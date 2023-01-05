SVAC crew in Buffalo.jpg

Scarsdale-based paramedics Caitlyn Kockler and Kyle Shryock were in Erie County last week responding to a backlog of 911 calls.

 Contributed Photo

Two local paramedics headed to Buffalo to help that region’s strained emergency services in the aftermath of the powerful blizzard that paralyzed the area for days starting just before Christmas, leaving thousands trapped in their homes and killing dozens.

Caitlyn Kockler and Kyle Shryock, both members of the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, hit the road the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27, to make the six-hour-plus trek to Buffalo, and did not return until early the morning of New Year’s Eve.

Snow piles in Buffalo 2.jpg

It's not unusual to see large snow piles in Buffalo.
Snowpiles in Buffalo.jpg

Buffalo was hit hard by snow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.