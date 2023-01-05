Two local paramedics headed to Buffalo to help that region’s strained emergency services in the aftermath of the powerful blizzard that paralyzed the area for days starting just before Christmas, leaving thousands trapped in their homes and killing dozens.
Caitlyn Kockler and Kyle Shryock, both members of the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, hit the road the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27, to make the six-hour-plus trek to Buffalo, and did not return until early the morning of New Year’s Eve.
The two were there to help deal with a massive backlog of 911 calls that built up after the storm rolled through — a storm that dumped 4 feet of snow on western New York and so far is believed to have left 42 dead, most in Erie County, where Buffalo is located.
“They had two or three days’ worth of backed-up calls, and our job was to go and follow up on the 911 calls and make sure the person who had called didn’t need our help anymore,” Kockler said.
The two worked 12-hour shifts, averaging about one call per hour, trying to help Erie County first responders catch up.
Shryock said many of the 911 callers had waited so long that they found a way to manage on their own.
Some of the calls to 911 were pending for two, three, four, even five days, Shryock said, adding that “a lot of [the callers] canceled and found their own ways to the hospital.”
According to Kockler, most of the calls were of the same sort she and Shryock have plenty of experience seeing in Scarsdale — things like cardiac problems. But one thing kept coming up that is unusual for the two to see: temperatures went so low in the Buffalo area during and after the storm that many 911 callers were reporting they were suffering from frostbite.
“Not everybody had electricity or a home with the heat on,” Kockler said. “Most of the time it didn’t require going to the hospital, but there was one gentleman who had his house broken into and required more serious attention.”
Shryock said it was a sobering experience.
“We were excited to go see a new place,” he said, but “the reason we were going up there was not a good reason.”
Both said it’s the first time they’ve been deployed somewhere out of the area. The Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps was just one out of many local, state and federal agencies that responded to Erie County to lend a helping hand after what Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office called “one of the most consequential snowstorms in New York State history.” In addition to other fire and paramedic agencies in New York, the National Guard and Border Patrol also provided help.
“We really wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help of all the other agencies,” Kockler said.
The death toll from the storm continues to rise — on Jan. 3, the Erie County medical examiner’s office reported the two most recent additions to the list of those who died.
According to The Buffalo News, 41 died in Erie County: 17 of those killed were found outside; 11 were found in homes; four were in cars; four deaths were due to cardiac issues from snow shoveling and snowblowing; three were due to delayed emergency responses; and two died from injuries. One person died in Niagara County.
Among those who died was a Westchester County native: 22-year-old Anndel Taylor was found dead in her car, according to news reports.
