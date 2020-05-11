A N. Central Avenue man in Hartsdale reported to police April 30 that, after picking up food from Shake Shack on N. Central Avenue, he discovered a small, clear plastic bag containing what appeared to him to be marijuana at the bottom of the bag of fries that he had mostly eaten. He told police he used the store’s mobile app to order and pay for the food, including a Double Shack burger, a Single Shack burger, regular fries and a Cookies & Cream malted milkshake. When he arrived at the store, he said, a woman greeted him and had him wait five minutes before handing over his order. He said nothing strange or suspicious occurred during the transaction. He said he destroyed the marijuana before calling the police. Police advised him to contact the Better Business Bureau.
Passport missing
An Edgewood Road resident reported April 27 that her Maltese passport was lost or missing. The woman told police it went missing sometime in the past three years, but said she has no idea where or when. At some point, she said, she will go to Washington, D.C., to obtain a new passport from the Maltese Embassy. She said she wanted to file a report to document the passport was missing.
Identity theft
A Hearthstone Circle man told police on April 27 he was checking his credit report when he found a past due amount of $1,700 to Sprint that had been referred to a debt collector. The man said he contacted the debt collection agency and was told someone opened an account using his Social Security number in 2017. A fraud alert was posted, the man said, and he notified the appropriate agencies regarding his compromised Social Security number. He said he lost no funds and his credit had been restored.
Cars for coffee
Police responded to a report of a traffic complaint on April 27 on S. Central Avenue in Hartsdale. On arrival they saw 25 cars in line for Starbucks occupying the right side northbound lane. The store manager was notified the situation must be corrected.
Wallet at Walgreens
A wallet found May 1 at Walgreens on S. Central Avenue in Scarsdale containing a driver’s license, bank cards and a black pocket knife was traced to a Scarsdale woman. Police contacted her to let her know how to retrieve the wallet.
Sex offender scammed
A Rochambeau Drive man in Hartsdale who is a registered sex offender contacted police May 3 to report he had received a phone call from a person who told him the caller was from a police department. The caller told the man he was supposed to have appeared on April 20 to give a DNA sample. The caller reportedly told the man that he would be arrested because he didn’t show up. The man was told he would have to pay a personal recognizance bond of $5,500 and see a judge to change his warrant from active to pending. He said the caller told him to go to Walmart and buy prepaid cards in the amount of $5,500; when that mission was accomplished, he was instructed to call a number and report the registration numbers of the prepaid cards. In return, he would receive a voucher.
At this point the man said he became suspicious that the caller was a scammer who targeted sex offenders, so he called the Greenburgh police. Police reported that the man did not provide the caller with any personal information nor did he buy the prepaid cards. When police called the number the man was given, officers said it was a voicemail set up for a bond service that doesn’t exist. The number is, however, attached to a service for inmates and people on probation or parole to send money or make payments. No further action was taken and a report was filed for documentation purposes.
This report was made using official reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of April 27 through May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.