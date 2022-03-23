Police alerted the public of a suspicious incident that happened on March 19 when an 11-year-old girl playing near Garth and Popham roads was spoken to by a man she didn’t know. He was in a passing car; he rolled down his window and beckoned to the child. When she did not respond, he stopped the car, got out, and again said, “Come, come.” The girl, who was playing with other children, went into a building on Garth Road and the man got back in his car and left the area. Her parents reported the incident to police. The girl described a man wearing a black beanie-style hat with a mask around his chin and in a black T-shirt. He was driving a black Toyota sedan. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 914-722-1200.
Stolen car
A car was reported stolen March 16 by a Bradford Road resident who said her 2022 BMW valued at $75,000 was taken from her driveway. She has video footage of someone coming onto her property and driving off with her car.
Man on the property
A Ridgecrest West resident March 14 reported a man she didn’t recognize on her property. She said she saw him on her video surveillance near her garage. Police looked for the man but didn’t find him.
My wife’s driving drunk
An Edgewood Road resident March 14 told police his wife was intoxicated and left the house in her car. He said she was on her way to the liquor store. He suggested which liquor store she might be headed to and also suggested she might go to a high school in Greenburgh. He described her car. Police looked for her but didn’t find her. When they tried to contact the caller again, he was uncooperative and said he didn’t want help after all.
Identity theft
A Gorham Road resident March 14 went to police headquarters to report someone opened a checking account in his name using his Social Security number. He said his bank told him about it and also that an unknown party attempted to deposit four separate checks written out for $950 each into this new account, but when the effort was thwarted the person attempted to close the account. The reporting party said he’s not out any money. He was advised to check for future fraudulent activity on his accounts.
A Hampton Road caller March 16 said her identity was fraudulently used to obtain insurance. She said she was getting new insurance for herself when she found out about a separate policy for which she had never applied, but that named her as the beneficiary. She said she’s not out any money and just wanted to file a report.
A Boulevard resident reported identity theft March 19, telling police multiple lines of credit were fraudulently opened in his name. He said he’s not at any financial loss and is following up with his credit agencies.
Altered checks
A Dickel Road resident March 14 said he mailed a check for $190.33 to the water department and then got a bill from the department saying he hadn’t paid. He said his bank sent a physical check — as opposed to his usual method of electronic payment — that was fraudulently withdrawn for the same amount. He requested a report for documentation.
A Post Road caller March 14 said a check she sent to a medical office came back “washed and reused” and made out to a person she didn’t know. She said she mailed the check from her own mailbox, flagged for pickup. She said she’s not out any money.
A Lenox Place resident March 17 said she put a check in the mailbox on Chase Road in front of the post office March 13 and on March 17 got an alert from her bank that the check had been altered, changing the name, amount, date, memo and signature. The amount on the check was changed to $16,900. The forgery is under investigation.
Forged checks
A Gorham Court resident March 14 reported fraudulent activity on his bank account after three checks he never wrote totaling over $84,000 were withdrawn from his account. He is working with his bank and said he’s not out any money.
Mess on the driveway
A bottle of salsa tossed and shattered on a driveway March 14 on Hillandale Close was reported by the resident who thinks the person who tossed it is a friend of her daughter. She didn’t ask for any action to be taken, but wanted the incident documented.
Stolen package
A Garden Road resident March 14 told police a package was stolen from her front door. She said it contained clothing she ordered from Amazon. Amazon said they would send her replacement items.
Stop knocking
A Weaver Street resident March 15 reported his neighbor won’t stop knocking at his door or tapping on his kitchen window. He said his neighbor complains he plays his TV too loudly. Attempts to make contact with the neighbor proved futile. The man was advised to take up the issue with building management.
Eluding police
A driver who recklessly attempted to elude police March 15 on Brown Road drove onto someone’s property, struck a tree, and then crashed into a parked, unoccupied car parked in front of a house. An officer on patrol on School Lane and Overhill Road saw a Chevrolet Camaro at a stop sign; when police attempted to make contact, it looked like two young men were inside the car. The driver was dressed in black and wearing a ski mask. The passenger was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.
