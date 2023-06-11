In an email to the community on June 1, Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton and the Stomp Out Hate Committee reported three incidents of swastikas being found at the junior/senior high school campus in “recent weeks.” A swastika was found on a desk, two in a book and one on the back of a bathroom door.
The swastikas, which Hamilton called “distressing,” were reported to the Greenburgh Police Department and the vandalism was “immediately removed.”
“The Edgemont Union Free School District emphatically denounces all forms of hate and discrimination,” Hamilton wrote. “Its usage, along with any other offensive symbols of hate, directly harm members of our school community and undermine the trust and sense of security that we have worked tirelessly to cultivate. We stand firm in our commitment not to tolerate any form of symbols or speech that degrade anyone within our school community. Such behaviors offend the principles of humanity and common decency that we hold in the highest regard. We will not allow hatred of any form to take root in our schools. Anyone who violates these expectations will be held accountable. This is unequivocally a hate crime and will be addressed as such.”
Hamilton referenced an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) report that 3,700 anti-Semitic reports were made in the United States last year, with a third of them in the tri-state area, which he wrote “underscores the urgency for us to take action in Edgemont. As a community, we must lead the way in addressing and eradicating hate.”
Hamilton wrote that Edgemont has “zero tolerance for acts of hatred, discrimination, and anti-Semitism,” and that the district’s core values include “All Means All,” which is “Edgemont’s commitment to provide every student with a safe and inclusive learning environment, free from hate and discrimination.”
“We recognize that the appearance of swastikas on school property has tested that principle, and we emerge more dedicated than ever to protecting it,” he wrote. “We understand the historical context of this symbol and how it has been used to perpetuate fear, isolation, and the marginalization of individuals since the Holocaust.”
The letter said the district looked for “guidance and advice” from the ADL’s No Place for Hate school program, American Jewish Committee (AJC) organizations and local clergy, including rabbis, and community organizations. The district started a committee open to all community members and is working to empower students to “become agents of positive change.”
“We firmly believe in equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and tools to challenge and combat hate speech and discriminatory behavior,” he wrote, noting that teachers, who will receive “comprehensive training,” developed a lesson plan that includes “the historical context of the swastika and its impact on communities” for grades 7-11 (seniors are doing internships). The district’s code of conduct will also be reviewed and updated.
Hamilton and the Stomp Out Hate Committee urged parents to have conversations with their children.
“In Edgemont we are committed to ensuring the highest quality education in a safe, nurturing environment,” board of education president Monica Sganga said at the June 6 board of education meeting. “As a board we stand united against hate and intolerance and fully support the district’s response and position related to recent upsetting and divisive events. We support and celebrate Dr. Hamilton’s message that in Edgemont ‘All Means All.’ We feel confident that the district’s administration will continue to give appropriate attention to this matter ...”
According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website, “The swastika is an ancient symbol that was in use in many different cultures for at least 5,000 years before Adolf Hitler made it the centerpiece of the Nazi flag.”
Swastika in Sanskrit (svastika) translates to “good fortune” or “well-being” and “was long used as a symbol of well-being in ancient societies, including those in India, China, Africa, native America and Europe,” before Adolf Hitler used it on the Nazi flag in 1920.
At his remarks at the school board meeting, Hamilton referred to the long and positive history of the swastika several times, noting that many cultures in Edgemont may have a history of positive usage of the symbol prior to it being used by the Nazis.
“For those of us and those of you who felt fear, isolation and marginalization, know that you are not alone and we stand with you,” Hamilton said. “I have also heard from those who feel misunderstood and call for balance as one of their religious symbols must not be ignored in this conversation. So please know that we hear and honor you as well.
“However, without the benefit of knowing who used the symbol, we are left with no choice but to view it as a symbol used to invoke hate and fear. It conjures up horrible experiences that are a part of history.”
Due to the “lack of context,” the swastika is viewed “in the most negative connotation of the symbol associated with religious genocide connected with the Holocaust, which is indisputable,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton reiterated the importance of continuing education and dialogue and welcomes input from community members of all ages.
“We cannot let this experience divide our strong and great community,” he said. “We must use this opportunity to heal and grow. It is a process, not an overnight journey and it is a process we are committed to in Edgemont. This dreadful occurrence has created an opportunity for much-needed discussion and has established a response for extinguishing all expressions of hate that demoralize or isolate any segment of our community.”
