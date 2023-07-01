If you want students to connect with math, maybe it’s best to send the professional textbook and curriculum writers packing and leave it to a math-loving teenager like Nathanial Yellin.
The Scarsdale resident and rising senior at The Leffell School in Hartsdale has developed his own ways to reach his peers and younger students through his Math4Kicks (https://www.math4kicks.org/) program. Using an innovative, creative approach, Yellin is able to reach students who never thought they’d connect with math in a positive way using relevant topics presented in a fun way.
“The way I see it is not everyone can be connected to math,” Yellin said. “The U.S. is not the strongest in math literacy and I always want to give back. My school has taught me and my family has taught me great, great values and giving back to others, especially ones who don’t have the same equal opportunities.
“Math is an area that a lot of kids struggle because a) the resources are not great or b) they’re taught from a textbook and they don’t get to really explore it and learn it and grow from it. Math can feel boring, it can feel uninteresting, it can feel irrelevant, but I realize it’s something I want to share with others so they can have the same experience I do.”
Last summer Yellin brought his Math4Kicks enrichment program to P.S. 19 in the Bronx. He used sports and art to better connect the students to math in ways they hadn’t dreamed of. The challenge is creating a curriculum based on unique topics and adjusting it to different age groups. For football he used scoring and statistics to create the lesson and when a student asked for a section about art he delved into symmetry and Fibonacci sequences, in addition to tessellations like those found in the art of M.C. Escher.
“The challenge with this is sometimes you have to be really creative,” Yellin said. “I was doing one about volleyball because one of the students played, but I don’t know much about the sport so I had to research it. I watched some videos and figured out ways to apply it. Math in baseball or football is very simple because you score a run or a touchdown, and while you score points in volleyball I had to be smart with it and we did things about the court to find area and volume, shape and parameters. It takes time to tailor it so the kids can understand it, but also to come up with unique problems that are not in any textbook. … Kids loved the lessons so much and they’d all raise their hands to come up to the board.”
Yellin hopes a positive summer experience and a change in the way math is taught — putting memorization on the back burner — will spark the students heading into the school year where they likely will have a more traditional classroom setting and lessons, but can continue to be “creative and attack problems at different angles.”
“You’ll be more suited and ready for the math material,” Yellin said. “You can think more interdisciplinarily about these lessons, and you’re more passionate. I’ve had really awesome connections with the kids. They love it. And even though it’s during summer, I found a lot of them were really excited to be there.”
Yellin plans to bring his classes to schools and libraries, including in Scarsdale on Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m., this summer.
“I know I love math and I want to give people that same passion for it,” Yellin said. “If you don’t connect with your math class in school, this kind of enrichment program can help you get to that stage where you really fall in love with it and also have that same experience that me and a lot of other people I know have had with math.”
Yellin fell in love with statistics, data science and finance many years ago and conducts independent research projects. When he was in preschool, Yellin, who is a Chicago Cubs fan, would wake up and go to his “old, giant Mac computer” and pore through the baseball standings, box scores and statistics online. He took second grade math as a kindergartner.
“The fact that I was able to be challenged at such an early age really taught me the resilience with math,” he said. “From eighth grade summer to 11th grade summer, I would do math over the summer to stay advanced and ahead of the curve.”
The Leffell School does not offer Advanced Placement courses, so Yellin has engaged in his own self-study to learn more advanced topics, including BC calculus and multivariable calculus.
“They were my favorite classes last year,” he said. “They weren’t very difficult and [for] one of them I didn’t have a teacher, just me on my own, and I was able to score fives on both … I’m really happy about that. It’s the ability to be challenged and learn new material. I think I’m going to major in stats in college and explore that more. I’m really happy I found this path and so far it’s been great.”
Among his independent ventures was his Sidelined project where Yellin looked into gender equity of college basketball (https://nateyellin.shinyapps.io/Sidelined/). He was inspired by the viral 2021 picture of what a women’s weight room looks like at the NCAA championships as compared to the men’s facilities. Yellin had participated in the Wharton Global Youth Program Moneyball Academy online summer program and learned to code in R, which is “the advanced statistical programming language used by professional statisticians,” according to the program’s website. Yellin combined that knowledge with learning about Neuro-Linguistic Programming, which helps you “make sense of words and how to assign value to words in a data science,” according to Yellin, who spent around 200 hours coding a program to scrape team stats and articles for all NCAA teams on espn.com.
“I ended up putting this cohesive website together where you can look at gender bias in basketball with all these graphs and images,” Yellin said. “What I ended up finding was there is a big gender bias in terms of the amount of media coverage the players get; and for a woman to get one article mention is an outlier … I found there’s a big difference in the way the centers are described, which plays into the stereotype of men centers versus women centers in basketball.”
“One of my biggest findings was: with men if you play more and score more you’ll be talked about more. For women it doesn’t really matter. It’s lower coverage and no real trend. Even if a woman is playing amazing[ly] and a star of her team like a Caitlin Clark, it’s not reflected enough as a league, on ESPN as seen through all these different graphs.”
This information was in stark contrast to the reality that this year’s NCAA women’s tournament was a major success.
“What I found was that college women’s basketball this year, more than ever, has had broken records in streaming deals, viewership NIL — all these areas have grown exponentially,” Yellin said. “For at least espn.com, the only site I was able to scrape from due to the way the sites are organized, the journalism behind the sport has not caught up to the rest of the sport. NIL has grown. This year more people watched the women’s final four in history by a few million — it wasn’t even close — and I think some NCAAW games were outwatched by NCAA men’s games. It seems that the whole sport is becoming more popular, but the journalism is not backing it up as seen through the disparity in the coverage.”
Making a “cohesive site” to present the data was a challenge, but worth the extra effort to bring awareness and hopefully bring about outrage and change.
Yellin has also been involved in other projects like webscraping 750,000 financial tweets on Twitter to analyze their meaning and impact. He runs his school’s Finance Club, has hosted podcasts with different finance pros, writes articles for a football analytics blog, has done medical research, plays varsity baseball and also plays pickleball, basketball, football — both real and fantasy — with friends.
“It is a lot, but I really enjoy it,” Yellin said. “I do these things with gusto and spirit. For me it’s not laborious.”
Just another opportunity to sift through the numb3rs.