The driver said something to the officer like, “We can leave if you want.” Police directed them to put the car in park and turn off the engine and the driver said, “OK,” but then drove off, turning south on School Lane and then east onto Brown Road. Police took up the chase. The driver sped down a dead end on Brown Road. Police were between two parked cars and the fleeing car drove up onto someone’s property, striking a tree, and then hit a parked car. The driver kept going and the police lost sight of the car. Shortly after, another officer said he found the Camaro abandoned at the intersection of School Lane and Popham Road. Police looked for the occupants without success. The car was impounded.
Abandoned car
A security guard at a temple on Mamaroneck Road March 17 reported a locked car in the middle of the temple driveway, impeding traffic flow. Attempts to contact the registered owner proved ineffective. Staff was advised to call a private tow company. Meanwhile the registered owner contacted police to say she’d had car trouble and left the car and she was trying to contact a tow truck. Police connected her with staff at the temple so they could coordinate the effort.
Civil matter
A man went to police headquarters March 17 to report trouble he continued to have collecting payment from his employer. He requested a Spanish-speaking officer to assist him. He said this issue about payment was reported and documented in November 2021 and remained unresolved. He requested a copy of the police report to bring to a civil attorney; police helped him get a copy of the report and a translation. All the man’s questions were answered and no further action was needed.
Large coyote
A large coyote was reported March 17 on Popham Road. Police responded and spoke with a resident who said the animal appeared healthy and quite large. The animal was no longer there when police arrived. The homeowner was advised to do nothing to provoke the animal and to keep a safe distance.
Goodbye cello
A Potter Road caller March 17 reported her daughter’s cello was left outside in their walkway and she thought it might have been accidentally picked up as garbage. Police checked with the route driver who said no musical instruments had been collected. A report of the missing cello was made for insurance purposes.
Barking dogs
Police responded to Continental Road March 17 on a report of dogs barking noisily at a nearby residence. Upon arrival police saw no dogs outside. They spoke with a homeowner who said she had let her dogs out so they could do their business. As all appeared in good order, the police left without incident.
Can’t get through
The manager of an estate on Sherbrooke Road March 18 reported an elderly man in a neon shirt and black pants was trespassing by a stream on the property. The caller said the man was unsteady on his feet and fell down a few times. When asked if he needed assistance, he told the manager, “I guess I can’t get through this way,” and left. At the request of the property owner and the estate manager, police spoke with the house manager at a nearby address to make her aware of the incident. No further action was needed.
Trying to find my lost phone
An Old Orchard Lane man March 18 reported he lost his phone and he thought he knew where it was. He said he left his red iPhone XR in a Lyft the day before, when he had traveled from Greenburgh to Scarsdale. He notified Lyft and was told Lyft couldn’t help him until he filed a police report. He thought he saw his phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace but because he didn’t know the serial number, he couldn’t prove it was his. Police encouraged him to use the address of police headquarters as an internet exchange location if he wanted to proceed with the marketplace transaction, which he did. The phone listed for sale proved to not be his phone. No further assistance was needed.
Car damaged
An Old Lyme Road resident March 18 reported his car had been entered and damaged. He told police he heard two loud noises early in the morning outside his house and thought he saw an SUV at the stop sign. He went outside and saw that his car, which was not locked and parked in his driveway, appeared to have been keyed and his side view mirror was damaged. The interior was in disarray. Photos were taken.
Oh, baby
Police and fire personnel responded to Meadow Road March 19 on a report of a 3-year-old who locked herself in a bathroom. On arrival, the child’s parents said they were “creatively able” to bypass the lock and the child was out of the room. An officer noted she seemed in good spirits.
Bad driving
A 27-year-old New Jersey woman was arrested March 19 on Weaver Street, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance and speeding during a traffic enforcement operation on Heathcote Bypass. Police saw a Dodge sedan going 54 mph in a marked 40 mph zone. When pulled over, the driver presented a New Jersey license, which when checked showed the driver had numerous scofflaw offenses. The driver was processed and released and given a summons to appear in Scarsdale court April 6.
