Enjoy the lingering light of long summer evenings while you soak up some arts and cultural events. A variety of performances from Shakespeare to contemporary jazz are on tap throughout the coming weeks (check online for weather-related schedule changes). Here’s a selection from around Westchester.
Big band under the stars
Thursdays in July/August. The Westchester Band gives a free pops concert at Chase Park Thursday, July 6 and continues Thursdays at 8 p.m. through mid-August. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Scarsdale High School, 1057 Post Road. Chase Park, 32 Chase Road. scarsdale.com.
More outdoor concerts
July 6: The Kimberly Hawkey Quintet launches the Edward Hopper House Museum summer music series, which continues weekly through Aug. 24. Garden opens at 6:30 p.m.; concert begins at 7. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Tickets: $15, $10 members; season tickets (eight concerts): $108, $72 for members. 82 N. Broadway, Nyack. edwardhopperhouse.org.
July 7: The first event of the Yonkers waterfront weekly summer series features R&B with Eve Soto and The Players, Friday, July 7 from 6:30-8 p.m. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Riverfront Library, 1 Larkin Center. Free. Yonkers Waterfront Amphitheater, 71 Water Grant St. yonkersdowntown.com.
July 7: Ossining’s summer series with live music, food trucks, and craft beer and wine features the rock-focused cover band Powderfinger, Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m. Rain date concerts start at 5 p.m. Sundays. Louis Engel Waterfront Park, 25 Westerly Road, Ossining. ossiningriverjam.com.
July 8:Ardsley’s summer seriescontinues with Almost Country, Saturday, July 8 from 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket or chair. Pascone Park, Ashford Avenue, Ardsley. ardsleyvillage.com.
July 9. The Minnie Untermyer Concert Series continues with The Westchester Philharmonic String Quintet featuring two violinists, a violist and two cellists, Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. in the open-air amphitheater. In case of inclement weather, the performance will move indoors.Tickets: $30. The garden, open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, is free; no reservation required. Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyergardens.org.
July 11: The village of Hastings kicks off its summer series with Radio Free Honduras, Tuesday, July 11 from 7-9 p.m. The Chicago-based band showcases the artistry of Charlie Baran, a Honduran music legend and founding member of the Honduran musical group Banda Blanca. Free. MacEachron Waterfront Park, 100 River St., Hastings. destinationhastings.org.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
July-September. The second season on the grounds of its new home features “Henry V,” presented in an open-air theater in the round through Aug. 21; “Love’s Labor’s Lost,” July 12-Aug. 27; and “Penelope,” Sept. 2-17. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. The Thursday night prologue series features a preshow discussion with artists, scholars and educators, 6:15 p.m. Tickets: $10-$60. 2015 Route 9, Garrison. hvshakespeare.org.
Outdoor jazz concerts
Wednesdays in July/August. The 23rd annual outdoor summer jazz concert series kicks off in Dobbs Ferry with the Akiko Tsuruga Organ Quartet, Wednesday, July 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. A preconcert program, Jitterbugs Jazz for Kids, for kids up to 10 years old, will be led by Neal Spitzer, early childhood educator and jazz musician, 5:30 p.m. Free and no tickets needed. Cancellation due to inclement weather will be announced by 2 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram. Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry. jazzforumarts.org.
Thursdays in July/August. On Thursday, July 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. New Orleans-based vocalist Alicia Renee, known as “Blue Eyes,” opens the Thursday night summer jazz series at Lyndhurst. No cars allowed entry after 7 p.m. An access pass can be purchased in advance at lyndhurst.org/events/sunset-jazz or pay as you enter ($10 per person, free for children under 10). Cancellation due to inclement weather will be announced by 2 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram. Lyndhurst, 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. jazzforumarts.org.
Fridays in July/August. The Pierson Park summer series begins with bassist Kim Clarke and her quintet, Friday, July 7 from 6:30-8 p.m. Free, no tickets needed. Cancellation due to inclement weather will be announced by 2 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram. Pierson Park, 238 W. Main. St., Tarrytown. jazzforumarts.org.
Mondays in July/August: The Monday summer series takes place in Ossining, beginning with Teri Roiger and Sharp 5, Monday, July 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. Free, no tickets needed. Cancellation due to inclement weather will be announced by 2 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram. Henry Gourdine Park, 1-3 Secor Road, Ossining. jazzforumarts.org.
‘Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood’
July 13-16. River’s Edge Theatre Co. teams up with Irvington Theater to present Adam Szymkowicz’s patriarchy-smashing comedy. Performances outdoors on the lawn, 7:30 p.m. Bring a picnic blanket or chair. Recommended for mature audiences. Tickets: $25, $20 for students and seniors; 10 percent of ticket sales benefit The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center. Main Street School, Irvington. riversedgetheatre.com, irvingtontheater.com.
