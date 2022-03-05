On Wednesday, Feb. 23, in a small classroom on the lower ground floor of the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 19 men and women dressed in camouflage fatigues sat hunched over their desks, quietly taking an exam. Across the hall were two rooms filled with exercise and EMS training equipment. These men and women were not typical EMT trainees — they are members of New York’s National Guard.
On Tuesday, March 1, the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps completed its intensive five-week program of training national guards to become certified New York State EMTs, pursuant to a partnership between the New York State Department of Health and the New York National Guard announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in January.
“The ones [guards] who had medical training immediately went into our nursing homes and into our hospitals to relieve the pressure off our incredibly overworked and exhausted health care workforce,” said Hochul during a press conference Jan. 3. “But in order to be able to deploy them more fully, I want them all trained as EMTs.”
The National Guard is known to extend its services in times of crisis, as it did while providing hurricane relief and managing the rising floodwaters of Lake Ontario in the recent past. On behalf of the state, Hochul called upon its members once again to help reduce the disparity between surging COVID cases and declining numbers of hospital and nursing home staff.
The Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps is one of nine training centers in New York to participate in the training initiative. A total of 400 personnel have been deployed across the state, including members of the army, the New York Guard and the New York Naval Militia.
“What’s interesting is that every course sponsor in the state was asked, but including us, only nine came forward and stepped up,” said SVAC President David Raizen.
Operating under the time-sensitive nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the intensive program consists of 180 hours of training over a five-week period in order to expedite the certification process.
“The program is different. Most EMT classes are spread out over many months, but we’re cramming a lot in very quickly,” said certified instructor coordinator Jude Valerioti. “The key here is that they have a desire to learn. Every guard is here by choice.”
Raizen and Valerioti anticipate that many of the guards will use their newfound skills as EMTs for volunteer ambulance work in the future based on personal interest beyond the governor’s initiative.
Each day of the course was divided into a morning and afternoon class. Morning classes consisted of didactic-focused coursework based on a hefty 41-chapter textbook, while afternoon classes involved practical training in skills such as CPR, patient assessment and administering medications. The trainees had to pass both a written and practical skill-based final exam, and take a state exam after completing the course in order to receive their certifications.
Despite its limited facility space, the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps has been actively taking measures in the fight against COVID-19. Over the past year, SVAC administered more than 13,000 PCR tests and nearly 5,000 on-site and homebound vaccinations. It is one of two ambulance corps certified to administer PCR testing in Westchester County.
On Feb. 11, County Executive George Latimer hosted a recognition ceremony with the county EMS Director Michael Volk to honor Scarsdale and Ossining volunteer ambulance corps for their “exemplary” efforts in helping to keep the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Volk, EMS agencies currently are struggling to find members. “I think the community takes EMS as a for-granted service,” he said, noting people assume “I dial 911 and get an ambulance [but] that is not always the case.”
With the newly trained class of National Guard personnel, the EMS gap should be better filled.
During the peak of infections earlier this winter, SVAC had performed hundreds of vaccinations and tests each day, with eight vaccination stations set up throughout the facility.
“There isn’t a single community throughout Westchester that we didn’t help vaccinate,” said Raizen.
Considering its pandemic-related achievements and its completion of the governor’s EMS training initiative, SVAC continues to grow its reputation for taking on challenges and being on the cutting edge of community paramedicine.
