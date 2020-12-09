Police arrested Patrick J. McHugh, 57, of Yonkers on Dec. 2, charging him with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .18% or more and traffic infractions. Responding to the intersection of Coralyn Road and Reynal Crossing after a caller reported a car parked in the roadway with its engine idling and the driver apparently asleep inside, police located the 2020 BMW and found McHugh inside. He was awake but his eyes were red and glassy and his speech slurred. Asked if he’d been drinking, he said he had two beers in White Plains. When asked to step outside the car, he swayed. After failing a field sobriety test, McHugh was placed under arrest, handcuffed and searched for contraband. He was taken to police headquarters where he was placed in a holding cell. A DataMaster chemical test showed his BAC was above the legal limit to operate a car. He was processed, photographed and fingerprinted, and summoned to appear in court at a date not specified.
Check is in the mail … not
A Garden Road resident Nov. 30 reported grand larceny of a check from her mailbox more than a month ago. She said she put the check in the mailbox Oct. 15 for delivery via the U.S. Postal Service. On Oct. 24 she learned the check had been deposited on Oct. 21. The intended recipient, however, said the check was never received. The caller said she’s been in contact with the USPS but wanted the incident documented for her bank, which has yet to refund the money.
Man taking pictures
A Wheelock Road resident Nov. 30 reported an elderly heavyset man in a small car was taking pictures of her house. Police searched the area for someone of that description without success.
I might need help, but …
A desk officer received a call Nov. 30 from a Tompkins Road location from a woman who said she wished to report an assault. While on the phone with the officer, her exact location could not be clearly heard. She seemed preoccupied throughout the call and said she would call back. She did not seem at the time to be in immediate distress. Multiple attempts to reach her were unsuccessful as were attempts to identify her through the phone number the call came from, which was preceded by the number 6, which may indicate it was from an international phone number.
When she did call back, the woman said she was in Australia, and when she realized she was talking to Scarsdale police, she said she didn’t need further assistance. Twenty-five minutes later, police received a call from Mount Vernon police who said they had a Tompkins Road resident in custody. The person had an active warrant and the on-call judge was notified. A court appearance date was communicated to the defendant.
Confusion about silverware
A Norma Place resident Dec. 1 told police he heard someone behind his house and his silverware was missing. He said while he was on the back porch smoking a cigarette he noticed the rear door was unlocked. He heard a jingling noise on a neighboring property. He went back inside the house and checked a drawer where the silverware was kept but it wasn’t there. Police spoke to his wife who said she might have moved it. The caller reported he found the silverware not long after someplace else inside the house. Police reported no crime was committed.
Wine swiped?
A Haverford Avenue resident Dec. 1 reported a package she received that day from FedEx had been stolen from outside her house. She said an unknown woman took $250 worth of wine. She saw a white SUV stop in front of her house and a woman walk up her driveway. The woman grabbed the package and carried it back to her SUV, then drove away. She said the woman was wearing black pants with a pink Nike emblem, a white hoodie and a face covering.
Stolen identities
A Ridgecrest North resident Dec. 1 said someone used her maiden name and Social Security number to apply for unemployment. She said her employer told her about the fraudulent claim. She’s not out any money and contacted the Department of Labor.
A Fox Meadow Road resident told police on Dec. 3 someone applied for unemployment benefits from his former place of employment. He said he left that company in February but has been working elsewhere ever since and he never applied for unemployment. He ran a credit check on himself and learned someone used a name similar to his to file for unemployment benefits in Westchester County. Since the first notification, he’s learned of other fraudulent identity thefts attempted in his name. He was given a supporting deposition and a report was made.
Pothole
A large pothole was reported Dec. 1 at Weaver Street and Crossway. The caller said it damaged his car, denting his rim and flattening his tire. He was no longer on scene when police arrived and saw a small pothole. The highway department was notified of the pothole in the northbound lane of Weaver Street just north of marker No. 59.
Suspicious activity
A caller Dec. 2 said she noticed a white van that seemed suspicious at the intersection of Farragut and Lincoln roads. She said the same van was parked not long after in front of her house on Archer Lane. She said the van had a company logo on its side. Police looked for the van without success. The caller never mentioned why she thought the van was suspicious.
Police saw a parked, occupied car on Palmer Avenue in the wee hours of Dec. 6. Police spoke with the driver who said he and his wife argued and he was heading to a hotel.
Criminal mischief
A Chesterfield Road resident Dec. 2 reported the rear window of his car had been smashed while parked in front of his house. Nothing was taken. The fire department arrived on scene to remove glass from the roadway. A report was made.
