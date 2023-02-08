A 53-foot refrigerator tractor trailer semi-truck loaded with a cargo of 42,000 pounds of frozen French fries struck the Mamaroneck Road overpass while traveling southbound in the right lane of the Hutchinson River Parkway Feb. 1. The collision with the bridge tore off the entire top of the trailer, which collapsed in the center, causing a refrigerated fuel tank to hit the ground and rupture. The truck stopped just beyond the underpass and was not stuck under it. The truck itself was stable and the driver wasn’t injured; no other cars were involved.
Firefighters said about 65-75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway, into a stream nearby and a storm drain. Police and Safeway Towing were on scene prior to firefighters arrival; all southbound traffic was closed and diverted.
The following agencies were notified for response: Scarsdale police and fire; NYS Department of Environmental Conservation; NYS Department of Transportation bridge inspectors (the bridge was deemed safe); Westchester County environmental officers; and a tri-state cleanup inspector. New York State police stood by to monitor the tow, after the cargo, which was a total loss, was offloaded and then put onto another tractor trailer.
Police said there were two fender benders on the north side of the parkway caused by people trying to take pictures or video of the scene.
Evidence of attempted mail theft
On Jan. 31, police saw a glue trap at a U.S. post office drop box located at Nelson Road and Boulevard; two letters were attached. Police called the number listed on the box and spoke with a dispatcher who said she would notify the proper authorities to investigate. The officer detached the mail from the trap and put it back into the post office box, which was taped off to avoid further attempts of mail theft.
More mailbox tampering was reported the same day at a post office drop box located at Gaylord Road and Boulevard; police followed the same protocol as they had previously that day, alerting the post office dispatcher. This time no actual mail was found attached to the trap, just the trap remnants.
Luckily, car door was locked
A Lebanon Road resident Jan. 31 reported someone attempted to open the driver’s side door to her car but ran off after she let them know she was calling the police. A report was made for documentation.
Identity thefts
A Gatehouse Road resident Feb. 1 reported her daughter’s identity was stolen. A change of address confirmation form to a new address arrived at their home but had not been requested. They told police she also received airline and bank credit cards, which also had not been requested. The daughter also received a text message from a finance company regarding a loan she never applied for. All involved agencies were contacted and the daughter is not out any money. A report was made for documentation.
On Feb. 1, a Stratton Road resident reported identity theft; she said someone tried to open two bank accounts using her identity. One account was used to purchase $434 of items and the second account used to purchase something costing $750. The accounts have since been closed and she isn’t out any money.
A Kent Road resident went to police headquarters Feb. 4 to report someone tried to take out a loan using her name. She told police she’s not out any money and has been in contact with all her financial institutions. A report was made for documentation.
Reported for smoking
On Jan. 30, a caller reported a man in his 50s standing on Post Road near a tree, smoking a cigarette. The caller said he was near the high school and she just didn’t like the look of him. Police looked for the man without result.
Complaining about kids
An Edgewood Road resident reported kids being too boisterous outside her residence on Jan. 30. Police drove around the area but didn’t see any children near the caller’s house, on the field or playground at the nearby school. Police deemed the complaint was unfounded.
Wildlife
On Jan. 30, an Oxford Road resident reported two large coyotes on her property. She videoed the animals and showed the footage to police, who explained the animals were healthy and didn’t seem to be displaying aggressive behavior. The caller was advised how to coexist with the wildlife and no further action was taken.
Domestic animals
A loose French bulldog was found by a good Samaritan Jan. 30 on Boulevard. Police responded and were able to reunite the dog with its owner by means of the dog’s tags. The owner was given a summons for violating the dog leash law.
Enjoying the snowfall
A man wearing a brown jumpsuit but wearing no coat was reported by a caller Jan. 31 walking near Hickory Lane and Olmsted Road. Police responded and recognized the man, who said he was just out enjoying the snowy weather.
Signs in violation
A New Rochelle woman Feb. 1 was notified by police that her Compass Real Estate sign in front of a house on Lyons Road was in violation of Scarsdale village signage ordinances. The woman was given 24 hours to correct the situation. When she failed to remove the sign, it was confiscated and brought to police headquarters. A summons, which police intend to mail to the woman’s place of business, was issued to the realtor.
A “Honey Do” company sign in violation of Scarsdale Village signage ordinances was removed Feb. 2 from the vicinity of Heathcote Road and Morris Lane. A summons was sent to the company’s address. Signs for a painting company out of Port Chester were also seen, removed, and summonses were issued to the rule violators.
Rollover
A car rolled onto its side after hitting a rock on Mamaroneck Road near Barker Lane Feb. 5. The driver, who was not injured, reported the incident and the car was towed by R&D Towing.
Arrested
Raeshone J. Foote, 36, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Feb. 1 on an outstanding warrant from that jurisdiction. Police said he turned himself in at police headquarters where he was processed and brought to court. According to the police report, Foote was placed in handcuffs at police headquarters after police say he tried to hit officers with a pipe and broke his holding cell door. Foote was seen by a judge and released on his own recognizance after posting bail. No date was given for his return to court and the warrant was canceled.
