendent of schools search leadership profile presented by Deborah Raizes and Dr. Susan Guiney of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates at the Oct. 3 Scarsdale School Board of Education meeting was met with high praise.
The leadership profile featured 47 interviews, focus groups and open forums with 252 people (113 community/parents/guardians, 70 faculty, 26 administrators, 20 support staff, 15 students, seven board of education members and one interim superintendent) and 1,432 responses to an open online survey (894 community/parents/guardians with students in Scarsdale schools, 228 faculty, 130 who do not have kids in schools, 120 students, 42 support staff, 18 administrators) that had room for open-ended responses.
“That was an incredible response rate for a survey and the community should be very proud of that,” Guiney said.
During public comment, Jennifer Zola said she was “floored by the response”; Dianna Cohen Irom was “inspired by the engagement”; Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez called it a “gargantuan task” and Rachana Singh was “pleasantly surprised” to find it so “thorough.”
Interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said it contained “rich and deep information about our learning community.”
Board of Education vice president Ron Schulhof was impressed with the “wide breadth of feedback and a deep amount of feedback from each stakeholder group.”
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti sees it as a “mandate now to go and find that superintendent who will fit this profile.”
For Raizes and Guiney, the presentation and release of the 41-page report was their last public-facing effort as, once the board of education approved the profile at the meeting, the recruiting process was officially underway. Raizes, who was a board of education member in Scarsdale from 1991-97 and lived in Scarsdale for 35 years, said in her 25 years and more than 100 superintendent searches with HYA, this was one of the largest engagements she’s been involved in.
The report focused on the most common overlapping characteristics all of the stakeholder groups (parents, community members, faculty/staff, students, administrators, board of education members) were looking for in their next district leader:
● Appreciates the culture of the Scarsdale Public Schools and rebuilds trust;
● Engages the school community with excellent interpersonal skills;
● Inspires others as a transformational leader;
● Is a stellar communicator who is an active listener, makes people feel included, respected, and is a confident and competent public speaker;
● Is an innovative and creative academic visionary; and
● Is visible, approachable, accessible, and enjoys engaging with students, parents, faculty, administrators and staff.
The successful candidate will:
● Be certified as a superintendent, or capable of gaining certification, in New York State, and
● Have a long-term commitment to the Scarsdale School District.
“I think this profile represents everything our community is looking for in our next educational leader and we have an obligation to now use this as our kind of guiding principles moving forward as we narrow down the search,” school board member Colleen Brown said.
Coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, a perceived lack of communication and transparency under superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and past board of education members and the recent IRS payroll tax payment issues, “rebuilding trust” was among the major themes of the responses, a surprise to Raizes based on her prior knowledge and experience in Scarsdale.
“The communication is always tough in any district, but those two, visibility and rebuilding trust, those so fit together with a good communicator,” Raizes said. “I think the angst perhaps that we heard from people was quite compelling.”
Guiney, who called it an “honor and a privilege” to work with the community, said there was an “incredible outpouring of love for this community and for the school district.”
“We heard that very clearly,” she said. “People take an incredible amount of pride from the students to the faculty to community members. People spoke in a very heartfelt way about coming back to Scarsdale and how much it meant to them and the incredible memories they built through the schools. I think your students were absolutely phenomenal from the middle schoolers to the high schoolers. They were so engaged in learning. They were excited about being here. They wanted to be part of the process. Teenagers, especially your high school students, they want to share their ideas. They really want you to know that they want to make an impact on the future, and that they take their role very seriously in having a hand in the process and what the future will look like for the school district.”
Board of education president Amber Yusuf said the board would meet with Guiney and Raizes again this month and the next as they prepare to set up “multiple interviews” for the winter months. As this will be confidential, behind the scenes personnel work, there won’t be much to report publicly until a candidate is chosen, hopefully in time for a July 1, 2023 start date.
As this is a national search, Raizes and Guiney, who already have many contacts throughout the country from prior searches, will be actively recruiting candidates for this position. Schulhof made sure to let the community know this was not a “passive search” where they sit around waiting for résumésto roll in.