Wallet found
A good citizen flagged down an officer on patrol Dec. 4 to hand over a wallet found that morning at the train station. Police contacted the wallet’s owner through a business card and driver’s license inside the wallet. The owner went to police headquarters, confirmed his identity and retrieved the wallet, which had nothing missing from it.
Lost jewelry
A Cambridge Road resident Dec. 4 said a pair of white gold diamond stud earrings valued at $10,450 was missing after a house move. She was provided with an incident number to give to her insurance.
Party’s over
Police responded to a house on Carthage Road Dec. 4 on a report of a loud party where 10 teens were outside playing loud music. The teens were all wearing masks and were socially distanced. After police said people were complaining about noise, the teens said they understood and ended the gathering. No further police action was necessary.
Lost credit cards
A Brite Avenue resident Dec. 5 contacted police about three lost credit cards. He said he accidentally left one card at a local business the night before, but when he returned the next day, the card wasn’t there. He said he canceled the card, which had no fraudulent activity on it. He didn’t say where or how he thought he lost the other two cards.
Crowd on a closed field
A caller Dec. 6 reported adults playing baseball on a Roosevelt Place field. The caller said they were using profanity and the field is closed. Police went to the location and saw 20 adults playing baseball. Police told the group the field was closed as per clearly posted signage. Police heard no foul language but advised the group of the complaint about vulgar language.
Blame the contractor
A Secor Road resident Dec. 6 called police to report the front door of a vacant house was open. The caller said she was the mother of the homeowner. The homeowner himself was contacted. He said the door was likely left open by accident by his contractor. He said he would come by to secure the door. All appeared in good order.
Pup safely home
A Benedict Road resident Dec. 7 reported her Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Lucky, had escaped from her yard. She asked police to help her find the dog but called back soon after to say Lucky had returned.
Driving with revoked privileges
A 33-year-old man discovered to be driving without a valid license was issued tickets and had his car impounded following a car accident that happened Dec. 6 on Fenimore Road. The man had no insurance and his car had improper plates. Upon arrival, police found the car stopped in someone’s front yard and questioned the driver, who said he was traveling west on Fenimore when he swerved to avoid another car and went off the roadway. A check of his license showed his driving privileges had been suspended in New York 10 times, including seven suspensions on two dates, and the registration on the car belonged to another car. R&D Towing took his car to impound. Police issued tickets to the driver for his violations and provided paperwork to the homeowner whose lawn was driven on.
Car accidents
Police responded to Scarsdale Avenue Dec. 3 on a report that a food delivery truck had crashed into a telephone pole in front of the Gulf gas station. The caller said the truck was parked in front of the Metro Diner making a delivery. On arrival police saw the truck was gone and only saw a wire dislodged from the pole, but no pole damage. Verizon was contacted.
Police responded to the Bronx River Parkway entrance at Walworth Avenue Dec. 4 on a report of a hit-and-run accident in which a white BMW reportedly hit the back of a parked car. Upon arrival, police spoke by phone with a witness who said a white BMW traveling south struck the parked car but had left the scene. Police contacted the owner of the parked car and provided a report and paperwork to follow up with an insurance agent. A search for the BMW was unsuccessful.
Fire
Firefighters responded north of Exit 22 on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway Nov. 30 on a report of a two-car accident. County police and Scarsdale ambulance were on scene. One person was taken to the hospital. Both cars were towed.
A slight gas leak was reported Nov. 30 at a home on Springdale Road. Firefighters confirmed the leak was on the stovetop; Con Edison arrived and found a problem with a valve. Gas to the stove could not be shut off so it was cut off to the entire house. The homeowner was advised to call a plumber and also an appliance repair service.
Scarsdale firefighters responded to a house on Chatterton Parkway Dec. 1 to aid Hartsdale firefighters responding to a reported structure fire, possibly started in the oven. They performed a secondary search of the structure, including the second floor before being released by Hartsdale firefighters.
Mutual aid was provided Dec. 3 at the scene of a three-car accident on the Bronx River Parkway southbound at Ogden Road. A mini school bus was rear-ended by a sedan, which in turn was rear-ended by a Westchester County Department of Public Works truck. The bus sustained minor damage and only the driver, no children, were on board. The sedan had major damage to both the front and rear end; the driver, who was the only occupant, declined medical attention. The county truck had minor damage to the front bumper. All involved vehicles were in the right lane; rigs were deployed to block traffic. The sedan was removed by tow.
Firefighters responded to Oak Lane Dec. 5 on a report of a 9-year-old child locked in a bedroom. On arrival they learned it was a 2 ½ year old. Entry was gained through the door lock and the child was released from the room.
Burning food in the kitchen set off a smoke alarm in a Spencer Place business Dec. 5. Firefighters spoke with the manager of the business who said everything was fine and no assistance from the fire department was needed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.