Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain in the morning. A slight risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.