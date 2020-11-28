Two young men, aged 16 and 17, wanted for robbing the Shell Gas Station on S. Central Avenue Nov. 19 were arrested in New York City Nov. 24, charged with robbery in the second degree. Police said the pair were located and placed under arrest following an investigation led by Greenburgh detectives. Police said at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, they responded to the Shell Gas Station at 1000 S. Central Ave. on a report of a robbery.
The store clerk told police after they arrived that the two males allegedly entered the store, went behind the counter, and struck him repeatedly in the face. They forced him into the back room and pulled the cash register off the counter, breaking it, and taking approximately $500 in cash. The suspects left the store and fled northbound on S. Central Avenue. One suspect concealed his hand in his pockets as though he had a weapon, however no weapon was displayed.
The Westchester County Department of Public Safety K-9 Unit assisted detectives on scene. The store clerk was treated on site by Greenburgh Police Department EMS. Police located and arrested the teens in New York City four days later on Nov. 24, where they were charged with robbery in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. They were arraigned and remanded to the Woodfield Cottage Juvenile Detention Facility pending their court date, which is yet to be determined.
Larceny
A Frost Lane resident Nov. 19 reported his car was ransacked two days before while parked on the street in front of his house. Nothing was stolen and the car was unlocked. His surveillance camera showed a car pulling into the cul-de-sac on the lane and three people getting out of the car and checking door handles of cars parked in the area. His camera only showed them opening his car before leaving. He turned over the footage to police for investigation.
Lost license
A Haddon Road woman said, while shopping at Stew Leonard’s Nov. 19, she noticed she no longer had her driver’s license. She said the last time she saw it was two months earlier in Ithaca. A report was made.
Car ‘took off’
A caller told police her car “took off,” flew up onto the grass, and crashed into a stone wall while she was making a left-hand turn into the parking lot of the Rosewood Mausoleum on Secor Road Nov. 20. Police said it’s likely she stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The car was towed. The Ferncliff Cemetery superintendent was on scene and was aware of the incident. No injuries were reported.
Driving while revoked
Police responded to the scene of a car accident reported Nov. 21 at the intersection of Park and Mount Joy avenues. They spoke to Jose Vaquero-Fuentes who said he was driving his car when it was struck. He said his license was suspended. Police investigation revealed his license was revoked in 2017 for DWI. He also has an interlock restriction but there was no interlock device on the car he was driving, which he said belongs to his wife. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the second degree and issued tickets to appear in court. A family member with a valid driver’s license arrived on scene to drive the car away. No mention was made of the car or driver who Vaquero-Fuentes said struck him or witnesses to an accident.
Approved but did not apply
A Longview Drive man Nov. 21 reported receiving notification an application he made for a credit card was denied. The man called the bank to say he never applied for the card. He next received a letter in the mail from a credit union saying information regarding his membership was unable to be obtained. He told them he never applied for a membership. He said he thought his Social Security number and date of birth had been compromised and will follow up. He’s not out any money at this time. A report was made.
Neighbor noise
Police responded to Fieldstone Road Nov. 22 on a report of a dispute between neighbors. The caller said she and her downstairs neighbor have been quarreling for a year about noise. On Nov. 22, the caller said the downstairs neighbor was shouting and slamming her bathroom door over and over, making a lot of noise. She said management was aware of the situation. Police spoke to the downstairs neighbor who said she’s been complaining to the management for a year about noise from her neighbor. She said management was investigating whether there was sufficient carpeting in the caller’s apartment to muffle noise of her walking around. She said her bathroom door gets stuck sometimes and requires extra force to close and open, but she was not intentionally slamming it although she said she does yell about the noise from the neighbor walking around upstairs. She told police she would avoid contact with the caller and continue to work with management. No further action was taken.
Hacked
A West Hartsdale Avenue resident Nov. 23 told police someone was hacking into her computer. She accused her upstairs neighbors. She said when she deleted programs — printers, cameras, television — she thought had been downloaded on her computer by the hackers, she heard her neighbors overhead jumping and stamping feet when she deleted the questionable material. She reported several instances when she was unable to log in and then, after she was able to log in, she saw typing by an unknown party on her computer and the files and programs she had deleted were reinstalled. She named two neighbors in two different apartments as likely culprits. Both phone numbers she provided to police yielded negative results. One call was answered but then the person immediately hung up. It is unclear how either of the two parties are involved in the situation described by the caller. A report was made.
A Woods End Lane resident Nov. 23 told police his personal identity file was hacked in July at the Rye Country Day School. He said someone applied for unemployment benefits in his name in July and that a small business loan was applied for in July and in August, and someone applied for a credit loan in his name. He froze all his accounts and is monitoring for suspicious activity.
A Joyce Road resident reported Nov. 23 she received a letter from an auto insurance company that her policy would be terminated if she didn’t make a payment. She said she didn’t have insurance with that company. After contacting the company, she learned someone used a credit card to buy a policy in her name. That person had the woman’s Social Security number, birth date, VIN number and driver’s license number. She also found out someone was claiming unemployment checks from a job she currently holds. A report was made.
Stolen food
Police went to ShopRite on S. Central Ave. Nov. 24 for a larceny in progress. A couple, both wearing camouflage clothing, was placing bagged items of food semi hidden under other items in a cart. At the self-checkout machine, they only scanned a portion of their purchases. Police set up a surveillance and intercepted the couple as they were loading the groceries into a car. Kera Jordan and John Flowers were arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and taken to police headquarters for processing. Another person with them was also stopped and identified but released after video showed her paying for her items and obtaining a receipt. Jordan and Flowers stole $217.25 of food. They were released and scheduled to appear in court Jan. 15.
Hit and run
Police responded to N. Central Avenue Nov. 24 on a report of a hit-and-run accident in which one car sideswiped another that was parked. The swiper, an elderly woman, denied hitting the parked car. She drove away and left the scene. Police were unable to find her.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, was compiled from official information.
