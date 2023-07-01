Nathaniel Yellin photo

Nathaniel Yellin’s passions are math and sports. He’s been able to combine the two on many occasions.

If you want students to connect with math, maybe it’s best to send the professional textbook and curriculum writers packing and leave it to a math-loving teenager like Nathanial Yellin.

The Scarsdale resident and rising senior at The Leffell School in Hartsdale has developed his own ways to reach his peers and younger students through his Math4Kicks (https://www.math4kicks.org/) program. Using an innovative, creative approach, Yellin is able to reach students who never thought they’d connect with math in a positive way using relevant topics presented in a fun way.

