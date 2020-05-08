For most teachers, e-learning is uncharted waters. After stay-at-home directives came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with minimal training teachers across the country suddenly faced the call to teach millions of kids online. Pivoting to remote learning also sent many districts scrambling for answers on how to keep standards high and also assess students fairly and accurately.
Stepping up to the task, many teachers in Scarsdale have been using collaboration and at-home projects to bring a semblance of traditional learning back into students’ home environments.
Educators at Edgewood School, for example, put their minds and teaching disciplines together on Earth Day, April 22, to try to bring a sense of community during a time where many kids are learning alone and away from their friends and teachers. The group of teachers, who all teach special subjects like art and music, wanted to create a collaborative effort that would not only shine a light on the importance of the Earth and sustainability, but also allow students to share their creativity with one another during the pandemic.
“Would we do these projects if we weren’t in this situation, if we weren’t home e-learning together? And the answer is yes, but I think being home has actually allowed us to collaborate even more, because although we are super busy, we do make the time for each other, whereas in school we do have that set schedule,” said Alison Turner, a librarian at Edgewood.
The teachers banded together to create an Earth Day celebration with an assembly for all K-5 students. Students submitted poetry, art, music and videos, which were posted onto a website for the students to interact with. A video portion of the lesson had all the students joining in an online assembly at which their work was presented.
“Earth Day was a really good learning experience for us to figure out how we could make this work as a collaborative experience,” said Jennifer Giustino, a music teacher at Edgewood. “It was nice to see that this was a way we could connect what we do as specialists with the classroom teachers because we really do have great ways to connect with all disciplines.”
Working collaboratively as a group is common among the specials teachers at Edgewood. Often times they’re emailing one another to try out ideas and to see if a topic they are teaching could also influence a lesson in another discipline.
“Right now, as we’re in this e-learning environment, we do have to rethink about how we approach learning and teaching as specials teachers,” said Matt Fitzpatrick, an art teacher at Edgewood. “So using this platform, doing this [Earth Day] website really put all of our specials in one place and the kids could keep coming back to it. [They were able] to then do art, to then try music and almost at their own pace. But having it in this one space had a tremendous amount of success.”
With Earth Day as the jumping off point to show the positive impact of a collaborative teaching environment on student engagement, the educators began branching out to see how they could use collaborative lesson planning for other grade levels.
For third graders, Giustino, Fitzpatrick, Turner and technology teacher Paul Tomizawa dreamed up a collaborative project that would allow students to use work connecting subject matter for a single goal. Students were instructed to choose a sea creature that interested them. Students then researched their chosen sea creature with Turner, while Fitzpatrick started uploading instructional videos onto his classroom website on how each student could draw his or her sea creatures. Then later in the week, Giustino instructed the students on how to create their own instruments at home with sound effects, and sing a song about sea creatures. Eventually the students will work with Turner, Tomizawa and ELA coordinators Sue Luft and Michelle O’Donnell to create a book about their sea creatures for their buddy class in kindergarten.
“We’re really big at Edgewood in student community involvement and we felt a huge dip going into this e-learning scenario … now we’re feeling really inspired … to still keep the kids involved with each other,” said Giustino. “They aren’t socializing with each other in the ways that they’re used to, so we can give them ways to have either remote or face-to-face contact through a screen with each other in a way that secretly is teaching them things for our own disciplines.”
For fourth grade, the group of educators formulated a haiku project, where Turner used a book to introduce students to haikus and instructed them to make their own haikus. Giustino and music teacher Colin McGrath helped students put music to the haikus.
“The biggest takeaway about how we all work together is we have such a comfortability with what we do in our own disciplines and with working with each other that it is so simple as just shooting someone an email saying ‘Hey, I’m doing this, do you want to join?’ and there’s no pressure,” said Giustino. “This is what also brings us joy in our job, we love seeing how into these projects students get [while] working with others; it helps define us as educators.”
Discussions are still taking place about how the teachers at Edgewood can collaborate further with the other grade levels, with a poetry project in the works for fifth graders.
At Greenacres School, art teacher Elizabeth Rosenstadt has also been figuring out ways for students to be creative at home, while also teaching valuable artistic lessons. After hearing about a teacher at Fox Meadow who did a readalong with students with the book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen, Rosenstadt came up with an idea for students to go on their own bear hunts.
Students were instructed to make their own three-dimensional bears with any materials they could find around the house.
“The only requirement was that it had to be three dimensional or partially three dimensional,” said Rosenstadt. “It’s such a good project … because [there are] kids who love clay or who always wanted to sew, or they’re just handy and they want to take cardboard and tape and figure things out and make their bears stand up. They have these opportunities to do what they really want to do.”
Although Rosenstadt said she might’ve done the project if the students weren’t e-learning, in a regular art classroom students might have been limited in the number of objects they could use for their creation.
“We have a limited amount of time in the art room, but at home you have more time,” said Rosenstadt. “You can really see what they gravitate toward, arranging objects and putting them into a bear. They do what they truly want to do. It’s totally authentic.”
Students uploaded their bear creations to Google classroom, where students were able to comment on each other’s art and share their experiences in making the bear.
“They love to post pictures on Google classroom [of] whatever they’ve made … they really love to do that and comment because it makes them feel like they’re together,” the teacher said.
Although it’s unclear whether students will return to a normalized class environment in the fall, teachers at Edgewood said they’re confident many of the collaborative projects they’re using now could be used in both a classroom and expanded upon in an e-learning environment.
“It’s difficult to replicate the school [as we know it] in this new e-learning environment,” said Tomizawa. “What we’re all doing is experimenting as learners and teachers. If we’re to find a silver lining in this, we’re creating new models for learning and teaching which we can carry over once we’re allowed to go back to schools and teach with the kids in the room.”
Interaction is also a large component of the collaborative projects, but teachers are not always able to get tangible in-person feedback from students through e-learning. With the collaborative group projects, teachers are able to see real progress and students are able to connect the dots between disciplines.
“This is really what learning is for students. Anytime something is integrated, anytime relationships are made across the curriculum or other areas, the student has the opportunity really to grasp hold of what it is they’re learning,” said Luft. “Life just doesn’t come to us in units and in silos, so this opportunity that [these teachers] created really is the natural way students learn.”
