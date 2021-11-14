The manager of Bare Burger on N. Central Avenue Nov. 4 said while he was taking out trash, he saw three men taking pictures of the building and making a video of various exit doors and roofs of adjacent businesses. He said when they realized they were being watched, they pretended to be throwing things in a dumpster and began walking toward Best Buy. Soon after, they came into Bare Burger and placed food orders. Because of a language barrier, only one employee was able to take their order. That employee said they asked him the hours of the restaurant’s operation. The manager said they walked around the restaurant, checking all the exits before leaving on foot. The manager gave police a detailed description of all three men. A report was made and the detective division notified.
A suspicious incident was reported Nov. 5 on E. Hartsdale Avenue at the House of Pizza. The owner of the store said he saw two men in a gold-colored four-door car taking pictures of his restaurant. He said when he stepped outside to confront them, they drove off, traveling westbound on E. Hartsdale Avenue. He said earlier that day two men came to the store and ordered pizza. While they were waiting for their food, he said they acted oddly, checking out his exits and where cameras were installed. He said when the pair left, they got into a white van with a pig face graphic on the side of the car. Because they were wearing face coverings, he wasn’t sure if they were the same two who were taking pictures. Detectives were notified.
Scammed
A Burns Street resident Nov. 2 reported losing $200 in an internet scam after receiving an email from what he thought was a Rhode Island friend who asked to borrow $200 to buy a gift card for a family member. The Burns Street man purchased Google Play gift cards and emailed the necessary information to the purported friend; he immediately received another request for more gift cards, which is when he became suspicious. He texted his friend who said her email was hacked and she was locked out of it so she couldn’t see activity on her account. She said she is contacting Rhode Island police about the matter. The Burns Street man is out the money. A report was made.
Deceased husband’s car taken
A Sunset Lane resident Nov. 2 called police to report her deceased husband’s car was taken. She said the license plates were removed and returned to a DMV in Virginia; the car is fully paid for and there are no liens on it. She said her late husband did not have a will and there was a family estate plan to distribute property. Police said the car, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, is registered to the caller’s stepson. When police contacted him, he said he had the car and that he paid the insurance and used the car regularly when his father was alive. No further action was taken.
Burgled
Police responded to E. Hartsdale Avenue on a report Nov. 2 from a caller who said three laptops were stolen from his office overnight. He said he locked the door when he left the office. But when he returned, he saw drawers had been rifled through and discovered the laptops were missing. Police found no sign of forced entry and said the simple lock used on the office door was too easy to get around.
No sign of forced entry
A residential alarm was activated at a residence on Fort Hill Road Nov. 3; on arrival police found an unsecured side door. The key holder could not be reached. Police entered the house and checked the premises, which appeared vacant with very few belongings. No cars were in the garage. There was no sign of forced entry. Police couldn’t secure the side door but called the alarm company to report the incident.
Slipping tires
A W. Hartsdale Avenue resident Nov. 3 told police the back tires of his car slipped on the rain-soaked pavement as he was pulling out of a parking spot at his residence and the car started to roll down an embankment. Multiple branches struck his car as it slid. Police saw minor scratches and dents on the trunk. A report was made.
Just kidding?
A Ledge Crest Road caller Nov. 3 reported receiving a phone call from an unknown person who said, “I have your son in the back of my car. Just kidding. Don’t call the cops.” The woman said when she got the call her son was with her and in good health. Police advised her to block the number of the caller.
Phony phone order
A Hidden Glen resident called police Nov. 4 to report he received a package containing two T-Mobile phones. He said the package was addressed to someone he doesn’t know and said no one in his household ordered phones. He said the day before when his wife was home, a man knocked on the door, but his wife didn’t answer. She saw a red Jeep pull up. As the house has been listed for rent and the caller is in the process of moving, he thought perhaps the phones were for the next tenant. Police spoke with a T-Mobile manager who said the phones aren’t traceable because they haven’t been activated and T-Mobile would not accept the phones, which were from a distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. Police took the phones into safekeeping after vouchering them.
