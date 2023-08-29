Scarsdale Public Library patrons were in for a special treat one afternoon in early August as Eva Gibney, a rising junior at Scarsdale High School, played the harp for a free “Music in the Café” concert.
Gibney played a combination of repertoire she has learned over her entire career playing the harp. The concert included mostly modern, classical and folk music.
“Some of my favorites are ‘Two Guitars’ by Linda Wood and ‘River Flows in You’ by Yiruma,” Gibney said.
Like many young children, Gibney began piano lessons when she was very young. However, when she was in third grade, after hearing a recording of the harp from her school’s music teacher, Gibney became infatuated with the sound of the harp. She asked her mother if she could start taking harp lessons, and her mother said she could if she was able to find a teacher. Fortunately for Gibney, her piano teacher also taught harp and she began harp lessons with the same teacher on a 3-foot-tall instrument sized appropriately for a young musician.
“The harp is so beautiful and so whole,” Gibney said. “I have never found any other instrument where you can feel it so physically. When you are playing the harp, you can feel its vibrations, and it is such a humbling experience.”
In addition to playing at the Scarsdale library, Gibney plays all over Westchester whenever she is able to, mostly in the mornings.
“I like playing at The Arc Westchester which is a facility for people with cognitive disabilities,” Gibney said. “I play at various homeless shelters, a lot of nursing homes and the Mamaroneck library.”
She said she loves performing for audiences because it gives her the motivation to continue practicing and playing the harp.
“It is a very rewarding experience for me because the harp is a unique instrument that very few people have access to or have even heard or seen before,” Gibney said. “It is such a great experience that I can give to people, and I love being able to help others in a way that is meaningful to both them and to me.”
Gibney has played her harp at the Scarsdale library several times in the past two years; for upcoming music programs, contact the library at 914-722-1300.
