Elderly Safety panel photos

Scarsdale Fire Chief Christopher Mytych, Jim Maher of Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Scarsdale Police Detective Christopher Moleski

 Contributed Photos

In an effort to promote community safety and wellness, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling and Scarsdale Public Library cosponsored a special presentation Thursday, June 15, with a panel of local public safety personnel to address the pressing issue of elderly safety.

Paramedic James Maher from the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Detective Christopher Moleski from the Scarsdale Police Department and Chief Christopher Mytych from the Scarsdale Fire Department discussed essential safety measures both at home and in the community, while also shedding light on the valuable services provided by their respective organizations. The meeting served as a reminder of the collaborative efforts undertaken by these community leaders to ensure the well-being of Scarsdale residents. 