Bad driver
While on patrol Nov. 5, police stopped a van traveling on N. Central Avenue that had faulty lighting. The driver, Romerio Wallace, was found to have a revoked license due to failure to respond to summonses or not completing a mandated drunk driver program. Greenburgh police found the man had an active warrant out of the city of Mount Vernon. Officers there said they would extradite him after he was taken to Greenburgh police headquarters for processing. Wallace returns to Greenburgh court Nov. 16. Mount Vernon police said they would pick him up later that day.
More bad driving
While patrolling S. Central Avenue Nov. 6, police saw a car going in and out of its lane as it went southbound. The driver showed police a suspended license. He was given three citations and advised to clean up his insurance issues before appearing in court Nov. 23.
Stolen car
While patrolling near Clements Place Nov. 5, police saw a Honda with New Jersey tags displayed in a rear window. All four doors were open and the hood was up. Two women and three men were standing outside the car. Police spoke with one of the men who said he’d pulled over to “roll a blunt” when the car became disabled. He said it was his uncle’s car and he had permission to use it. He said he’d knocked on doors at nearby houses to see if anyone might give him a jump start.
Police soon discovered the car had been reported stolen out of New York City. Kareem Garcia was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters as were the other occupants of the car. They were interviewed about their involvement and were all released without any charges. As they were all underage, guardians were contacted to pick them up. The car was towed to impound and Garcia was given a court appearance date of Dec. 3.
‘Leave my girlfriend alone’
A Stone Oaks Drive resident told police Nov. 6 he was stopped at a stop sign near his house when a heavyset man with tattoos and a beard driving a gray or blue car pulled up to him and said, “Leave my girlfriend alone and drop the dog case or you’re gonna get hurt.” The caller said he’s never seen the man before but believes he is the former boyfriend of an ex-girlfriend. He said he’s concerned for his safety and has stopped driving his own car. No details were reported about any case involving a dog.
Were things removed?
A Fountain Lane resident reported Nov. 6 suspicious incidents at her dead mother’s apartment in October. The caller said she was in Florida while her mother was hospitalized with a broken leg, and she thinks her sister and her sister’s companion went into the apartment, took cash and a safe, and shredded documents. The caller said she thinks between $150,000 and $200,000 in cash was taken from her mother’s suitcases. A report was made for documentation.
Fire alarm
Police entered a residence on Seely Place Nov. 7 after a fire alarm went off. They entered through an unlocked window. Gas readings were reported inside the house and Con Edison Gas was notified. The homeowners arrived and waited outside until it was considered safe for them to enter their residence.
Stolen car
An Evandale Road resident Nov. 7 said he was away for a few days and when he came home, his Mercedes-Benz was stolen from his driveway. He said it had been previously dropped off at the dealership for service and was scheduled to be returned in his driveway, locked, with the key fob inside. He showed police video surveillance of someone running up to the driver’s side door in the early hours of the morning. A GPS tracker located the car parked in Brooklyn.
Illegal hunting detected
While patrolling Secor Woods Park Nov. 8, police saw numerous items consistent with hunting in violation of town ordinance. They saw a longbow and antlers about 30 feet high in a tree. A Lone Wolf brand tree-climber was located on the ground against a fence and two Spy Point brand trail cameras were found affixed to two separate trees in the area of park grounds. The identity of the hunter is unknown.
Retaining wall damaged
A Jackson Avenue resident called police Nov. 8 to report a retaining wall at her property was damaged. She believes the damage occurred overnight. Police found a Connecticut license plate near the wall. It was traced to a Silver Honda registered to someone in Massachusetts. Not able to contact the person currently leasing the car, police vouchered the license plate for safekeeping and completed a property damage report for the homeowner.
Man on the property
Police responded to Columbia Avenue Nov. 8 on a report of a man on the property who had approached the front door but then turned away. When the resident opened the door and asked what the person wanted, the man fled down Columbia Avenue, getting into a black car. The caller said this is not the first time suspicious incidents have occurred at her father’s residence and she said his car was stolen a few years ago. A report was made to document the incident.
This report, covering Edgemont police activity from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, was made from official reports.
