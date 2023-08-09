A Drake Road resident called police around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5 to report seeing two men go up her driveway and approach her door. She said she saw the action on a Ring camera video but she didn’t respond, though she said it made her anxious. Police went to the residence and viewed footage of two men dressed in dark clothing entering her driveway and peering into her parked and locked car. Police searched the area extensively without result. An hour later, New Rochelle police notified Scarsdale police of three men traveling in a black car with temporary plates engaged in similar behavior. New Rochelle police said they were not able to locate the men or the car.
A Crossway resident Aug. 5 around 5 a.m. reported a black SUV driving back and forth in front of her house, which she deemed suspicious. Police located the car and learned it was a newspaper delivery service.
Bag of drugs
A caller Aug. 5 reported finding a blue backpack filled with drugs in Depot Plaza; the bag was found in the construction area by the Manhattan-bound tracks. Police arrived and the caller said the backpack was on the Bronx River Parkway pathway. County police were contacted and asked to retrieve the backpack and take it into custody.
Car damaged
A Ferncliff Road resident July 31 reported someone tried to enter her car and damaged it in the process. Police saw damage to a rear passenger door that had what looked like pry marks on it. She said she parked it in her driveway late in the afternoon July 27 and, when she returned from a weekend vacation, she saw the damage. The car wasn’t entered and nothing was taken. A report was made for her insurance.
Mistaken (car) identity
A caller July 31 said he accidentally placed his attaché case in the wrong car while parked on Spencer Place. He thought the car was his car, a Subaru, as both cars looked alike. It’s unclear if the other car drove away with his belongings or he wished to report he’d accidentally entered someone else’s car.
Loud yelling
A Cooper Road resident Aug. 1 reported loud yelling in the neighborhood. Police ascertained the yelling was coming from a party happening at a neighbor’s pool. That homeowner was advised of the complaint and said they hadn’t realized how far sound travels. No further action was taken.
Can’t park here
A Heathcote Road resident called police Aug. 1 to report that his neighbor is very upset because he frequently parks in front of his house. He told police they had a verbal argument about it, even though the parking spot is legal. Police tried to talk to the upset neighbor, but the neighbor refused to come to the door or answer the phone. The complainant was told to call the police if there were further arguments.
Dog just ran off
A caller on Montrose Road Aug. 1 said she was pet sitting and the dog, a Bernese Mountain Doodle mix, bolted from the house. Police looked but didn’t find the dog. Patrol said they would return to the area frequently throughout the day and evening in hopes of locating the runaway.
Identity theft
Identity theft was reported Aug. 2 by a White Road resident who said her personal information was used without her permission and that several credit cards and a bank account were opened by someone, using a fake driver’s license and the complainant’s Social Security number. The complainant completed a supporting deposition and a report was made.
A report of identity theft, forgery and grand larceny was made Aug. 5 by an elderly man on Lenox Place who told police a check he wrote was stolen, forged and cashed in the amount of $5,100. The man and his wife went to police headquarters and told police the check was given to a clerk at the post office but was never received by the intended party and that the check was made out for a much larger sum than originally written. They disputed the cashed check with their bank. Police said the incident is open and under investigation.
Unhinged groundhog
On Aug. 2, a Secor Road resident reported a groundhog had hung itself in the garage and the caller wanted assistance. Police arrived and saw the animal stuck in the hinge/roller of the garage door track. Attempts to remove the animal were unsuccessful. Police told the homeowner to contact the garage door company for assistance as they felt any further action they might take could possibly damage the mechanism. The door itself was fully functional when police left the scene.
Step away!
On Aug. 3, a man reported being threatened by a woman walking her dog in the vicinity of Farley and Brewster roads. The woman reportedly said she would release her dog if the man got too close to her. She warned him that her dog is aggressive. He told police she was an older woman with gray hair walking a large black dog. Police looked for her but didn’t find her.
Bad driving
A 22-year-old Florida man was pulled over Aug. 2 for speeding in a reduced speed zone and later was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after an officer on patrol saw a blue Dodge Challenger driving well above the speed limit at the intersection of Post and Huntington roads. A traffic stop was conducted at Fairview Road and multiple summonses were issued to the driver.
