Survey says? Scarsdale High School students view tobacco and unprescribed prescription drugs as a bad thing, and their usage reflects this, while attitudes toward and usage of alcohol, marijuana and e-cigarettes are more favorable and higher.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Scarsdale High School assistant principal Dr. Christopher Griffin released the 2021 Pride Survey results during a Scarsdale PT Council meeting. As compared to the two previous surveys in 2014 and 2017, Griffin said the numbers are somewhat similar, with the exception of e-cigarettes and vaping, which weren’t widely known or used prior to this year’s survey.
“A lot of the information … is in line with information we got in 2017 and 2014,” Griffin said. “So the trends still seem to be the same … The only differential I would say is e-cigarettes and vaporizers are more prevalent now among our students than they were in ’17 and ’14.”
Griffin said e-cigarette and vaping use “emerged as one of the most significant health crises for adolescents especially in my 25 years working as an educator” seemingly “out of nowhere.” He did say, however, that “it seems anecdotally” those usage rates are “going down.”
“We don’t see as much of it in schools as we did three years ago,” he said, noting that 13.1% usage in the past 30 days is “an important takeaway” and something that needs to be thought “very carefully about.”
The optional, anonymous survey was conducted electronically on March 25 and 26, 2021. Seventy-five percent of SHS students took the survey — 1,140 in total — with the number who participated declining by grade level from freshman to seniors. Among freshmen, 307 students, or 80% participated, while the numbers went down to 254 or 67% for seniors.
Griffin said the survey “collects data specifically regarding student use and perceptions of substance use. It also looks at protective factors, being behaviors in a student's life that are preventative, such as earning good grades, and things that are risk factors, like poor attendance in school. The survey also asked students to share their opinions on school culture and safety.”
The survey covers 30-day usage periods prior to the survey in the categories of tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs and e-cigarettes. Essentially, asking “What have you used in the last 30 days?” Follow-up questions ask about the perceived level of risk and the levels of perceived parental and peer disapproval.
Griffin said the information is used to further education throughout the district and the community. “The goals of the survey for our community are to identify areas of concern, specifically around substance use,” Griffin said. “It’s also meant to give us information so that we can better evaluate our current substance use prevention programming efforts.”
Based on the results for tobacco — low usage, perceived moderate or great risk — Griffin said, “We’ve done a great job in getting information and education out to students so that they understand the risks associated with smoking.”
For e-cigarettes, despite the higher usage at 13.1%, the perceived risk also being high is a positive, Griffin said.
Alcohol trends were at 37.9% usage in the 30-day period and the perception of risk was not as strong at 75.2% saying moderate or great risk. With 91.8% saying parents disapproved of use and 74.3% of friends disapproving of use, those were “pretty strong” numbers, according to Griffin.
Student use of alcohol was reported to be mostly in friends’ houses, with some in their own houses. Binge drinking on weekends was common as opposed to constant more recreational use. Usage was also higher for older students.
The lowest perceived risk came with marijuana at 51.1%, though only 17.9% reported usage. Griffin said that perception result was “interesting” and “most fascinating.”
“The numbers even in terms of parent disapproval dropped off [to 80.5%] and then the numbers in terms of friends’ disapproval dropped all the way to 44.3%,” he said. “So our students’ perception of risk and parent/friend disapproval ratings are lower for marijuana than they are for alcohol and significantly lower for tobacco.”
Griffin said in terms of the message of the dangers of marijuana, “we have not been as successful in educating our students.”
When it comes to ability to obtain alcohol, 58.3% said it was fairly easy/very easy, while that number was just over 37% for both marijuana and e-cigarettes.
Prescription drugs were considered dangerous across the board at over 90% in each category with a 1.6% usage rate.
Usage rates “increase with age … across all of the substances,” according to Griffin. Though there was no chart breakdown provided, the survey does break that down. One example Griffin provided dealt with marijuana use, which was at 3.6% for freshmen, 28.5% for seniors.
Talking in “generalizations,” Griffin pointed out the “protective factors” that are most associated with low substance abuse and “risk factors” that lead to increased use. The protective factors identified included good academic performance; strong participation in sports, activities and community activities; having a generally safe school; consistent attendance; and appropriate behavior in school. The risk factors are access to substances; varied perceptions of risk and varied perceptions of how friends perceive risk for alcohol and marijuana; and stress and pressure.
“We know that we have to do work around the area of marijuana given the usage rates, but even more importantly is this perception of being less dangerous than alcohol and cigarettes,” Griffin said. “And again, anecdotally that may be related to the national debate on marijuana legalization movements.”
It would be interesting to see the results broken down by grade separately. The sharp drop off in survey participation by seniors coupled with their significantly greater usage of all drugs and alcohol suggests we should not pat ourselves on the back!