“I don’t think anybody has ever called me passive,” Raizes joked. “There’s a fine line between obnoxious and aggressive and I think we try and stay more aggressive than obnoxious, but we are aggressive recruiters. We call people who are very happy where they are now, didn’t think they had a desire to move and then we have plenty of time to call them back, get their cellphone number — that’s the big thing — and then start the conversation about what an incredible opportunity Scarsdale is. There might be people out there, believe it or not, who don’t even know what Scarsdale is and it is our privilege to help them to understand what a great opportunity this is. We’re very aggressive.”
The word “culture” was used as it relates to Scarsdale Schools and some questioned if there is a specific culture or what that might mean.
“Having met so many people and spent a lot of time in the district I think we’re beginning to understand what that is and [it is during interviews] when we would explain it in more detail and also talk to them about what they have done in terms of research on Scarsdale, what their culture is in their district and [to] think about how that compares to what the culture is in Scarsdale and then try and see if it’s a good fit,” Raizes said.
Beyond the superintendent search, both the board of education and the administration said the report is a valuable tool that will be studied and used to further improve the school district.
“This survey data provides valuable feedback and insight for the board and administration into the views of each stakeholder group, and while tonight we’ve been discussing the survey in relationship to the leadership profile, this data is now available for the board and administration to consider in relation to goals, priorities and planning as part of future discussions,” Schulhof said.
Public comment/further discussion
Zola, who attended one of the forums, said she wished she could have attended all three. She said she saw there was “heartfelt emotion in the room.” She wanted to let the board know that the high rate of faculty involvement should be viewed as the “inside out” perspective, while the parents have the “outside in” perspective. She said it was “hugely informative” to see that “most areas did align.”
Cohen Irom said that honesty and communication shouldn’t be the standards used in the search for a long-term superintendent.
“We can expect more than an honest superintendent,” she said. “That is a given. We need to keep the schools great and that means we need a superintendent with a vision… whatever it may be. We need someone who can set the vision and make steps towards the vision and bring everyone along with them.”
Kirkendall-Rodriguez wants to see the information in the report used for the greater good of the district going forward. She was also curious about the explanation of “culture” to candidates.
“We do realize, as a board, there is a lot of other data in the report and we are going to take some time to digest that and process that,” Yusuf said.
Schulhof noted that since the board is running the search, the administration did not see the report until it was posted on BoardDocs, the same time the community had a chance to begin reviewing it prior to the meeting.
Patrick said he and his cabinet look forward to reviewing it in depth and individually before engaging as a group and then with the administrative council in order to use it going forward. He said he hopes to meet with Guiney and Raizes “when the time is right” in order to “help inform the work of the district.”
School board member Jim Dugan addressed the issue of culture.
“I think the culture of the Scarsdale public schools is not hard to discern from this report,” he said. “They list the strengths of the district and the consistent themes: academic excellence resources that are available, commitment to professional growth and learning, students who think it’s cool to learn, the business of Scarsdale is the schools. I think that’s the culture of Scarsdale Schools. I never thought there was another, frankly.”
He also talked about the notion that finding an honest candidate is the top priority.
“I think that this list of characteristics of the superintendent is far more than, ‘Please don’t lie to us,’” he said. “We’re looking for a transformational leader, we’re looking for someone who is an innovative and creative academic visionary, we’re looking for someone who engages with the school community [and who has] excellent interpersonal skills. We’re looking for a star and I think we make that very, very clear. So kudos to how that has been done.”
With the multiple uses of the leadership profile, Yusuf said the “direction and tone for our district” is being laid out.
“As the district and the world are emerging from a difficult few years, finding the right person for this role is critical,” she said. “With that in mind, the board developed a plan which required extensive community input to help shape the leadership profile, which is to be used as the basis for recruiting candidates…
“The leadership profile report also includes valuable data on how these individuals feel about the state of our district. This portion of the report will no doubt lead to interesting discussions for both the board and the administration as we chart a path forward.”
