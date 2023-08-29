eva gibney harp.jpg

Rising Scarsdale High School junior Eva Gibney

 Contributed Photo

Scarsdale Public Library patrons were in for a special treat one afternoon in early August as Eva Gibney, a rising junior at Scarsdale High School, played the harp for a free “Music in the Café” concert.

Gibney played a combination of repertoire she has learned over her entire career playing the harp. The concert included mostly modern, classical and folk music.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.