Lost wallets found
A black leather wallet engraved with the letters NY was turned in by a person who found it on Scarsdale Avenue March 19. Its owner was contacted and went to the police station to collect it.
A citizen turned in a found wallet March 20 to police containing $338 in cash and other documents, but there was nothing identifying the wallet’s owner. The wallet was vouchered and placed in safekeeping.
A person who did not want to give their name turned in a wallet March 20 at police headquarters. She said she found it in an Uber she’d recently been in.
Blame the mechanic
A Scarsdale resident March 19 reported a civil issue she was having with a dealership on Scarsdale Avenue regarding mechanical issues she said were not an issue with the car before she brought it in for service. She said the problems were a direct result of something the mechanic did. Police attempted to speak to the mechanic but he had already left for the day. The resident was advised the situation was a civil matter.
Fire
Scarsdale firefighters were dispatched and then canceled en route March 14 to a nine-story building on Highpoint Drive. Fairview firefighters requested mutual aid and then canceled the request because a smoke condition in a garbage compacting room was under control.
An alarm at Scarsdale High School on Post Road March 14 brought firefighters to the school. The custodian said it went off in a bathroom, possibly caused by a student smoking or vaping. Fire personnel searched the area but saw no cause for alarm and concluded it was set off in error.
A tree was reported smoking March 14 on Old Post Road at Ross Road. No condition was found and the call was deemed unfounded.
A dryer fire was reported March 14 on Drisler Avenue in the Fairview Fire District. Scarsdale firefighters responded to a request for mutual aid; on their way, they were redirected to the Fairview fire station where they stood by while Fairview firefighters addressed the condition on Drisler Avenue.
A two-car collision with injuries was reported March 14 at the intersection of Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue. The caller said someone was trapped inside a car. On arrival, firefighters said there was no entrapment. One person complained of arm pain and was treated on scene. A second person was taken to the hospital. Speedy Dry was applied to the pavement and both cars were towed.
An incident involving a pedestrian March 15 at Fenimore and Brewster roads turned out to be minor; a juvenile bicyclist was struck by a car in the intersection as he headed to school. A neighbor called the child’s father who immediately went to the scene. Firefighters were released after a medic from the Scarsdale ambulance corps evaluated the patient and treated the bicyclist on scene.
Firefighters responded to Secor Road March 15 when a concrete pumping truck hooked up to a hydrant caused water to spray all over the area. The water department was contacted and a representative examined the hydrant, which was not damaged. A contractor said he was using the water to clean his equipment. He was given a summons for illegal use of the village water system and told not to do that again. In addition, firefighters requested the building department to check the questionable shoring up of the foundation of a house under construction on Secor Road. A representative from the building department said he would speak to the general contractor about the issue.
A house fire was reported March 16 in the Fairview Fire District on Surrey Close. Scarsdale firefighters were put on rescue and emergency services standby at the Hartsdale station where they assisted with equipment on scene until the fire was under control.
A hair blow dryer set off an alarm March 17 on Aspen Road. There was no fire.
A report of a gas odor brought firefighters to a house on Fox Meadow Road March 18. A Con Edison Gas contractor was on scene when firefighters arrived. A small leak was found on a gas pipe near a door to the house. The gas company technician fixed it and firefighters were released.
A transformer exploded March 18 on Brook Lane and Walworth Avenue. Witnesses reported a loud explosion and then a plume of orange smoke. Firefighters saw a high voltage transmission line burning about 100 yards away from the transformer. The scene was stabilized and Con Edison Electric arrived to address the situation.
Another transformer was reported to have exploded March 20 on Olmsted Road. A tree fell on a primary wire, breaking it in two. Dislodged from the pole, the wire was lying on the grass near the public library. Con Edison Electric was summoned and police and firefighters secured the road to block car and pedestrian traffic.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from March 14 to March 20, was made from official reports.
