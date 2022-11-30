Two men reportedly knocked “viciously” on a door of an Oak Lane residence Nov. 21, then got into a van and left the area before police arrived. The homeowner told police the men also repeatedly rang her doorbell. Police looked at the homeowner’s Ring footage and said it looked like the men were making a delivery, but the homeowner said she wasn’t expecting a delivery. The footage showed the men taking a picture of her residence before leaving the area.
A Nelson Road caller Nov. 24 also reported someone knocking aggressively at his door. Police searched the area for likely suspects but none were found.
A Valley Road caller Nov. 23 reported an unoccupied black sedan parked with its lights on, which she thought was suspicious. Police responded and contacted the car’s owner, who lives on the street.
A Seneca Road resident Nov. 25 called police and said someone might be upstairs in her house. She said she would meet the police outside the residence. The exterior was searched first and police noticed an upstairs window slightly open, allowing wind to blow in, rattling the blinds. The caller decided no further help was required.
A Sheldrake Road caller Nov. 26 reported three men in a Range Rover claiming to work for ServePro who said they were looking for her neighbor. She said they had no identification related to the company on the car and didn’t look like they were dressed to do that kind of work. Police spoke to the driver who said his mother was the ServePro manager working at the site. Soon two ServePro vehicles showed up as well as the homeowner who said he’d hired the company and all was fine.
Fraud/forgery
Theft and forgery were reported Nov. 26 believed to have happened possibly up to a week earlier at a Popham Road residence. The victim, a 79-year-old woman, reported a fraudulent check for $5,100 was cashed using her identity. No further information was provided as the incident is being investigated.
Complaints
A caller Nov. 21 complained that tree company trucks were blocking traffic in the vicinity of Wayside Lane and Paddington Road; they said the roadway between Wayside and Ogden Road was impassable. On arrival, police saw tree workers and trucks; cones and signs were set up by the workers to assist with traffic. An officer remained on scene to assist with traffic flow while the work was being safely completed.
A caller Nov. 21 complained about a car parked badly on Old Lyme and Normandy Lane. Police responded and found a car correctly parked; the complaining party showed up and said they’d spoken to the driver before police got there and that person had corrected the situation.
A Murray Hill caller complained Nov. 21 that construction workers were violating village code that forbids work starting before 8 a.m. Upon arrival, police saw no work was being done but advised the crew leader there had been a complaint. No further action was taken.
A caller Nov. 22 on S. Church Lane complained about cars parked in the area for a few days. At first the officer responding to the complaint saw no cars in violation, but on a return trip several hours later saw two cars violating posted parking restrictions. One of the drivers showed up while police were there. He was warned. The other car was issued a ticket for parking overtime.
A caller Nov. 23 complained that traffic was blocked and stalled at the intersection of Popham Road and Scarsdale Avenue. On arrival, police saw traffic was heavier than usual but was flowing and there were no hazards or obstructions.
A caller Nov. 23 complained of landscapers creating a traffic hazard at Mamaroneck and Brookby roads. On arrival, police saw no hazards and watched while the workers packed up and finished their business.
On Nov. 23, police responded to a report of a tarp in the street on Post and Richbell roads, however, on arrival, police didn’t see any.
A Franklin Road caller Nov. 24 reported workers using gas-powered equipment within 100 feet of each other, creating unnecessary noise. On arrival, police saw workers using hand tools and not creating undue noise.
Don’t use that blower
Gas-powered blowers were reported Monday, Nov. 21 by a caller on Fenimore Road. Police issued a summons to the landscape company and the homeowner, as village code prohibits the use of gas-powered blowers on Mondays.
Leaves obstruct fire hydrant
An officer on patrol Nov. 21 reported a pile of leaves was obstructing a fire hydrant on Brayton Road. The homeowner was contacted and said he would move the leaves.
Disabled motorists
A caller Nov. 21 reported his car battery was dead; he said his car was at the intersection of Popham and Chase roads. An officer helped him push the car into a parking spot on Chase Road; the problem was electrical and a flatbed truck was summoned to tow the car. Police assisted with traffic control until the car was safely loaded onto the flatbed.
