Mam Road Bridge Strike Feb. 2023-3.jpg Fries

A 53-foot refrigerator tractor trailer semi-truck loaded with a cargo of 42,000 pounds of frozen French fries struck the Mamaroneck Road overpass while traveling southbound in the right lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway Feb. 1.

 Courtesy Westchester County Police

A 53-foot refrigerator tractor trailer semi-truck loaded with a cargo of 42,000 pounds of frozen French fries struck the Mamaroneck Road overpass while traveling southbound in the right lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway Feb. 1. The collision with the bridge tore off the entire top of the trailer, which collapsed in the center, causing a refrigerated fuel tank to hit the ground and rupture. The truck stopped just beyond the underpass and was not stuck under it. The truck itself was stable and the driver wasn’t injured; no other cars were involved.

Firefighters said about 65-75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway, into a stream nearby and a storm drain. Police and Safeway Towing were on scene prior to firefighters arrival; all southbound traffic was closed and diverted.

Mam Road Bridge Strike Feb. 2023-1.jpg

