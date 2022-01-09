A former firefighter who threatened self-harm and also harm to the chief brought police to the Greenville fire station on S. Central Avenue Jan. 3. On arrival, police spoke with the chief, who said he got a phone call from a former firefighter earlier that day. He said the firefighter was angry over the signing of a letter of separation of service for him by the Greenville Board of Fire Commissioners. The call lasted 20 minutes and the caller had an aggressive tone.
The chief said the caller threatened and also warned him he needed to take care of himself, which also sounded like a threat. The chief was not at the station when he received that call. He was at his house. He contacted his local police in another jurisdiction and advised them of the caller’s statements and said he knows the caller has firearms. His local police department contacted the former firefighter who indicated he was upset but had no intention of harming himself or anyone. The fire chief said the caller was no longer authorized to enter the Greenville Fire Department building. The locks and security access codes were changed.
Thief steals TVs and meat
Video surveillance at the ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Dec. 30 showed a man wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers putting a 50-inch television and assorted packages of meat in his cart and then leaving the store, bypassing all points of sale. Surveillance recorded him entering the store a second time; he went directly to the TVs and took a second one. All this happened in less than 12 minutes. Then, the man was seen walking toward the parking lot, heading north. The store’s loss prevention officer didn’t recognize the thief, but recalled a similar incident a few weeks earlier when a TV was stolen. Each TV is valued at around $300. The loss prevention officer was unable to determine the value of the meat.
Police returned to ShopRite Jan. 3 when the store’s loss prevention officer reviewed video surveillance from Dec. 30 showing a man taking 13 cases of Ensure and putting them in a black garbage bag, which he then placed into his personal laundry cart. He left the store without paying. The value of the stolen property is $114. 27. A description of the man, who was wearing a face covering, was given to police.
Kidnapped kittens
Westchester Puppies and Kittens on S. Central Avenue reported Jan. 1 two kittens were stolen from the store. The store manager, who reported the theft, said both kittens had been returned. He said a man in his mid-20s entered the store and took both kittens, each valued at $5,000, from their cage. He left without paying and ran toward the back parking lot, kittens in hand. The manager ran after him and the man apologized for stealing. He handed the kittens over to the manager and got into a black Jeep with Connecticut plates where a woman was waiting for him. They fled east on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The manager said he didn’t want to press charges, but wanted the incident documented.
Phone goes missing at Trader Joe’s
A woman shopping at Trader Joe’s Dec. 31 on N. Central Avenue told police she entered the store with her cellphone in her pocket; approximately 15 minutes later, she realized she no longer had it. She told police she didn’t see anyone take it and didn’t notice it falling out of her pocket. She used the phone’s locating feature and the ping showed the phone was somewhere on E. Hartsdale Avenue. Police went to that location and spoke to a building doorman who said nobody had turned in a found phone. The phone is valued at $240.
Deer gets stuck, then euthanized
Police responded Jan. 1 to Cross Hill Road of a report of a deer stuck in a fence on a residential property. On arrival, police saw a deer with its right rear leg stuck. Both rear legs appeared broken. The deer was shot with one round. The caller said she would remove the deer later and would leave it on the side of the road for pickup.
Young, cold and friendless
Police went to a house on Jane Street Jan. 1 on a report of a suspicious incident. Police met with a woman who said a young, teenage boy pulled on her mother’s front door screen, which was locked, and the teen then walked around the property. The caller said the teen seemed confused. She described his clothing and said he walked down Hickory Street and then cut through the woods to get to Webb Field. Some time later, police saw a young man of the same description at the bus stop at S. Central and S. Healy avenues. He seemed wet and inappropriately dressed, wearing a large oversized jacket but no shirt. He gave the officer limited and conflicting responses regarding his personal information. He said he was Guatemalan, 17 years old and homeless. He spoke little English and said he had no friends or family in this country. The officer described him as dazed, upset and very cold. The officer drove him to White Plains Hospital to be evaluated and left him there for medical care. Hospital staff said they would contact Child Protective Services. The detective division was notified.
Man seen on Ring camera
Police responded to a residence on Chaucer Street Jan. 2 when a woman called to report her Ring camera showed a man walking around her property the night before. She described a heavyset man in his 40s wearing blue jeans, a jeans jacket and a mask. There was no sign of forced entry. A report was made.
Identity theft
A Verne Place resident Jan. 3 reported receiving a letter Dec. 27 from AT&T saying she owes $1,548 for a phone purchased online in July 2020. She told police she never purchased the phone and went in person to an AT&T store to report fraud. She said the phone was purchased using her name but was shipped to a different address and phone number in the Bronx. She said she’s not out any money as AT&T won’t ask her to pay for the purchase if she submits a police report.
Driving while intoxicated
Police responded to a collision Jan. 3 on Ardsley Road when one car struck other cars and a garage before the driver ran off. They spoke with a woman who said her car was hit from behind and on one side before the driver of that car drove up a driveway and struck driveway gates. Police saw a red Dodge Neon with New York license plates in the backyard of a house on that road. The unoccupied car had hit a stone wall and was stuck on the wall.
Police looked around for the driver and found an unconscious male lying in the backyard of the house. He was later identified as Siri Neftalie, age 24. He had vomit around his mouth and was covered with dirt. He was also barefoot. When awakened by police, the man was confused and had trouble answering questions. He was handcuffed for the officer’s safety and detained. The man smelled of alcohol but due to his poor coordination and the location of the incident, the police officer thought it would be unsafe to ask the man to take field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and taken by ambulance to White Plains Hospital and read his Miranda rights. He refused to submit to a chemical test. His car was impounded. He was released on his own recognizance and left in the care of hospital staff. He was issued a summons to appear in court Jan. 18.
Inspection stickers missing
A Mavis Discount Tires employee on S. Central Avenue notified police Jan. 4 that while doing inventory he noticed 15 books of inspection stickers (300 individual stickers) were missing. He valued the stickers at $1,600. The employee told police he spoke with a regional manager who reported 15 books were ordered Nov. 19, 2021 and were expected to be in the S. Central store by Nov. 29. On that date, the regional manager got a notification that the books were delivered. The Mavis employee said the books couldn’t be located. He also said he fired five employees Dec. 11 for stealing tires in the past. He said the tire theft was handled internally and no police report was made. New employees were hired Dec. 12 and a new alarm was installed and locks were changed. The employee was unable to give police much information about the five individuals who were fired. Police reported that due to a lack of information, they were unable to determine if a crime had taken place.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, was compiled from official information.