Police jumpstarted a dead car battery Nov. 21 near Weaver Street and the ByPass. The car, which had a Connecticut license plate, was started and moved from the area.
A driver with a flat tire was assisted Nov. 23 at Mamaroneck and Post roads. Police helped move the car to a safer location until a tow truck arrived.
Found property
A woman approached an officer on patrol Nov. 21 with a wallet she found in the vicinity of Berkeley and Claremont roads. Detectives were able to locate the owner who went to police headquarters to pick up the wallet.
A citizen approached an officer on patrol Nov. 26 and presented a New York license plate found on the ground near East Parkway and Christie Place. The license plate was taken to the Scarsdale post office and mailed to the owner.
Lost property
A Madison Road woman Nov. 22 reported her license plates were missing; she said she took them off her car before selling it, but now couldn’t find them. A report was made for documentation.
A young caller Nov. 23 told police he thought a Lyft driver drove off with his phone after a ride he took from White Plains to East Parkway. The Lyft driver was contacted and said he didn’t have the phone, an Apple iPhone 11 Max. Police called the caller’s father and advised him of the situation, adding that the Lyft driver said he had searched the car but couldn’t find the phone. A report was made and the father was advised to follow up with his phone service provider.
A Boulevard caller Nov. 23 told police she’d recently had a meeting at her house with a consignment business representative with whom she was doing business as a seller of handbags. She said she thought a Rolex watch she valued at $7,000 was in one of the bags; she last remembers seeing the watch a week earlier. A report was made and the caller said she would follow up with the consignment business.
Hit and run
A Larchmont caller Nov. 22 reported another car sideswiped her Mazda Suburban when it was parked near Post and Heathcote roads. She described a red Toyota, which she said did not stop. A report was made. No photos were taken.
Collisions
On Nov. 22, a caller reported a bus backed into an unoccupied car parked on Paddington Road. Police said work being done by Con Edison on the street at the time might have been a contributing factor. The bus hit a 2013 Toyota registered to a Connecticut driver. Police assisted both parties with an exchange of information.
No one was injured in a two-car collision Nov. 23 at Brite Avenue and Fenimore Road. Police facilitated an exchange of information between the drivers.
Threats made
A third-party caller Nov. 22 notified police of a threat made to a female patient who lives on Saxon Woods Road. The caller arranged to meet police at the entrance to the building. Police spoke to the woman who said her grandson said things to her son — her grandson’s father — that he took to be threats to the family. The son reported that information to his mother. The grandmother said she hasn’t seen her grandson in more than a month. Police wrote a report of the incident for documentation.
A fine mess
A caller Nov. 22 said she was a passenger in a ride share car that was in a collision on the Bronx River Parkway northbound near the Crane Road exit. She said her driver and the driver of a second car were having a verbal argument on East Parkway and she was still inside the car. She’d also called county police. The Scarsdale officer who responded found the two cars in the merchant parking lot and separated the combatants. No injuries were reported. County police also responded.
Was it tampering?
On Nov. 23 a Chesterfield Road resident reported someone tampered with her 2017 Range Rover and damaged it. She said the emergency entrance key lock cover was missing. Police arrived and looked at the car, which did not appear damaged, and spoke with the car owner about the key lock cover, which the car owner seldom uses. She said it’s possible landscapers accidentally knocked off the emergency key lock cover while working at her house. She declined additional ride-bys for her property and police wrote a report about the missing lock cover.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in the Greenville Fire District Nov. 21. The fire, on Edgemont Road, was reported in the walls of a house after first being reported only on the exterior. Walls were opened up on the second floor and then the first floor; a chainsaw was used to open an exterior wall. Water was poured into the wall bays to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded to Ridgecrest Road Nov. 21 after an automatic alarm was activated; on arrival, it was determined a burglar alarm was going off. Firefighters and police on scene were unable to reset it. The resident was told to contact the alarm company for service.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, was compiled from official reports.
