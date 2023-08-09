Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

A Drake Road resident called police around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5 to report seeing two men go up her driveway and approach her door. She said she saw the action on a Ring camera video but she didn’t respond, though she said it made her anxious. Police went to the residence and viewed footage of two men dressed in dark clothing entering her driveway and peering into her parked and locked car. Police searched the area extensively without result. An hour later, New Rochelle police notified Scarsdale police of three men traveling in a black car with temporary plates engaged in similar behavior. New Rochelle police said they were not able to locate the men or the car. 

A Crossway resident Aug. 5 around 5 a.m. reported a black SUV driving back and forth in front of her house, which she deemed suspicious. Police located the car and learned it was a newspaper delivery service. 