Jose Luis Almonte, 32, from the Bronx, was arrested Feb. 1 charged with possession of a forged instrument, operating a car with improper license plates or insurance, and driving an unregistered car on the highway. In his possession at the time of his arrest were fraudulent temporary Georgia tags and the key to a 2006 Honda Odyssey; the items were entered into evidence (the tags) and safekeeping (the key). During a traffic enforcement at the intersection of Chase and Popham roads, the Honda was seen traveling westbound with what an officer believed to be fraudulent temporary Georgia license plates. Police began following the car. While directly behind the car, the officer saw the plates were not only fake, but also expired. A traffic stop was initiated at Garth Road and Freightway; the driver could not produce a registration for the car or proof of insurance. He was placed under arrest, processed, then released and given a summons to appear in court Feb. 8.
Runaway child
Police responded Feb. 1 to a report that a 5-year-old boy seemed to be lost near Hamilton and Rodney Roads. When police arrived, the child was already reunited with his babysitter who said he ran ahead before she could catch up.
Flagging down cars, asking for money
Police received a report Feb. 2 about a woman in a black Mercedes flagging down cars and asking for money on Mamaroneck Road near the Hutchinson River Parkway. The caller said she had kids in the car. Police looked for her to no avail.
Heard a noise
A Tunstall Road woman Feb. 3 called police to report her Nest security camera was picking up some unusual activity at her residence. She said she was not at home and couldn’t see anything on the camera but there was “a noise.” Police went to the location and saw or heard nothing unusual. They said construction is going on at the house next door and thought a tarp was making noise due to the high winds.
Items missing from closet
A Richbell Road caller Feb. 3 wished to add a poncho to the list of items reported missing from her house following a complaint she and her husband made Dec. 27 about items missing from a hall closet. She was informed the case was closed due to insufficient leads but this new information would be documented.
Washed and altered check
A Brown Road resident went to police headquarters Feb. 3 to report a check for $259.77, which he wrote, put in a stamped envelope and deposited in a post office collection box located at Wright Place and Scarsdale Road, had been washed, altered and cashed Feb. 2 for $2,461.10. His bank has opened a fraud claim and the funds were recouped. The complainant said he’s not out any money and has contacted the postal service.
Noise from restaurant downstairs
A resident on East Parkway Feb. 4 said she was bothered by loud music coming from One Rare Steakhouse, located beneath her apartment. The restaurant manager said he would turn it down and was unaware the music could be heard above the restaurant.
Mind your own business
A suspicious man was reported Feb. 5 by a caller on Stonehouse Road who said the man was pacing back and forth in front of his car, parked between the caller’s house and his neighbor’s. He said when he asked the man what was going on, he was told to mind his own business. Police arrived and talked to a man who identified himself as a Lyft driver waiting to pick someone up in 10 minutes. No further action was taken.
Fire
Firefighters Jan. 31 responded to Boulevard when a caregiver reported a toddler was locked inside a house. When police arrived, the caregiver could be seen outside a side door and a child inside could be heard crying. Police gained access to the house and returned the toddler to the care of the child minder. Police on scene also made a report and checked identity.
Burnt food brought firefighters to a house on Overlook Road on Jan. 31. The resident declined to let firefighters inside and said they’d already reset the alarm.
Firefighters responded to Corell Road Feb. 2 when a hair dryer in a bathroom triggered an alarm. The location of the detector being too close to the bathroom was deemed to be a problem, and the homeowner said they would contact their security company to change the alarm’s location.
A house fire was reported Feb. 3 on Church Lane. Firefighters responded and saw a downed power line was arcing in the roadway. The house was not on fire. Con Edison Electric was contacted. Firefighters also saw downed power lines at Ogden and Hampton roads and alerted Con Edison of additional downed lines in the area.
Firefighters returned to Church Lane Feb. 4 after the downed wires created a brush fire as secondary lines were still burning. Firefighters waited for Con Edison to arrive before leaving the sight.
Firefighters responded to a house on Axtell Road Feb. 3 when a resident built a fire in the fireplace, but left the flue closed. Firefighters opened the flue and ventilated the house. They discovered half the power to the house was not working, and notified Con Edison Electric.
Water leaking from an attic pipe brought firefighters Feb. 4 to a residence on Murray Hill Road. The keyholder was on scene and had started cleanup and repairs. An alarm panel apparently had malfunctioned and couldn’t be reset. The building department was notified of a potentially dangerous situation as the insulation and ceiling materials were heavily saturated and could cause a problem.
A water condition was reported Feb. 5 at a house undergoing construction on Hampton Road. On firefighters’ arrival, water was seen cascading down the front of the structure. Entry was made through an unlocked door and firefighters determined the water flow stemmed from a malfunctioning water feed to two toilets on the second floor. The feed was shut down, but firefighters also saw hot water leaking from the garage ceiling. Water, electricity and heat were shut down to the entire house, and water was drained from the pipes. The homeowner was contacted and arrived, and firefighters left.
A water main break was reported Feb. 5 near Popham Road. On arrival, firefighters determined a water service line running to a sprinkler system on Overhill Road was leaking. No water was found in the underground parking garage. The water department arrived and shut down the service valve and the department of public works arrived to clean up resultant debris. Con Edison was notified to inspect an underground electrical vault that flooded during the water main break.
A Post Road resident forgot to open the fireplace flue before starting a fire in the fireplace Feb. 5. The resident ventilated the house and reset the alarm before firefighters’ arrival and said their help wasn’t needed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, was made from official reports.