A Mount Vernon man, 37, was ticketed Aug. 3 for improper passing on the right and other motor vehicle violations. According to police, the motorcycle he was riding was unregistered and he was operating it without insurance. Police also noted the biker wasn’t wearing a helmet. Police saw him in the northbound lane on Post Road near Heathcote Road, passing dangerously into oncoming traffic. A stop was conducted near Olmsted Road and multiple summonses were issued. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.
3-car collision
A 3-car collision was reported Aug. 4 on Mamaroneck Road at Murray Hill Road. A Toyota traveling westbound on Mamaroneck Road failed to maintain its lane and swerved over the double yellow line. A Subaru and a Lexus traveling eastbound on Mamaroneck attempted to slow and veer to the right to avoid colliding. The Lexus sustained minor damage to the driver’s side rear wheel rim; the Subaru sustained damage to its passenger side tires, which went flat after striking the curb. Police said there was no damage to the curb. R&D Towing removed the Subaru from the scene. Police assisted the drivers to exchange information and reported no injuries.
Smelled smoke
A burnt out sump pump Aug. 5 brought police to a residence on Brite Avenue after the homeowner said she smelled smoke in the basement and might need help getting her daughter outside from the second floor of the residence. On police arrival, everyone was outside the house. Firefighters arrived and determined the cause of the smoke was a burnt out sump pump and the situation was rectified.
Private property
A caller Aug. 5 reported there was a man at a private park/pond on Tisdale Road who shouldn’t be there. The caller said the pond and the park are for the use of residents only. Police saw the described man doing yoga in the park. They noted there was no signage posted to indicate the park or pond are private property, something the caller also noted. The yoga practitioner was told the park is for the use of residents only and he said he was a resident. The caller was advised by police that signs should be installed that say the park is private. She said she would implement such signage; no further action was taken by police.
$$ plucked from wallet?
Petty larceny was reported Aug. 5 by an Aspen Road resident who said the theft occurred the day before. The complainant said four $50 bills and some loose change was stolen from her wallet while she was on Palmer Avenue. She said she’d been in the vicinity of the Metro Deli and Balducci’s grocery store. A report was made for documentation.
Wrong assumptions
On Aug. 6, someone called police to report a gray four-door sedan parked on Spencer Place with its doors open. The caller said a man wearing cut off sleeves, his arms embellished with tattoos and who seemed to be high on drugs repeatedly got out of the car, then went into Starbucks. Police arrived and contacted the man, who said he was cleaning out his car while waiting for his girlfriend to get off from work at a local church. He did not seem to be impaired in any way and police left the scene.
Sick raccoon
A possibly sick raccoon was reported Aug. 6 in a backyard on Brookfield Lane. Police arrived and saw a dead raccoon. The homeowner said they’d heard a splash and saw the animal struggling in the water. Police advised them to disinfect the pool before using it, and assisted in bagging and discarding the animal’s remains.
Fire
Firefighters responding July 31 to an activated Con Edison Gas alarm at a private residence on Gaylor Road found freshly blown spray foam throughout the house, which is under construction. While investigating the basement, firefighters saw the gas detector was in trouble mode. Negative readings were found in the house and the activation blamed on a malfunction.
A very dusty carbon monoxide and smoke detector device alarm was activated Aug. 1 in a private residence on Post Road. Firefighters pulled the device off the wall and said it was activated due to accumulated dust but there was no hazard.
On Aug. 2, a motorcyclist was reported down with injuries on the Bronx River Parkway southbound. On arrival, emergency responders saw the driver and a second rider on the right lane guardrail. Basic injury assessment was completed and the patient was turned over to personnel from the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC). Firefighters protected the right lane of travel until police arrived to help.
A two-car collision with minor injuries was reported Aug. 3 on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Two people were taken to the hospital in White Plains by SVAC.
A discarded smoke detector found under a tarp brought firefighters and Con Edison Gas representatives to a Lyons Road residence on Aug. 5. The resident said they called for assistance because of a persistent beep. Firefighters said the pattern of the beep was consistent with low battery and said since the device was manufactured in 2011 it was expired. The resident was advised to replace the entire detector and no further action was required.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from July 31 to Aug. 6, was compiled from official information.
