In an email to the community on June 1, Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton and the Stomp Out Hate Committee reported three incidents of swastikas being found at the junior/senior high school campus in “recent weeks.” A swastika was found on a desk, two in a book and one on the back of a bathroom door.

The swastikas, which Hamilton called “distressing,” were reported to the Greenburgh Police Department and the vandalism was “immediately removed.”

