During the May 9 school board meeting, Scarsdale School District celebrated 10 teachers and two administrators who were recommended for tenure in 2022. “Achieving tenure is a significant accomplishment in the career of an educator,” said Dr. Drew Patrick, the interim superintendent who served as personnel director in the district since July 2016. He continued: “The conferral of tenure cannot happen before a teacher, counselor or administrator successfully completes a trial, or probationary, period of employment. The quality and effectiveness of a probationary educator’s performance is gauged against professional standards.”
He said Scarsdale’s appraisal system “relies on a wide variety of inputs to inform a decision to recommend tenure” and “the rigors of the tenure process are commensurate with the importance of the achievement.”
He quoted a few of the reflections written by tenure candidates, which included thoughts on the pandemic’s impact on teaching and learning.
According to Patrick, one teacher responded, “I teach because I believe there isn’t a more rewarding occupation than one that can give children the confidence to become anything they desire in life. Once my students have confidence in themselves, this will enable them to strive for and accomplish any goals they set for themselves. As a teacher, I get to help my students achieve their goals daily. Every day I have the chance to inspire a child, and I do not take that opportunity lightly. The lessons I teach have a distinct purpose to allow my students to learn through discovery.“
Another said, “When beginning to write this new reflection on why I teach, I decided to look at my Year One submission. Just out of curiosity, I decided to look at the revision history of that earlier document. The last edited date was February 26, 2020, just a few days before we closed in March of 2020. In the two years that have elapsed, my work looks drastically different. Why I teach, however, remains the same. The primary purpose of teaching is to show one’s love for learning and to grow through one’s work, while supporting others to learn and grow in turn. I have done that during my time as a member of the Scarsdale community.”
Another faculty member described how they strive to create a climate and culture for learning during hybrid learning: “My students’ happiness was my motivation for growth. Faced with a pandemic, our students were asked to navigate technology and rely on executive functioning skills that are still developing. All of this while mourning the loss of peer interactions and grappling with increasing academic demands.
“I attempted to be a constant for those students who I’ve worked with over the past three years. I found that in order to do this I needed to not only show up, but also rise up! I greeted all my students at their classrooms to make a connection. I made sure they could see my smile, hear my laugh, and feel success. Even on the darkest of days, they needed to feel safe and heard. That meant making time for check-ins and small talks in our session. It meant reaching out to families to evaluate what was needed at home, and making my students feel that behind the mask there were people rooting for them here at school.”
Patrick also shared a teacher’s reflections on professional growth and lifelong learning: “Though I always believed that flexibility was important in teaching, that was never one of my strengths. I’m someone who likes to walk into class with a specific plan. While I still plan extensively, the constant pivoting of the pandemic has shown me the importance of flexibility. Now, I am much more at ease in making adjustments to match my students’ needs and skills, even in the midst of teaching a class. This will serve me well as we transition out of the pandemic and are left with the academic repercussions of the past three school years.”
Patrick also recognized two “extraordinary leaders” who earned tenure this year.
He said Chris Welsh, one of three assistant principals at Scarsdale High School, “has established himself as a trusted, highly capable, deeply committed leader who has, among other things, helped Scarsdale High School navigate the intricacies of remote and hybrid learning over the course of the pandemic.”
Dr. Edgar McIntosh, who joined the district as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment in 2018, “has led some very challenging work” in that area, and has “kept the needs of students at the forefront, while never forgetting what it means to be a teacher in a classroom with myriad responsibilities. He has gained the trust of our educators, and reaches decisions through respectful discourse and dialogue.”
