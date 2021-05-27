The five-week, high-intensity game of “Marker Tag” recently ended, with one victor emerging from among more than 130 competitive players. The game, colloquially referred to as “assassin,” is consistently a favorite end-of-year tradition of Scarsdale High School seniors. The responsibility of organizing such an intricate and ever-developing game fell on the shoulders of seniors Zaki Jivraj and Josh Glassman.
“The idea of running this gradewide game, that the entire school is familiar with, just seemed like a cool thing to do,” said Glassman, noting that he and Jivraj had planned to manage the annual assassin tournament at the beginning of their junior year — the fall of 2019. Glassman told the Inquirer that “the whole school pretty much knows us to be the businessmen of the grade, so it was no surprise to them when we announced that we’d be the ones running the game.” Jivraj and Glassman also noted their work on several business ventures throughout high school and that it made sense for them to run assassin, calling it the “cherry on top.”
The object of the game is to be the last individual left, and with so many players and countless rules to which one has to adhere, there are many opportunities to be eliminated. Assassin is organized on a weekly schedule; each Sunday night, Jivraj and Glassman would send direct messages to each player individually to assign their new target for the week. To remain in the game, not only did players have to avoid getting “killed,” but they also had to tag their target on the skin using a washable marker before the following Sunday; otherwise, the player would be eliminated due to “inactivity.”
“The behind-the-scenes process involved a multitude of tasks, including setting rules (and revising them as necessary), assigning targets, tallying points, issuing open bounties, answering the many questions that came our way, and several other matters that required our attention,” said Jivraj. “We created one big spreadsheet that we engineered to make all of the above easier, which required some work in advance, but made the process run as smoothly as possible.”
To avoid getting marked on the skin — neck and below, only — players wore high socks, pants, hoodies and gloves to almost eliminate the possibility of getting out. The game was not that simple, however. During the playing week, Jivraj and Glassman would create twists and challenges to shake up the game. On one hot day, for which the weather forecast predicted over 85 degrees Fahrenheit heat, Jivraj and Glassman presented a choice for players: either wear a suit all day or wear shorts and a T-shirt. The former would protect players from being eliminated, while the latter would expose them to their “assassin” although they could keep cool in the heat.
Zac S., who had six eliminations, chose to wear a suit. “I had ridiculously high confidence that I would do very well in the game, and I did not want to risk getting eliminated just for wearing clothing that left me exposed,” he said. Zac was ultimately eliminated following a long chase around the SHS building perimeter; while running up a steep hill near the Post Road entrance, he slipped, fell, and was marked by his assassin.
One day, to try and get his target, Zac spent 30 minutes in the “freezing cold,” waiting for his target to return from sports practice. “I jumped out of a bush and surprised them when they opened their car door,” Zac said. “I succeeded in getting them out; it was definitely worth it.”
Unlike Zac, who survived almost until the end of the game, Max Zweig was eliminated fairly early. “I really enjoyed playing the game,” said Zweig, adding that he felt the senior class was brought together through the game, especially after a year of COVID that forced people apart. Zweig also mentioned how he “camped” outside of his target’s house and followed his target out from school to get the “kill.”
“I think perhaps the most tricky aspect of managing the game was dealing with the body of 130-plus players that were, at times, difficult to please, to say the least,” said Jivraj, who also mentioned his two goals for organizing the game: to facilitate a fun time for all who decided to participate and maximize our personal earnings. “Learning how to navigate the interesting dynamic that involved pleasing the crowd but also protecting our own interests was difficult.”
Jivraj noted that after the announcement of the prize totals — $1,000 for first place, $100 for second place and $15 for third place — there was almost a “gradewide uprising after some players calculated how much the organizers were taking for themselves with each player anteing up $15 to participate. “By the conclusion of the game, things were, for the most part, running smoothly with few complaints.”
With over 100 high school students playing for a cash prize, there were bound to be controversies that forced Jivraj and Glassman into awkward situations. “One of the main things that caused conflict was when someone would deem a ‘kill’ to be unfair,” said Glassman. “When this happened, oftentimes we had no solid evidence about which individual was right, and therefore we were forced to make a mutual resolution — like an open bounty on both of the players the next day, for example.”
Glassman explained that when an “open bounty” is placed on a player, anyone can eliminate them, not just their one assassin from the beginning of the week. “We resorted to open bounties since it did not guarantee elimination from the game, yet it gave the player a clear disadvantage due to his/her controversial gameplay.”
Reflecting on operating the game, Glassman said he learned how to better resolve conflict amicably and fairly, while also refining his organizational skills. “When we were forced to make a decision about a questionable kill, these situations taught us things about resolutions that we had not previously known,” said Glassman. “Nothing beats actually being faced with a real-world scenario, which is exactly what we faced multiple times during this game.”
The 2021 season of assassin at SHS ended May 21, when Brendan Knopp eliminated the other two remaining players, Shan Daniel and Julian Higgins, in less than one hour.
“It was stressful, crazy and fun to participate in assassin,” said Knopp. “I was extremely dedicated to trying to win, so I hid outside peoples’ houses before school and would try and find them after school.” Knopp also mentioned how he had to play defense, since his assassin was trying to get him during school, after school, and “even at [his] birthday party.” Now that the game is over, Knopp said playing assassin was “a blast” and that he is “overjoyed” to have won.
Although Jivraj and Glassman did not join in to play the game, Glassman said that they both “thoroughly enjoyed running [it] and watching everything pan out the way it did.” He mentioned that they made predictions for possible winners and early eliminations. “One of the things that we liked most was knowing who everyone’s ‘assassin’ was ... while watching players struggle to figure this out, and watching people stalk others,” said Glassman.
Jivraj and Glassman will not be around next year to run the game again, and the responsibility to organize and run it will fall on next year's set of SHS seniors. Jivraj said, “Contact us and we’ll share all the behind-the-scenes work we have with you to make running the game effortless — for a medium-sized fee of course (only half-kidding)!”
(1) comment
No girls?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.