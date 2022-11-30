Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Two men reportedly knocked “viciously” on a door of an Oak Lane residence Nov. 21, then got into a van and left the area before police arrived. The homeowner told police the men also repeatedly rang her doorbell. Police looked at the homeowner’s Ring footage and said it looked like the men were making a delivery, but the homeowner said she wasn’t expecting a delivery. The footage showed the men taking a picture of her residence before leaving the area. 

A Nelson Road caller Nov. 24 also reported someone knocking aggressively at his door. Police searched the area for likely suspects but none were found. 

